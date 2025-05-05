ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthis still a threat to Israel

Statement of the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the attack on the Israeli air base “Ramat David” east of the “Haifa” area with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the “Palestine 2” type, on May 2, 2025 AD: “The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces conducted a military operation against a vital Israeli target in the Haifa area with a hypersonic ballistic missile: it is the second operation of this type in a matter of hours. Thank God, the missile successfully reached its target, forcing millions of settlers to flee to shelters.”

In reality, the missile was destroyed by the IDF thanks to the defense that used a THAAD shortly before it impacted the base.

Despite the American attacks on Yemeni soil, the Houthi launch systems are still very active. It is no coincidence that on May 2 alone, the second launch was based on a: “Declaration by the Yemeni Armed Forces regarding the launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile against an Israeli “vital target” in “Haifa”, the second in a few hours to successfully reach its target”.

The debris from the missiles also reinvigorated the fires that led to the intervention of special means for extinguishing them.

Again, the Yemeni armed forces in the same statement “call on all Arab and Islamic peoples to respect their religious, moral and humanitarian duties towards the oppressed Palestinian people and to take urgent measures in all countries to stop the war of extermination and lift the siege on the Gaza Strip. The Yemeni armed forces affirm that they will continue support operations and the imposition of a naval blockade on the Israeli enemy in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea and that the American enemy, with its military power and brutal aggression, has not managed to break this blockade, which will continue until the aggression on Gaza ceases and the blockade is lifted”.

US President Donald Trump in recent days has given the US Department of Defense the mandate to resolve the issue of the passage of ships through the Suez Canal but it seems we are far from having resolved the issue.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

