AGC SERVICES -MEPA

AGC Communication is a “Private Intelligence Company” (PIC) founded in 2012 by the initiative of political, military, financial analysts and journalists with long experience.
Training – on demand and Institutional
AGC COMMUNICATION srl is a training body registered with MEPA – Electronic Market of Public Administration
Geopolitics and Intelligence
- Balkans: 41313230
- Libya: 41313231
- Lebanon: 41789703
- Syria: 41313232
- Iraq: 41313237;
- Islamic Jihad Phenomenon Al-Qaeda and Daesh: 41313233
- OSINT Conference: 41140198
- OSINT BASE: 41140213
- OSINT PLUS, software use: 41140213
- COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE: 40878081
- How to defend yourself from Fake News and Deepfake and Fact-checking: 41530192
- Cognitive Warfare/information manipulation: 41530194
Publishing House
AGC Communication is a publishing house of research and studies regarding geopolitics and intelligence
For more information on the volumes and the publishing house, write to segreteria.redazione@agccommunication.eu