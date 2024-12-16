AGC SERVICES -MEPA

AGC Communication is a “Private Intelligence Company” (PIC) founded in 2012 by the initiative of political, military, financial analysts and journalists with long experience.

Click here to download our brochure

Training – on demand and Institutional

AGC COMMUNICATION srl is a training body registered with MEPA – Electronic Market of Public Administration

Here are the Mepa ID codes to purchase our courses

Geopolitics and Intelligence

Balkans: 41313230

Libya: 41313231

Lebanon: 41789703

Syria: 41313232

Iraq: 41313237;

Islamic Jihad Phenomenon Al-Qaeda and Daesh: 41313233

OSINT Conference: 41140198

OSINT BASE: 41140213

OSINT PLUS, software use: 41140213

COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE: 40878081

How to defend yourself from Fake News and Deepfake and Fact-checking: 41530192

Cognitive Warfare/information manipulation: 41530194

Organizations that have benefited from AGC Communication’s OSINT training

Publishing House

AGC Communication is a publishing house of research and studies regarding geopolitics and intelligence

Our catalog is available by clicking here



For more information on the volumes and the publishing house, write to segreteria.redazione@agccommunication.eu