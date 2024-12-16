AGC SERVICES -MEPA

AGC Communication is a “Private Intelligence Company” (PIC) founded in 2012 by the initiative of political, military, financial analysts and journalists with long experience.

Training – on demand and Institutional

AGC COMMUNICATION srl is a training body registered with MEPA – Electronic Market of Public Administration

Here are the Mepa ID codes to purchase our courses

Geopolitics and Intelligence

  • Balkans: 41313230
  • Libya: 41313231
  • Lebanon: 41789703
  • Syria: 41313232
  • Iraq: 41313237;
  • Islamic Jihad Phenomenon Al-Qaeda and Daesh: 41313233
  • OSINT Conference: 41140198
  • OSINT BASE: 41140213
  • OSINT PLUS, software use: 41140213
  • COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE: 40878081
  • How to defend yourself from Fake News and Deepfake and Fact-checking: 41530192
  • Cognitive Warfare/information manipulation: 41530194
  • Organizations that have benefited from AGC Communication’s OSINT training

Publishing House

AGC Communication is a publishing house of research and studies regarding geopolitics and intelligence

Our catalog is available by clicking here


For more information on the volumes and the publishing house, write to segreteria.redazione@agccommunication.eu

