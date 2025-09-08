ISRAELHAMASWAR. Beirut’s secret plan to disarm militias

The New York Times leaked warnings during a Lebanese cabinet meeting, allegedly from Trump administration officials, addressed to Lebanese leaders. The message was clear: “Time is running out to disarm Hezbollah, and there are fears the Lebanese government may backtrack in the face of a possible clash with the party.”

According to these US officials, the danger for Lebanon in delaying Hezbollah’s disarmament is that Israel might attempt to do so through a military campaign.

This is part of the increased pressure on those who have accepted and recognized the idea of ​​”limiting arms” and underscores Washington’s attempt to put the Lebanese army in a difficult position.

As for the idea that “Israel” might launch a military campaign to deprive Hezbollah of its weapons, it can be said that any such campaign, regardless of its scale, has a high probability of failure. Raising the stakes so high would muddy the regional playing field, and the battlefield would almost certainly not remain confined to Lebanon.

In Gaza, despite everything, Israel has failed to disarm Hamas, and Hamas has not capitulated.

On September 5, the Lebanese government held a meeting on militias’ disarmament.

The Amal and Hezbollah parties walked out of the meeting after it began.

In the meeting, President Aoun stressed the need to hold next year’s elections on time; He condemned the Israeli attacks on the Lebanese Army and the UN.

For his part, Nawaf stated that reconstruction in Lebanon will not occur before disarmament.

In any case, Lebanon will halt the export of chemical products through its refineries.

The government welcomed the Lebanese Army’s plan, which includes five phases starting south of the Litani River and lasting three months, before extending to Lebanon. It includes securing the border with Syria, disarming Palestinian camps, confiscating weapons throughout Lebanon, and securing additional illegal weapons. The Lebanese Army will begin its plan with immediate effect.

The government has pledged to keep the plan secret. The soldiers will receive a grant this month. The Lebanese Army will provide the government with monthly progress reports.

Lebanon adheres to 1701 and adheres to the American document, but will not implement it until Syria and Israel do their part.

Beirut will formulate a defensive strategy that will have a monopoly on weapons throughout Lebanon. Any progress in Lebanon will be linked to any progress made by Israel.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

