The Biden administration plans to send the last $6 billion in security aid to Ukraine by the time the new Trump administration takes office, while US media reported that President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to cut arms sales once Trump takes office.

Newly elected Trump and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol discussed Russia’s involvement in sending North Korean troops. According to the South Korean official, the two sides discussed “the situation in North Korea, including recent nuclear developments, missile launches and troop deployments to Russia.” In addition, the politicians “expressed concern about security issues and the urgency of the situation in Ukraine.” The South Korean leader’s office noted that Yoon and Trump also agreed to hold a personal meeting in the near future.

According to the Wall Street Journal, sources close to Trump say that there is still no organized plan to end the war in Ukraine, and there is still no idea of ​​​​getting Putin and Zelensky to agree to the negotiating table. One idea under discussion is to stipulate that Ukraine will not join NATO for the next 20 years, in exchange for the United States continuing to supply it with large quantities of weapons as part of a plan to deter Russia from invading it again. According to this idea, the war will stop at the current contact line and 20% of Ukraine’s territory will remain in Russian hands. It has also been proposed that the two countries agree on a demilitarized zone of about 1,200 km long. Putin has already rejected this solution, deeming the United States “unreliable”.

The new composition of the European Commission under Ursula von der Leyen aims to prepare the EU for a military confrontation with Russia, said the candidate for the post of European Commissioner for Defence, former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius, at a hearing at the European Parliament. While Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that “Warsaw will agree to intercept missiles over Ukrainian airspace only with a unanimous decision of NATO”.

In the first nine months of 2024, Ukraine imported UAVs worth twice as much as in the entire year of 2023. 94% of these imports came from China. General Staff spokesman Dmitry Likhovoy said that the only way for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to resist the Russian army is to redeploy troops from less active directions. From November 1, the training period in the training centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been increased to 45 days, previously the preparation lasted 30 days. This decision was approved by the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, taking into account the current results of the work that is ongoing in four main military training centers. 500 new recruits have entered the centers these days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reports: “We need enough weapons, not support in negotiations.” At the Budapest summit, he said: “We cannot yet know what Trump’s specific actions will be. But we hope that America will become stronger; North Korea is essentially waging a war in Europe; some of those present strongly advocated that Ukraine make “concessions” to Putin. This is unacceptable for Ukraine and suicide for all of Europe; hugging Putin does not help. Some of you have been cuddling with him for 20 years and things are only getting worse.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on November 7.

At night, the governor of the Voronezh region reported that more than 10 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were shot down in the region, according to preliminary data there were no casualties or destruction.

During the dark hours of the day, the Russian Armed Forces launched attacks from the Geranium UAV in the Kiev, Odessa, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Kursk region the front is practically immobile; battles are reported near Novoivanovka and Plekhovo; the Russian Armed Forces continue to clear forested areas in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are regrouping and retreating to replenish units that have suffered significant losses due to failed counterattacks. A combined missile strike hit a concentration of personnel and equipment of the 36th Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the Ivolzhanskoye settlement, Sumy region.

In the direction of Kupyansk, Russian troops are conducting an offensive in Kolisnykivka.

In the direction of Lyman district, units of the Russian Armed Forces have reached the outskirts of Pokrovsk, heavy fighting is taking place in Terny.

In the direction of Seversky Donetsk, the problem of unsuccessful offensive actions of units of the 123rd brigade of the 2nd LPR corps has become public. Previously, they had reported from the leadership that the results of the Russian offensive were not true.

A video with a flag came from Stepanivka (near the reservoir) came from the direction of Kurachove. In the south, the liberation of Antonivka was officially announced, and on the seventh day the videos went online. Footage of the assault operations indicates an increase in training of Russian troops. South of Yelyzavetivka, the 39th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade continues to advance. In recent days, the Armed Forces have been pushed back Ukrainians from the forest belts adjacent to the Yelyzavetivka forest from the south. Less than 3.5 km remain in a straight line to the southern borders of Vasely Hai (Zaporizhzhie).

According to another source, in the direction of Kurachove, Russian forces approached Sonchivka. Russian units managed to break through here along the hill to a depth of about 2 km and take up positions near the village. Clashes are also taking place in Illinka, Novoselydivka and Voznesenka. The main goal of the Russian advance, sees the desire to cut the Zaporizhzhie-Kurachove highway.

In the Belgorod region, one wounded by shrapnel as a result of a shelling in the village of Oktyabrsky. In the village of Nechaevka a kamikaze drone attacked a parked car. In the village of Murom a social facility was damaged by a bomb landing. In the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a utility building on the territory of a private house caught fire after an explosive device was launched from a UAV.

In the DPR in Staromlynivka, one person was injured due to the use of cannons by the Ukrainians. A second person was injured during the detonation of an explosive object in Novoukrainka.

