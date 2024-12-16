ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel continues to guard its borders: Lebanon and Syria

Israel maintains full operational readiness on its borders. On the one hand, the 769th Brigade which “continues operational activities to neutralize threats in southern Lebanon.” This is stated in a statement.

According to the IDF, the main task of the 769th Brigade is “to neutralize threats from Hezbollah sites near the border with Israel in southern Lebanon.” In recent days, Israeli soldiers discovered a large cache of weapons, including hidden Kornet rocket launchers, AK-47 rifles, magazines, other military equipment and missiles hidden in dense, mountainous terrain. Israeli troops also located and confiscated an anti-tank rocket launcher used by Hezbollah to fire on communities in the Upper Galilee over the past year. In a further operation, troops located a weapons cache containing RPG missiles and mortar shells. All the artifacts were confiscated.”

The 769th Brigade remains deployed in southern Lebanon and along the border, conducting operational activities to eliminate threats to Israeli citizens, acting in compliance with the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon.

Same dialectic on the other border, again the IDF in a statement states: “the troops of the 474th Brigade continue defense operations in key positions in Syria and along the border.”

“The 474th Brigade Combat Team, including engineering forces, armored vehicles, paratroopers and Egoz units, is conducting defensive missions in the Separation Area in Syrian territory and along the border. The troops have been deployed in strategic positions in the Separation Area to strengthen the defense in the area. During the scans, IDF paratroopers identified a variety of weapons, including anti-tank missiles, military vests, ammunition and other military equipment.”

“At the same time, the 474th Brigade is strengthening the engineered barrier on the Syrian border and continues its defensive missions to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens, especially residents of the Golan Heights.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/