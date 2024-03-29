US officials say Netanyahu plans to send an Israeli delegation to Washington after canceling his visit two days ago. The Israeli prime minister’s office maintains that no such decision has been made.

A Gallup Poll states: “After supporting Israel’s military action in Gaza in November, Americans now oppose the war in Gaza. 55% currently disapprove of Israel’s actions, while 36% support them. By partisan divide: Decline from 71% to 64% among Republican voters. A decrease from 36% to 18% among Democratic voters, while 75% of them oppose IDF activities in the Gaza Strip in their current form.”

Still on the subject, after South Africa, Ireland also joins the complaint for genocide against Tel Aviv at the International Court of Justice.

Amnesty International calls for the implementation of the Security Council resolution and says: it is time to prevent genocide in Gaza. On Wednesday, Amnesty International welcomed a United Nations report that concluded that the Zionist enemy committed “genocide” in Gaza, saying: “It is time to prevent genocide and implement the United Nations Security Council resolution for a cease fire immediately.”

UNRWA raises yet another famine warning in Gaza: “Time is running out for famine in Gaza. Our food convoys are being prevented from reaching the north, where famine is imminent and time is running out and restrictions must be lifted now.”

Demonstrations continue in Jordan. Crowds of protesters are once again gathering outside the Israeli embassy in Amman, the capital of Jordan, expressing support for Hamas.

Likud Knesset member Amit Halevy states in a detailed document: “Hamas has achieved 10 strategic results in the current battle compared to one result for the occupying state.”

The head of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement Abroad, Khaled Meshaal, confirmed that the battle of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” is a historic and decisive battle in the history of the conflict with the Israeli enemy, and called on the nation to: support it publicly through organized activities”.

From Lebanon we learn that the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that it has deposited with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers copies of the letters and complaints presented against Israel to the Secretary General of the United Nations and the President of the UN Security Council. since the beginning of the Zionist attacks against Lebanon last October, for a total of 22 complaints.

A Bloomberg report says Abdel-Reza Shahlai, the senior officer of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and Iran’s handler in Yemen, was the de facto commander of the first Houthi attacks in the Red Sea in October and is described in the United States as the “commander de facto “of missile missiles and drones of Houthi groups.

In recent months, Iran has sent various experts to assist the Houthis in Yemen, including experts in laying sea mines.

And now another conflict between Yemen and the West is brewing on the horizon. According to the AP, satellite images showed the construction of a new runway on the island of Abdel-Kuri, near the island of Socotra in the Gulf of Aden. And if the AP states: “It is currently unclear who is hiding behind the air base, but one possibility is the United Arab Emirates, which previously controlled the island as part of the Arab coalition against the Houthis, and satellite photos show “I love the United Arab Emirates”; we have already written an article in which Yemeni sheikhs complained about the construction of a US base in Socotra.

And for the second time on March 28 the sheikhs of Socotra denounce the American presence on the island and ask for the departure of foreign forces from the archipelago. Sheikhs, notables and social figures from the Yemeni island of Socotra today released a statement in which they express their strong denunciation of the American presence on the island and the installation of American-Israeli air defenses in the archipelago.

The statement emphasizes that the American presence in Socotra constitutes a “full occupation and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Yemen”, Al Jazeera reports that chess is not part of the ongoing conflict in Red and Arab Bahrain.

The sheikhs called for the immediate departure of American and Israeli forces from the island of Socotra, warning of the repercussions of American-British escalation in the region.

They also expressed its categorical rejection of the crimes of genocide in the Gaza Strip and urged the international community to urgently intervene to stop the human tragedy and obtain justice for the Palestinian people. The statement stresses that the Islamic religion “does not and will not allow us to be Israel’s first line of defense,” underlining that the religion’s teachings call for justice, peace and good neighborliness.

He also called for achieving unity, stability and cooperation among all stakeholders in Socotra, working to strengthen the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and strengthening constructive regional relations. The statement warns of the repercussions of US-British escalation in the region and urges the international community to assume its responsibilities in the region and work to find peaceful solutions to conflicts and strengthen dialogue and understanding between all interested parties.

Front line updated at 3:00 pm on March 28th.

The situation so far on the ground in the city of Khan Yunis is very difficult. Clashes in the vicinity of the project area and Al-Amal neighborhood, west of Khan Yunis, where Israeli shells reached displacement areas in Al-Mawasi.

In the city of Hamad, one dead and one injured person were recovered, Palestinian social sources write: “The martyr had been killed previously, but the wounds were caused by occupation bullets.” Artillery bombardment and heavy gunfire east of Hamad city, around the western line.

The IDF in a statement writes: “Commando Brigade operations in the heart of the Al-Amal area in Khan Yunis; forces discovered hundreds of weapons. The Commando Brigade operated in the Al-Amal area of the Gaza Strip. The brigade’s soldiers, in collaboration with armor and engineering forces, carry out targeted raids against terrorist infrastructure and eliminate dozens of Hamas men using precise fire, in close combat and with air support.”

“Soldiers from the Maglan Commando Unit arrested dozens of suspected Hamas-linked men in the area, who were transferred for questioning by Unit 504 and the ISA. Furthermore, soldiers discovered hundreds of explosives and dozens of Kalashnikov-type weapons.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

