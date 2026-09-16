Donald Trump informed the world that “Ukraine and Russia have agreed to a ceasefire against energy infrastructure.” Trump’s statement was premature, as the document is still being drafted and no final agreement has been reached, Financial Times reported . In fact, overnight, Kiev struck an energy infrastructure in Russia.

NATO fighter jets scrambled in response to a warning in Lithuania: a drone was shot down Tuesday morning in the Kaišiadorys district of the country’s central region. “The drone entered Lithuania, presumably from Belarusian territory, heading toward the western part of the country; it was shot down by Italian Eurofighter pilots stationed at the Šiauliai air base,” the National Crisis Center said in a statement.

In any case, Lithuania has detected no signs of Russian preparations for an attack on the Baltic states, says presidential advisor Deividas Matulionis. “The drone strikes themselves demonstrate that the situation is escalating; the Russian Federation is committing acts of sabotage and is taking a greater risk of escalation—that’s a fact. However, we have no concrete information regarding Russian preparations for any type of conventional attack.”

A British soldier has died in a car crash in Ukraine, the BBC reports . The UK Ministry of Defence said the accident occurred on Saturday and was not related to combat operations.

Poland’s National Telecommunications Institute reported a significant wave of disruptions to global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) along the country’s northern coast in August; 63% of cases reported severe interference, directly affecting both the GPS network and other satellite constellations. Detected by a monitoring station in Gdańsk, these recurring disruptions caused both signal loss and signal spoofing. The phenomenon affects mobile phones and urban transportation as well as commercial drones and coastal shipping. According to Western experts, this recurring disruption originates from electronic warfare systems deployed in the Baltic Sea region, specifically in Kaliningrad Oblast. Given this persistent threat, authorities recommend reporting potential disruptions and avoiding relying solely on satellite guidance systems. The Polish Armed Forces have been ordered to shoot down any object entering the country’s airspace; This was stated by Cezary Tomczyk, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Poland.

Ihor Romanenko, former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said it was necessary to ban men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving Ukraine and establish a “labor front.” President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed by decree a new commander of the Medical Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Konstantin Gumenyuk , a military surgeon and colonel of the medical service. By another decree, he removed Anatoly Kazmirchuk, who had held the position since 2023, from his post. Palisa, deputy head of the President’s Office, emphasized that Zelensky made this decision in consultation with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapaty .

The state of public finances is approaching a critical point, says Ukrainian Prime Minister Koretsky, urging parliamentarians to adopt the necessary measures to secure international financial aid as soon as possible. According to Koretsky, Ukraine risks losing a significant portion of the $29.5 billion in expected international financial assistance. These funds are essential to balance the state budget, cover social spending, and, above all, meet the needs of the defense forces. President Zelenskyy has removed Ruslan Kravchenko from his post as Prosecutor General of Ukraine, in accordance with a decree. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has dismissed the suspicions against NABU director Semen Kryvonos. The office stated that there were no legal grounds to issue a notice of investigation against the head of the anti-corruption office. “The statements regarding the alleged formal notification of suspicion were without legal basis. Consequently, the relevant entries in the Unified Register of Preliminary Investigations (ERDR) regarding the notification of suspicion have been revoked,” the statement reads.

Neftekhimprom, the largest local gas station chain in Russia’s Perm region, has lifted restrictions on gasoline sales. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a meeting on the fuel market situation. Additional units have been activated at several oil refineries , allowing for increased production of petroleum products. All fuel volumes required for the “Northern Delivery” program are being delivered to the regions on schedule. At the same time, supply adjustments are underway for regions experiencing local shortages. Novak also ordered stricter price monitoring in the small-scale wholesale segment of the fuel market.

Regarding the peace negotiations: “Russia is not considering Switzerland as a venue for negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukrainian crisis.” According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko, Nikolai Patrushev, aide to the Russian president, responded to Poland’s statements: “By claiming that Poland has military superiority over Russia, Sikorski fails to realize that, in the event of hostilities against Moscow, Warsaw would disappear within two or three days.” Patrushev noted that the head of Polish diplomacy is clearly amateurishly assessing Russia’s military power and refuses to understand that the Russian armed forces are not using their full potential during the special military operation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has no doubt that the situation in Ukraine will ultimately lead to women’s mobilization. He also stated: “We will obtain the return of our gold and foreign currency reserves; I have no doubt about that.” “Russia is ready to negotiate on Ukraine and has never tried to obstruct the process,” Lavrov stated. Russia could easily resume negotiations if the other side were ready to do so. “If the Americans had not backed away from the agreements reached in Anchorage, we would have been living without war for a year now.” “Russia will not suspend hostilities during the negotiations on Ukraine ,” Lavrov reiterated . The minister also noted that Russia is ready to seek reasonable compromises, but will not allow NATO to appear on its borders.

Moscow considers the US idea of an energy truce between Russia and Ukraine to be “good,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “We are in contact with the Americans. We always favor peaceful solutions,” he said. Peskov emphasized that if such a truce were implemented, “we would fully supply our domestic market, as oil refineries would operate without any threat.” However, this would not solve the problems of the global oil market. At the same time, Peskov reported that, during the night, the Ukrainians “attempted to attack an energy facility on Russian territory.”

And now a look at the frontline updated at 3:30 PM on September 15. On NATO’s eastern flank, an Alliance fighter reportedly shot down a drone in Lithuanian airspace overnight. The National Crisis Management Center reported that the aircraft — presumably having entered from Belarus—was destroyed near Pratkunai, not far from Kaunas. A warning had previously been issued for Vilnius and the surrounding areas. The origin of the UAV has not yet been determined. Just the day before, a similar warning near Vilnius resulted in a flock of birds being mistaken for a drone.

Throughout the day on September 14, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 173 UAVs over the Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol , Kaluga, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk regions, the Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, and the Black Sea. Explosions were reported overnight in Mikhailovka (Volgograd region); Ukrainian sources reported a fire near the Sebryakovcement plant. A missile attack was repelled in Taganrog; according to preliminary data, no casualties were reported. Residential buildings, a school, agricultural and Ozon warehouses, a gas pipeline, and a store were damaged ; fires also broke out. In the Samara region, the governor reported the destruction and interception of over 40 UAVs. An industrial plant and several homes were damaged; no casualties were reported. Operations at Kurumoch airport were restricted.

Attacks on Ukrainian territory continued throughout the day. The Russian Defense Ministry announced attacks on railway infrastructure in western Ukraine, used to transport military cargo from Europe, as well as on locomotives and military convoys in the regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia , Poltava, Mykolaiv , and Odessa. In the Chernihiv region, the Russian military reported the destruction of a logistics hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Pryluky.

In the Bryansk region, air defense systems were activated following a UAV attack during the day on September 15. The region was among the main targets of the Ukrainian daytime attack, as confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Positional fighting is reported in Sumy District. In Sumy District, social media sources report Russian units advancing along 18 forested strips and in the Khotin area. In Shostka District, small -arms firefights are ongoing near Tovstodubove. Aviation, artillery, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have struck areas near Sumy, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Hnylytsya, Khotin, Velyka Chernechchyna, Pustohorod, Tovstodubove, and Stepok.

In the Belgorod region, two people were killed and one injured in drone strikes. Five apartment buildings, vehicles, and homes were damaged.

In the Kharkiv sector , Ukrainian forces are attempting to recapture lost positions near Kozakha Lopan. Russian forces claim to have repelled a counterattack by the 58th Autonomous Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to the group’s command, a concentration of Ukrainian troops and vehicles was detected near Zolochiv and was hit by FPVs. In the direction of Lyptsi, an expansion of the control area near Hoptivka has been reported. In the direction of Vovchans’k , the Russians claim the capture of Shevchenkove —confirmation from Ukraine is pending— and Russian advances have been reported near Petropavlivka and Novooleksandrivka. In the direction of Velykyi Burluk, advances have been made in the Vil’khuvatka area.

In Donetsk, one civilian was killed and four others injured in the last 24 hours. Twelve residential buildings, three civilian infrastructures, two diesel locomotives, and several vehicles were damaged.

The situation remains difficult in the Lyman sector. Fighting is ongoing in Lyman itself and its immediate vicinity. Pushilin reported the deployment of additional Ukrainian units . Russian sources continue to report a critical situation in the areas of Zarichne, Ivanivka, Kolodyazi, and along the Ri dkodub– Nove line. The opposing sides’ versions of the actual configuration of the front line differ, and a significant portion of the sector remains a “gray zone.”

In the direction of Druzhkivka , Russian forces continue to apply pressure on the southern perimeter of the urban area. An operation is underway to encircle Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka from the flanks, and fighting is ongoing at the gates of the settlement.

In the Dobropillya district, fighting continues near Serhiivka and Novohryshyne. After capturing Vesele, Russian units are maintaining pressure along the line south of Dobropillya. Small groups of Ukrainian soldiers are attempting to infiltrate the Russian-conquered areas towards Dobropillya .

Zaporizhia front , Russian units continue to exert pressure on the approaches to Orichiv. Russian assault groups are reported to be active near Preobrazhenka and tactical positions near Chervona Krynytsya have improved. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian side has reported 876 attacks against 54 settlements in the region, resulting in one death and four injuries.

Graziella Giangiulio

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