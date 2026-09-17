ISRAELIRANWAR. China: The US and Iran must return to dialogue. Gaza under attack, Hamas commander dismissed. Both sides advance in Marib thanks to alliances with local tribes.

The Trump administration is planning a major arms sale to Israel. The package is valued at $2.8 billion. Approximately 40,000 heavy bombs (2,000-pound MK-84 and BLU-117 bombs). Intense US Air Force activity has been detected between US bases in Europe and the Middle East. Still on the military topic, CNN claims that Russia has placed 14 military satellites over a US military base in Saudi Arabia. Two days later, during the March conflict, Iran attacked that base, inflicting heavy damage, including the destruction of an AEW&C aircraft.

Attention remains high on the Yemen-Saudi Arabia issue, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright informs that “The Saudi gas pipeline is expected to be operational again within a few days.” While Deputy Prime Minister J.D. Vance explained that “The United States is not involved in any aggressive operation in Yemen.” Yemeni media reports say that US officials met representatives of the Houthi group (Ansarallah) this week in Oman.

The United States has also approved a potential bomb sale to Saudi Arabia worth $5 billion. This includes: 5,000 BLU-117 bombs, weighing 2,000 pounds each; 5,004 BLU-111 bombs, weighing 500 pounds each; and 10,004 extended-range Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) kits, which convert unguided projectiles.

Norway is promoting a bill that could outlaw the trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements; violations would be punishable by up to three years in prison.The Israeli IDF Chief of Staff has launched an investigation into anonymous testimonies from Israeli soldiers and reservists featured in the film “Nitzah,” which describe the deliberate attack on civilians and emergency workers in Gaza. The IDF has also contacted the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency (equivalent to the FBI), to investigate the leaked information in the film. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Yedioth Ahronoth: “A global false attack is underway aimed at painting Israel and its military as war criminals.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was in China yesterday and met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang stated that the protracted conflict between the United States and Iran is not in the mutual interest of the parties involved or the international community. “China encourages Iran and the United States to maintain a rational attitude and exercise restraint, to return to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as soon as possible, to rebuild the negotiating mechanism based on the consensus reached so far, and to conduct substantive consultations on issues of mutual concern,” Wang said.

A Pakistani military spokesman, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, told Al Arabiya : “The ‘Mecca Agreement’ includes defense commitments that we will not make public. The agreement will not affect our relations with Iran; it aims to establish a system of collective deterrence.” Details regarding the implementation of the ‘Mecca Agreement’ remain confidential.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia updated at 3:30 PM on September 16. Senior military commanders from the United States, Israel, and eight Arab countries met secretly last week in Germany to discuss a possible war with Iran and the overall security situation in the region. According to Axios , the meeting—organized by CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper—brought together military leaders from Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, and Egypt. It was the first meeting of its kind since the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran erupted over six months ago; the event brought together Israeli and Arab military leaders from nations that, in some cases, do not yet maintain diplomatic relations. Cooper reportedly assured those present that the United States will maintain its military presence in the region and briefed them on plans to strengthen shipping protection in the Strait of Hormuz.

CBS has released new images of damage to U.S. facilities at Prince Sultan Air Base, Camp Arifjan , and Camp Buehring following Iranian missile attacks. The damage is extensive. An American ship was attacked by Iran earlier this week with at least four drones and a missile. American personnel aboard the ship are reportedly injured.

The IDF and the Shin Bet conducted an operation in Gaza against a Hamas commander of the Rafah Brigade, Nael Abu Ubaid “Abu Atiya.” Hamas confirmed the killing of the commander present during the October 7 attacks. The Hamas official was killed in southern Gaza, Khan Yunis. On September 16, building collapses were reported following IDF shelling in Gaza City. Five people were killed and over 10 wounded (with moderate to serious injuries) following the collapse of a residential building in Gaza City housing displaced families. Two people were killed in a raid on the Al-Sharif café in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli vehicles opened fire east of the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, hitting tents housing displaced persons near Asda prison, west of the city.



Israeli forces are clearing land and demolishing mobile homes and stone walls in the Humsa area, south of Hebron. Israeli settlers attacked a vehicle carrying Palestinians in Khirbet al-Marajim, near the village of Duma (southeast of Nablus), spraying pepper spray at the occupants and severely damaging the vehicle. Extremist Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian land in the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Tulkarm refugee camp has been transformed into a military training camp, after forcing residents to evacuate and declaring it a closed military zone for over a year and a half.

President Aoun told AFP: “Lebanon is seeking a force to replace UNIFIL to avoid any security vacuum after its mandate expires. The state is determined to concentrate weapons under its sole control, but without sparking internal conflict.”

Israeli troops engaged in a search operation in the Shebaa area. A Hezbollah depot was discovered in southern Lebanon. A large explosion caused by Israel in the town of Al-Mansouri, southern Lebanon. An explosion caused by Israel in the town of Al-Tiri. Israeli artillery shells hit the towns of Al-Mansouri and Ayta al-Jabal, southern Lebanon.

An explosion was heard in Erbil, Iraq.

Ansarallah struck Saudi Arabia again overnight: Jizan, Abha, and Khamis Mushait. Plumes of smoke darkened the skies above Jizan, Saudi Arabia, following missile strikes launched yesterday by Yemeni forces. According to estimates, Israel has begun transferring intelligence to Saudi Arabia via the United States. This news was confirmed to us by a diplomat from one of the regional countries. According to him, the Saudis requested assistance from the United States, and the Americans passed the request on to Israel; Israel has begun transferring intelligence to Saudi Arabia via the United States, as it considers the Houthis a serious regional problem.

“Defense Line,” a Yemeni news website specializing in security issues, reports that Mohammed Sharif Edlan, deputy chief of staff to Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, was killed in an attack in the city of Mocha, which was captured in recent days. Clashes between Houthis and Saudi-allied forces occurred in eastern Al-Jawf province. Saudi-backed leader Muhammad Abdul-Mahmoudi was killed by Yemeni forces in eastern Al-Jawf province.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Yahya Saree announced the downing of a Royal Saudi Air Force F-15SA fighter during an operation over Marib province. Ansarullah tanks and vehicles are headed toward Jinan, northwest of Taiz.

The pro-Ansarullah tribal coalitions of Bani Jabr and Bani Hashish launched a large-scale mobilization toward Marib. Yemeni forces fired anti-aircraft missiles at Saudi warplanes as they entered Marib province’s airspace. Tareq Saleh was unable to mobilize sufficient forces for an attack. According to the German Press Agency: “The Houthi group dug trenches in the mountains overlooking and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and mined the waterway.”

This afternoon, Saudi raids on provinces under Houthi control left at least 20 dead.

Axios reported a U.S. official’s statement: “The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps used boats in an attempt to seize a U.S. Navy vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.” Four explosions were reported overnight in the Strait of Hormuz. Reports emerged of a missile being fired toward the Strait of Hormuz.Iranian air defenses have shot down an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over Qeshm Island.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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