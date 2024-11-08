ISRAELHAMASWAR. Hezbollah: Israel stands firm on Litani border frontline, uses Fateh-110s against Israeli targets. IDF: Hezbollah targets in Beirut and Nabatiyeh hit

The Lebanese Forces and Kataeb parties have issued official statements congratulating US President-elect Trump on his victory. They highlighted the relationship between Lebanon and the US and the US’s continued support for legitimate Lebanese institutions. In the statement, Samir Gaegea spoke of how Lebanese and Americans share the same values ​​in defense of free, secure and independent humanity.

Iranian General Ali Fadavi, deputy commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has stressed Iran’s commitment to respond to the October 26 Israeli airstrike on Iranian targets, noting that Tel Aviv must wait for Iran’s retaliation.

Ayatollah Khamenei addresses the members of the Assembly of Experts: “The Palestinian resistance has fought nine wars against Israel in the last 15 years, all of which ended with victories for the resistance. Even today, the Palestinian resistance has been victorious, contrary to what simplistic people see on the surface.” “Hezbollah is strong. God willing, the world will see the day when the Zionist regime will be clearly defeated by Hezbollah.” “The Palestinian and Lebanese struggles will surely lead to the victory of the Resistance.”

On November 7, 4 Malaysian UNIFIL soldiers were injured in an Israeli drone strike while they were in transit near Sidon.

And now a look at the front line with Lebanon updated at 15:30 on November 7.

Israeli warplanes targeted Dahyeh, Beirut. Al-Ouzai, which is located right next to Beirut International Airport, was attacked. In a statement, the IDF said it had struck Hezbollah targets in the Dahyeh area of ​​Beirut: “The IAF struck command centers, weapons depots and terrorist infrastructure in the Dahyeh area of ​​Beirut. All targets were embedded in the heart of a civilian area.”

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes on the morning of November 7 against Hezbollah targets in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatiyeh, the Israel Defense Forces said. According to the military, the facilities contained command posts and weapons depots belonging to Hezbollah. Before the strikes, the Israel Defense Forces warned civilians to evacuate.

In southern Lebanon, Israel is pushing to capture the town of Bint Jbeil with the support of Christians. Israeli forces moved from the village of Rmaych towards the Christian village of Ain Ebel and attacked the positions of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah to the east and south of the village of Hanine. Previous reports also indicated that the objective of the IDF’s 36th Brigade in this operation is to capture and destroy the town of Bint Jbeil. To achieve this goal, the IDF must launch attacks from three axes: Aitaroun (east of Bint Jbeil), Maroun El-Ras (south of Bint Jbeil) and Ain Ebel (west of Bint Jbeil). Ain Ebel is a Christian village and there is a high probability that its residents will behave similarly to those of Rmaych during the clash, i.e. support Israel. However, Hezbollah is present in the village of Hanine, which makes the situation in this axis different from that of Rmaych, and the support of Christians may not have a significant impact on the developments of the ongoing war.

In a long statement issued by the Operations Room of the Islamic Resistance on the developments on the ground of the “Battle of the Brave” the name that the operation took in response to Israel’s actions in South Lebanon, named after Naim Qassem, the new number one of Hezbollah. We report some excerpts:

Ground conflict: “On 28-10-2024, Israeli units began advancing towards the city of Khiam with a large number of men and vehicles and with heavy air cover over the entire area surrounding and above the city, amidst the positioning of the enemy army forces on the front lines in the areas of Tal Nahas, Al-Hamams and Al-Majidiyah Plain. […] The Islamic Resistance fighters prepared a fire defense plan, the main pillar of which was missile and artillery fire through a large number of simultaneous and targeted targets of Israeli movements, positions and advancement paths inside Lebanese territory and in the occupied hinterland”.

“Over the course of three consecutive days, more than 70 targeting operations were carried out (50 of which in the southern and eastern outskirts of the city), hit a position of soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with a guided missile”.

And it also reads: “In addition to hitting the security group in the Tal al-Nahhas area with a guided missile, missile barrage against gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Wadi al-Asafir area on the southeastern side of the city, using quality and accurate missiles with a warhead of 250 kg of high-explosive materials”.

According to the Operations Room: “A large number of targets were hit in the rear of the forces participating in the attack on our land in a deliberate and specific manner through an attack on the gatherings of Israeli forces ensuring the attack on the city of Khiam, in the site and settlement of Metula and the surrounding orchards, with 11 concentrated missile bombardments and artillery shells, achieving confirmed hits; attack on a training camp, a command headquarters in the settlement of Ayelet Hashahar, in the settlement of Yesod Hama’ala, an assembly area of ​​armored vehicles in the settlement of Sha’al and a command headquarters in the settlement of Shamir, with 23 missile barrages”. The Israeli Armed Forces were forced on the night of Thursday 31-10-2024 to retreat behind the border and use military helicopters to transport the dead and wounded and to bring in special vehicles to tow the destroyed tanks”.

According to the operations room at the moment “the force of the Israeli army that tried to advance, last Saturday, across the border towards the village of Hula has been blocked”. Israel moved 40 vehicles (tanks – armored vehicles – personnel carriers) guided by two military bulldozers, with the aim of opening paths for the vehicles to pass towards the center of the city but Hezbollah used two Kornet anti-tank missiles, against the bulldozers. The Israelis reportedly took cover in the eastern borders of the city and were targeted with three missile barrages with a 5-minute interval between each barrage and more than 60 missiles.

Israel reportedly decided not to establish itself within the villages of Al-Haffa, “and withdrew from a number of towns, towards which it had advanced, across the border, amid extensive mopping-up operations from border sites, artillery positions and airstrikes by warplanes on these towns, as is happening in Aita al-Jabal, Ramia, Mays al-Jabal, Blida, Khiam and others.”

And further: “Rocket barrage against Israeli soldiers also as the IDF attempted to lay siege to Naqoura in the western sector, and as they attempted to infiltrate the Wazzani area in the eastern sector.”

Conflict between the IDF and Hezbollah increased in Khaybar. Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli strategic and security centers, facilities and bases, at a depth of 145 km inside Israel using missiles and drones. The number of operations under the Khaybar series of operations “since its launch on 11-01-2024 has reached 56 operations, 18 of which occurred during the past week. In addition to the operations that achieved their military objectives, more than 2 million settlers in an area of ​​over 5,000 km2 and at a depth of 145 km inside Israel, were forced to enter shelters and repeatedly disrupted their study, work and air traffic with each operation that was carried out.”

Hezbollah’s operations room reports: “The settlers who have been warned of the need to evacuate their settlements should not return to them as they have been turned into military targets due to the containment of command headquarters, military barracks and factories, artillery positions and missile bases, and stations for logistics and personnel services for forces attacking Lebanese territory.”

According to the Operations Room: “Our fighters have so far been able to force the Israeli forces to stop only at the edges of border villages and prevent them from advancing to villages on the second front line or from approaching the course of the Litani River.”

Huge explosions rocked the Upper and Middle Galilee in northern Israel following the launch of large salvos of missiles from Lebanon: 10 missiles towards Nahariya: 10 missiles towards Akko: 5 missiles towards Haifa: 10 missiles towards Tiberias: 30 missiles towards the Galilee. Lebanese sources reported that Hezbollah used Iranian-made Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missiles in its attack on the Tzrifin military base on the outskirts of Ben Gurion Airport. This is Hezbollah’s first ballistic missile attack against the Israeli army during the recent clash. Previous attacks by the Lebanese resistance movement have been conducted using heavy rockets such as Fadi, Qader, Nasr and other rockets.

Al Quds and al Saraya claim to have shot down and controlled an Israeli drone during clashes in the city of Jenin.

