A new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow has brought home 205 servicemen from Ukrainian captivity and, in exchange, 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war have been transferred. Donald Trump has praised Russia’s decision to declare a three-day ceasefire in Ukraine. It appears that the ceasefire will go ahead despite Volodymyr Zelensky’s demands for a 30-day truce, a request supported by France and the United Kingdom.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “The three-day ceasefire announced by Vladimir Putin will come into effect at midnight on May 7-8, she said.” Putin’s initiative to ceasefire during the holidays is pertinent and instructions have been given, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added. He added: “But if the Ukrainian Armed Forces try to strike Russian military positions, there will be an immediate response,” he stressed.

Returning to Donald Trump’s statements: “I think Russia, given the current oil prices and the decline in oil prices… I think we are in a good position to resolve (this conflict). They want to resolve it. Ukraine also wants to resolve it.” Trump intended to use the resources deal with Kiev as a tool to influence the Russian leadership during the negotiations, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday. “The economic partnership was his idea, and he believed it would bring several benefits. First, it would give him more leverage over the Russian leadership when it came time to reach out to them,” Bessent said in a conversation with American financier Michael Milken at a Milken Institute conference in California.

The European Union is preparing new sanctions against Russia that will target 60 individuals and legal entities, as well as about 150 courts, Bloomberg reported.

Authorities in the Sumy region of Ukraine have announced the urgent evacuation of residents of the towns of Bilopillya and Vorozhba, located in the northeast of the region, near the border with Russia. Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Czech Parliament and took a photo with Ukrainian women who work there as cleaners.

The air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled an attack by six drones headed towards Moscow, the mayor of Moscow reported. Emergency services are working at the site of the debris. Flights at Moscow airports have been delayed due to the attack by Ukrainian drones. The head of the village of Glushkovo in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region, Vasily Khudyakov, announced the need to evacuate residents. “Due to the complicated situation in the village, residents who are currently there have to be temporarily evacuated,” Khudyakov wrote on his VKontakte page on Monday. He noted that the evacuation will be carried out by servicemen from the Bars unit.

Between 21:00 on May 5 and 4:00 on May 6, air defense systems destroyed and intercepted 105 Ukrainian airborne drones, the Defense Ministry reported. According to the Defense Ministry, 32 UAVs were shot down in the Bryansk region, 22 in the Voronezh region, 19 in the Moscow region, 10 in the Penza region, 9 in the Kaluga region, and 6 in the Belgorod region. Two drones were destroyed in the Lipetsk and Samara regions, and one each in the Vladimir, Kursk, and Rostov regions.

And now a look at the front line as of 15:30 on May 6. Russian Gerans concentrated their attacks on Odessa and Kharkiv, as well as Kramators’k.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces again attacked the borders of the Kursk region in the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky directions, throwing infantry, armored vehicles, engineering and mine-clearing vehicles and rocket launchers into battle. The Russian Armed Forces repelled numerous Ukrainian attacks, slowing down their onslaught: the actions of the Ukrainian troops to accumulate personnel and equipment were discovered in advance, and the Russian Air Force struck them with FABs and UMPKs. The Ukrainians chose this direction, hoping to isolate the combat zone by using the terrain and blowing up bridges. Russian social media sources report: “A firefight with Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. In the Glushkovsky district, authorities are helping to evacuate residents to safer areas of the Kursk region: “Over the past 24 hours, attacks by enemy (Ukrainian, ed.) FPV drones have become more frequent. Cases have occurred of deaths, injuries, destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure”. Several injuries and at least three deaths were reported in the Ukrainian attacks.

The Ukrainian attacks in the Tetkinsky direction did not distract the forces of the Northern Group: in the Sumy direction, the Russian Armed Forces continued offensive operations in the direction of the Bilovody settlement from the Zhuravka village and in the direction of the Loknya village from the Basivka side.

In the Belgorod region, daily attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue, especially on the Valuyki-Vejdelevka and Urazovo-Dvuluchnoye roads. The Dalniy, Yasnye Zori, Golovino, Grayvoron, Vyazovoe roads are under attack.

In the Kostjantynivka direction, the Russian Armed Forces are consolidating the success achieved in the area of ​​Tarasivka and Novoolenivka.

South of Pokrovs’k, the Russian army continues to advance towards the Belgorod region Dnipropetrovsk: Ukrainian channels report that there is 3 km left to the administrative border. The “Center” group of troops occupied Uspenivka and entered Novooleksandrivka, according to Ukrainian social media sources.

In the direction of South Donetsk, the “East” Group of Forces reports the beginning of the battle for the Bahatyr settlement. Counterattacks by the assault groups of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade and the 37th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were repelled by Russian troops. In the area of ​​the Odradne settlement, Russian forces occupied the Odradne Heights, which now allows the Russians to create a bridgehead for further assaults. In the area of ​​the Fedorivka settlement, Russian forces cleared three forest strips and took two dominant heights.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian paratroopers advanced west of Mali Shcherbaky and cleared a forest plantation. It will be difficult to maintain control of this area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces use a large number of FPV drones, about 20-50 pieces per point. In the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka, Russian troops used drone strikes and artillery to drive Ukrainian servicemen from the brick factory; no Russian Armed Forces have yet been recorded entering the factory.

In the direction of Kherson, under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are Oleshky, Velyki Kopani, Kakhovka, Novaya Kakhovka, Dnepryany, Zabarino, Kairy, Kazachi Lagerya, Korsunka, Obryvky, Proletarka and Sagi.

In the DPR, drone strikes in Horlivka led to three people being injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

