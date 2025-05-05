According to the Kyiv Post, the Trump administration has agreed to the first export of weapons worth $50 million to Ukraine through direct commercial sales. Deliveries must be made through the Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) program, which are contracts between foreign entities and US companies authorized to export defense goods and services.

According to official US government information for March 2025, from 2015 to 2023, Ukraine purchased weapons worth $1.6 billion through the DCS (Direct Commercial Sales) mechanism. Of this amount, the largest amount was spent on fire control equipment, laser equipment, viewing and guidance equipment ($339 million), personal protective equipment ($247 million), and ammunition ($232 million). In addition, it is reported that Ukraine purchased barrels for Browning M2 machine guns equipped with the same mechanism.

The US-Ukraine minerals deal, according to the Russian social sphere, poses potential military risks for Russia. Against the backdrop of the debate about the benefits for the United States and the losing position of Ukraine, few people paid attention to the following statement by Donald Trump: “It’s also good for them (Ukraine, ed.), because there will be an American presence there (in the areas where deposits are being developed, ed.). And the American presence, I think, will keep many of the bad guys out of the country, or at least out of the area where we mine.”

There is no doubt that the “bad guys” refers to Russia. And there is also a direct indication that the presence of Americans on Ukrainian territory makes them a “human shield” according to the Russian social sphere. “It seems that the Zelensky regime has already agreed to deploy its forces to rare earth mining sites with the aim of launching attacks from there into Russia. The US-Ukraine cooperation is aimed at continuing the proxy war against Russia. And the supply of weapons to Ukraine as payment for rare earths under the signed agreement is a clear confirmation of this, although the cessation of such supplies is a condition of Russia’s ceasefire.”

Also according to Russian military analysts: “Trump is sending a signal to Russia: Vladimir Putin should not dare to attack the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a place where American companies are present. Of course, no one will tell Americans that they will be exposed to mortal danger in Ukraine. The US President continues to support the position of the Biden administration that the destruction of Russians and the strategic defeat of Russia are in the interests of the United States. There are no scandalous statements by Trump about the facts of the murder of Russians. Trump only periodically makes statements about the need to stop Russian attacks on Ukraine. A one-sided view of the conflict.”

“During his 100 days as president, D. Trump has never assessed terrorist attacks in Ukraine, even in cases where the Ukrainian leadership itself admitted it. Once again Trump demands an immediate ceasefire from Moscow and does not demand that Kiev put an end to terrorism,” comment the dogs of the Russian social sphere.

Graziella Giangiulio

