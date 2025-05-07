ISRAELHAMASWAR. Carpet bombing of Gaza. Israel destroys: Hodeidah port, Sanaa airport, two cement factories and a power plant in Yemen

Reuters citing an Israeli army official: “The expansion of the war in Gaza will not begin until Trump concludes his visit to the region next week – We will control the security zones on the border with Gaza to protect the surrounding settlements – There is a possibility of an agreement during Trump’s visit or the operation in Gaza will be expanded intensively”. Despite this statement in the last 24 hours in Gaza 48 people have died and at least 142 have been injured.

Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said: “The Arabs must be exposed to a new disaster in response to October 7. We will displace the inhabitants of Gaza after being transferred south of the Morag axis, and there will be large-scale migration to third countries”. The southern axis, we recall, has two natural borders: Egypt and Jordan. And both countries have once again protested against Israel for the expansion of the operation in the Gaza Strip.

Despite everyone saying that the issue of the prisoner exchange is at a standstill, the United States of America and Qatar are trying to bring the prisoners home. Witkoff: “We hope to make progress in efforts to reach an agreement on the issue of prisoners in Gaza and a ceasefire before Trump’s visits to the region.”

Two B-52H strategic bombers took off on the morning of May 6 from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, bound for Diego Garcia. There they will join the six B-2A Spirit strategic bombers deployed to the island in March, which have since then conducted several strikes against the Houthis in western Yemen and have also acted as a deterrent against Iran. The reason for the deployment of B-52s in the region is currently unknown, although it could be a sign of an impending escalation in the Middle East.

The United States hopes to expand the Abraham Accords, aimed at normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries, by next year, US presidential special envoy Steven Witkoff said at an event at the Israeli embassy in Washington, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the Jewish state’s independence. He also called on Hamas to disarm.

According to Axios, quoting Israeli officials: “The war in Gaza is the reason why Trump did not visit Israel as part of his tour of the Middle East. “Trump has given Netanyahu the green light to do what he sees fit in Gaza.” And it goes on to say: “Trump is not currently playing an active role in efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Qatar Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majid al-Ansari said: “Mediation efforts in Gaza continue despite the difficult situation. Humanitarian aid to Gaza cannot be used as a pressure or negotiating card. The role of the State of Qatar as an honest mediator is internationally recognized. The mediation efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States are focused on ending the catastrophic war in the Gaza Strip. Mediation efforts have resulted in the release of more hostages than military action could have achieved.”

Chief of the General Staff, General Eyal Zamir, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and members of the General Staff are assessing the situation and approving operational plans in the southern area, in preparation for the expansion of ground operations in the Gaza Strip. To date, there has been intense shelling in all four quadrants of the Gaza Strip.

Haaretz: “The army has warned the government that if fighting in the Gaza Strip spreads, kidnapped people could be ignored and killed within days. The army also fears that Hamas members may hide the bodies of the kidnapped, since in such a scenario, the bodies could be lost forever if secret Hamas elements are killed during the fighting.”

According to the Washington Post, quoting a former Israeli official: Israeli leaders have been discussing for months the option of launching a full invasion of Gaza a full invasion scenario for Gaza that would require at least 60,000 troops. Military leaders opposed this scenario because the army did not have the necessary cadres.”

Former Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz during his participation in a conference organized by the Mikor Rishon newspaper in the Aufra settlement east of Ramallah: “Anyone who talks about a Palestinian state or withdrawals is simply alien to the reality and Israel’s security needs. Security control and freedom of movement must be preserved in Gaza, the West Bank, southern Lebanon and the Syrian border. This is an opportune time to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. It is necessary to ensure long-range diplomatic, economic and military action to prevent Iran from approaching the nuclear threshold again.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is in free fall in the polls. Channel 13 polled a party led by Nftali Bennett that would win 31 seats. Likud would win 20. Benny Gantz would win only 5. Smotrich does not pass the resolve rate. The opposition led by Bennett wins 66 seats (including the unified Arab list “Raam”). Netanyahu’s camp wins 48. The Arab Front for Change coalition wins 6.

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: “The Tourism Minister told Netanyahu at yesterday’s cabinet meeting that attacking the Houthis is pointless.”

Hamas leader Naim: “There is no point in negotiating or discussing new proposals in light of the Israeli enemy’s war of hunger against our people in Gaza Strip, which the international community, above all, has considered a war crime in itself.” A Hamas statement reads: “[…] our people and their resistance that overthrew Halevi and his criminal plans, will not be intimidated by Zamir’s threats and plans. The occupation government’s approval of plans to expand its ground operations in the Gaza Strip is an explicit decision to sacrifice Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip and repeat the cycle of failures that began 18 months ago, without achieving any of its stated goals.”

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 15:30 on May 6. Israeli attacks hit between May 5 and May 6 a Bajil cement factory in Hodeidah, the port of Hodeida where pier number 5 was destroyed and other piers damaged, effectively closing the port, the Sanaa airport, unusable, a power plant in Dahban. At least thirty Israeli planes were involved and on Sanaa on May 6 at least 20 raids. At least four dead and 39 injured at the port of Hodeidah. The Ministry of Health in Sana’a, Al-Arab TV Channel: “All victims of the US and Israeli air strikes are civilians”. Attack also against the governorate of Amran against a cement factory.

The attacks on Yemen, up to 2,000 kilometers away, on May 6 are clearly also a message to Iran.

From Yemen: A senior military source in the Ministry of Defense told Al-Mayadeen: “The Armed Forces are studying the quality of the response to the Israeli aggression on Yemeni facilities.” The HOCC in Yemen sends a formal notification to global airlines: “We wish to inform you that in response to the Israeli escalation of the decision to extend aggressive operations against Gaza, and in response to our religious, humanitarian and moral responsibility towards the oppressed #Palestinian people, the Yemeni Armed Forces have announced a complete ban on navigation to and from enemy airports, especially Ben Gurion Airport, for an indefinite period. We urge you to respect the statement in order to preserve the safety of aircraft and passengers.”

Channel 13: “Israel is preparing to respond to the Houthis after the attack on Yemen and is raising the alert level of its air defense system.” Netanyahu: “I continued the attack against the Houthis yesterday from the Air Force headquarters and we will continue to act forcefully against any threat to the State of Israel.”

In response, Houthi Ansar Allah leader Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti told Al-Arab TV: “Our battle with the United States, Britain and Israel will continue until the aggression in Gaza stops. We will face escalation after escalation. We have many enemy Israeli positions that we have not yet targeted.” Yemen threatens to bomb ammonium tanks in Haifa.

Breaking news from the latest toll: 4 dead aboard a reconnaissance plane that targeted a group of Palestinians west of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Unknown explosions heard in the Hamdaniya and Ramoussa neighborhoods of Aleppo, northern Syria. According to Al-Mayadeen Correspondent: Back-to-back explosions at an ammunition depot in Aleppo, northern Syria. The source is unknown.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reports that there have been 48 deaths and 142 injuries in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours. In a press release from the Israeli army spokesperson: “The army is finishing the siege of Rafah and forces are still active in the area. Its area is expected to expand to include several other areas and neighborhoods.”

On May 6, shelling in all four quadrants of the Gaza Strip: Al-Shima in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip. Massive explosion caused by the shelling of residential homes by the occupation north of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza. Artillery shelling north of Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip. The Israeli army destroyed residential buildings east of Gaza City. Drones targeted the vicinity of Al-Sawarah school, north of Al-Zawaida town, central Gaza Strip. Israeli helicopters fired at Al-Farraheen neighborhood, north of Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Serious injuries following the shelling of a residential apartment by the occupation near the area of Al-Hawaz, west of Khan Yunis. Bombing of a tent of displaced persons near the Al-Rabat College in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis. Israeli artillery shelling resumed in eastern Gaza.

According to Israeli Army Radio: Humanitarian aid will be distributed in three locations in Rafah and to each family. Security estimates that each family needs 70 kilograms of lunch to survive. Dozens of settlers attacked the Marge plain, between Al-Maghir and Abu Rafah, northeast of Ramallah, and burned agricultural crops.

106 homes demolished in the Tulkarem camps, in Abu Mazen. Occupation vehicles arrived on Rojeb Street, east of Nablus, accompanied by a military bulldozer. Snipers of the Israeli forces occupied the roofs of some homes in the eastern suburbs of Nablus. New military reinforcements attack the city of Nablus from the Aurta checkpoint.

Israeli bulldozers in the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarem carried out demolition operations. Over 100 attacks, more than 2,984 homes were demolished by the occupation forces in the Tulkarem and Noor Shams camps in the northern West Bank. Settlers cut down 40 olive trees in the village of Al-Sawaiya, south of #Nablus. On the afternoon of May 6, the IDF gave Palestinians two hours to evacuate their homes, after announcing the demolition of dozens of buildings in the Nour Shams and Tulkarem camps.

