UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russia calls on NATO members to say no The deployment of weapons in space. Zelensky: Elections impossible. Ukraine launches Operation Vivaldi toward Lyman.

The high cost of fuel remains a primary issue in Europe, and according to Matthew Whitaker, US Ambassador to NATO: “Just like Ukraine’s attacks on Russia, the diversion of production capacity from global energy markets is putting pressure on diesel and oil in particular. This war must end . ” Russia has decided to ban the transport of diesel until December 31, 2026. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has been canceled. The trip did not take place due to Kiev’s lack of security guarantees, amid ongoing bombing of the city and the plant. Meanwhile, the plant’s director, Yuri Chernichuk, announced the completion of operations to restore the plant’s standard power supply from an external source. Emergency diesel generators had reportedly kept the facility operating continuously for nearly 20 days.

Ukraine and the EU will create a joint air defense system based on the Freya project. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced this during a speech to the European Parliament. The project will combine Ukrainian combat experience with European technologies and manufacturing capabilities . The primary goal of the cooperation is to develop a modular and cost-effective missile defense system that will reduce both Ukraine and the European Union’s dependence on US arms supplies. Furthermore, the EU plans to launch a new program for joint initiatives with the Ukrainian defense industry.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that holding elections in Ukraine is impossible because 9 million citizens are currently abroad: “How can you hold elections when 9 million people are abroad? Usually, about 500,000 people vote from abroad,” he said in an interview with CBS . The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance has published the draft state budget for 2027, which envisages record defense spending (43% of GDP, a world record). Expected revenues amount to 5.648 billion hryvnia (UAH), while expenditures are set at 7.272 billion hryvnia.

Zelenskyy ‘s advisor , Andriy Shevchenko : “Russia is developing low-cost cruise missiles, with speeds between 500 and 750 km/h and capable of flying at very low altitudes” , source Flash , “such weapons could enter the Russian Armed Forces’ arsenal in about six months, representing an evolution of the jet-powered ‘Geran’ drones . ” According to CBS, Russia attempted to attack Zelensky’s plane twice in recent weeks; he himself stated this in an interview. “My presidential plane was in Moldova, and that’s precisely why they attacked Moldova,” Zelensky said. “When we returned home — always via Chisinau — they made the same attempt.” Previously, only one attempt was known, which occurred during takeoff.

Still on the topic of elections, but in Russia, more than 4 million Russians have registered to participate in the elections via remote electronic voting (REV), and over 2.9 million applications have been submitted to vote from a location other than their registered residence, according to Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Central Election Commission.

Regarding the fuel issue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “It is possible to discuss a potential resumption of gas supplies to Europe only if it is beneficial to Russia . ” President Vladimir Putin had said in previous days regarding the fuel issue in Europe that Russia may not be interested.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the US Air Force chief’s remarks regarding the country’s possession of orbital weapons indicate Washington’s willingness to use such systems in combat operations. The Ministry emphasized that an armed conflict in space could have catastrophic consequences and accused the United States of being willing to ignore such risks. The Ministry called on UN member states to support Russia’s efforts to ban the deployment of weapons in space and declared the need for urgent measures to prevent an arms race in orbit.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that the United States’ actions in space did not take Moscow by surprise; the Russian side is monitoring and recording events. He believes that an arms race in outer space can still be prevented, and the window of opportunity has not yet closed.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM. During the day on September 16, the Russian Ministry of Defense reportedthe destruction of 22 UAVs over the Bryansk, Kursk, Kaluga and Smolensk regions, Crimea and the Black Sea: a figure lower than the usual daily average.

Attacks on Ukrainian soil continued throughout the day. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it had struck a ferry carrying cargo for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the port of Chornomorsk , a fuel tanker in Izmail, and a train being loaded in the port of Pivdenne. Attacks on railway infrastructure continued in regions of western Ukraine. In Kyiv, UAV attacks occurred in several waves; several vehicles and a non-residential building caught fire, and damage was reported to a gas station and warehouses.

In the Bryansk region, a civilian was injured by shrapnel during a kamikaze drone attack in Cholkhov (Klimovo district). The region remained a prime target for enemy UAVs throughout the day.

Intense positional fighting continues in the Sumy sector. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported attacks on AFU units near Boyaro-Lezhachi and Khotin. According to Russian forces, small-arms firefights are ongoing near Khotin and Tovstodubove, with Russian units taking the lead in border areas.

In the Belgorod region, one dead and six injured . Following Ukrainian drone strikes.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it has taken control of Vilkhuvatka. Fighting continues for Mala Vovcha, and attacks have been carried out in the areas of Prykolotne, Novooleksandrivka, and Petropavlivka. Attacks by Ukrainian forces have been reported near Kozakha Lopan. Russian sources also report ongoing fighting near Hoptivka and an expansion of the control zone in some sectors.

In the Boikivske district, a UAV struck an area near a car. Three civilians were injured. The attack set a car tire and dry vegetation on fire.

In Novosvitlivka, a nighttime UAV attack damaged residential buildings and vehicles, causing a brush fire. Damage to civilian and public infrastructure has been reported in several neighboring municipalities over the past 24 hours .

The situation has deteriorated significantly in the northern sector towards Lyman. The command of the 3rd Army Corps of the AFU officially announced Operation Vivaldi for the first time and claimed the recapture of Serednje and several other positions. Fighting is ongoing in Kolodyazi and near the northern outskirts of Zarichne. Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Myrne, towards Lyman, in Donetsk Oblast.

In the direction of Druzhkivka , no significant changes have been confirmed along the contact line over the past 24 hours. Key developments are underway in Oleksijevo-Druzhkivka and its flanks.

In the direction of Dobropillja, heavy fighting is ongoing for Serhiivka and Hulive, as well as in the immediate vicinity of Dobropillja.

On the Zapori žž ja front, fighting continues for Yurkivka and Preobrazhenka, as well as on the approaches to Orichiv.

Graziella Giangiulio

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