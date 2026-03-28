UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Orbán in the crosshairs of the EU and US. Moscow manages to sell oil at market price. Kiev’s funds are at risk. Russians Advance on Slovyansk

According to a Financial Times article, US senators are working to impose sanctions on Hungary due to its suspension of aid to Ukraine and its dependence on Russian energy. Reuters reported, however, that EU leaders have openly bet on the defeat of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s party in the April 12 parliamentary elections. “I think everyone is counting on his defeat,” a diplomat quoted by Reuters said.

Another diplomat said that if Orbán remains in power, the EU “will have to change its working methods” to circumvent Hungary’s veto on Ukraine-related issues. He added that EU leaders “have lost hope of reaching an agreement with Orbán” after he blocked the decision to allocate €90 billion in European military funds to Kiev for 2026-2027, demanding the resumption of Russian oil supplies. through the Druzhba pipeline, which Kiev cut off on January 27. “That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the source concluded. He added that if Orbán remains in power, “it will no longer be possible” for Brussels to do business with Hungary.

Slovakia has launched an investigation into alleged treason against Fico, according to Markiza. The opposition Freedom and Solidarity party has identified signs of treason in the prime minister’s decision to cut off emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine.

“The rise in oil prices allows Russia to finance the war again: this is not good for the Ukrainians,” EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

Belgium’s Directorate General for Resources and Equipment (DGMR) confirmed it is testing an anti-drone configuration for Belgian F-16 fighter jets. This configuration involves the use of LAU-131 pods. Each capable of launching seven Thales FZ275 LGR laser-guided missiles, in combination with a Sniper pod (possibly mounted on another aircraft). Belgium is seeking to develop a system to destroy long-range tactical kamikaze drones.

Moldovan authorities have allowed Lukoil to temporarily re-enter the country’s market due to the energy crisis, authorizing the sale of the company’s existing fuel reserves, according to the National Center for Crisis Management.

Ukraine could run out of budget funds within two months if it does not receive new international aid. The country will need €45 billion in foreign financial support this year, Bloomberg reports, citing sources. Kiev currently has enough budget funds to last until June. The Ukrainian armed forces are facing a severe fuel shortage due to the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, Politico reports, citing two Ukrainian servicemen. According to Politico, the sharp rise in fuel prices is negatively impacting the reserves needed for operational purposes. military equipment, including tanks, artillery, and armored personnel carriers.

Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev reported that the authorities had opted for a “fuel reimbursement”; other options were risky: Reducing excise taxes would have affected the budget and defense funding. Price restrictions would have caused a fuel shortage (as in 2022). He emphasized that the reimbursement allows the population to be supported without affecting the army’s resources.

From a military perspective, the Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyj, during a working visit to the Southern Operational Zone, met with the command of our offensive group and the commanders of the assault and airborne units. Options for next steps were discussed. According to Syrskyj, since the beginning of the counteroffensive operation in the south, Ukraine has regained control of approximately 470 square kilometers, neutralizing over 11,000 invaders.

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed a defense cooperation agreement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The document lays the foundation for further contracts, technological cooperation, and investments, and strengthens Ukraine’s international role as a security donor, the president noted.

Russia is also dealing with the oil situation, but on the rise. “Inflation in Russia is expected to and will continue to decline,” Nabiullina said. “Moreover, Russia is already trading oil without discounts and at a premium in “Some areas,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak said.

The Russian Interior Ministry warned Russian citizens of the consequences of participating in unauthorized protests from March 27 to 29. The agency urged them not to respond to the “provocative statements” of protest organizers and not to travel to areas where such events are planned. Politician Boris Nadezhdin had previously reported that dozens of Russian cities had submitted requests for permits for demonstrations on March 29 against the internet and messaging app blockade. Most cities “immediately rejected them,” he said. In Yakutsk and Krasnodar, protest organizers received permits, which were later revoked. According to a Vigo study, reported by RBC, mobile internet speeds could increase by only 2-26.5% with the launch of 5G on frequencies already in use.

Vladimir Putin said that “Russia will maintain a prudent approach to the budget and fulfill its obligations.” its obligations to its citizens.” “The consequences of the Middle East conflict cannot be predicted even by the parties involved,” Putin said. He warned businesses and governments against squandering profits from the Middle East conflict: “We must remain cautious. If markets swing in one direction today, they could swing in the other tomorrow.”

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on March 27. Overnight, 85 Ukrainian drones were shot down in the regions of Bryansk, Leningrad, Vologda, Smolensk, Belgorod, Kursk, and Pskov, the Black Sea, the Republic of Crimea, and the Moscow region.

Russian forces launched strikes on Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, and Kharkiv.

In the Sumy region, the Northern Group of Forces is engaged in combat against Ukrainian forces, and is advancing deep into Sumy Oblast. According to social media, Russian troops have struck concentrations of Ukrainian personnel and equipment in the areas of Mala Rybytsya, Velyka Chernechchyna, Vil’na Sloboda, Sukhodil, as well as in the villages of Koren’ok, Nova Sloboda, and Khotin. In an effort to stabilize the situation in the Shostka District, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are deploying units from the Special forces of the General Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in this sector of the front.

In Belgorod Oblast, six people were injured in several drone strikes at various locations.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian forces are advancing along the Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk directions, at a rate of 200-400 meters per day, according to the Sever Group of Forces. Russian forces have captured the border town of Shev’yakivka.

From the Kupyansk sector, images of drone strikes from both sides have been reported over the past 24 hours; the situation remains unchanged.

In the Slovyansk sector, Russian units continue to advance and are moving west of Kalenyky. Fighting continues along the Fedorivka-Druha-Nykyforivka line.

The “East” Group of Forces is engaged in intense fighting in the areas of Hulyaijpole, Vozdvyzhivka, and Ternuvate, advancing westward. In the north, Ukrainian forces launched attacks across the Vovcha River but were repelled by Russian fire.

On the Zaporizhia front, fighting continues near Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k.

In Kherson Oblast, approximately 10 villages are under Ukrainian attack.

Graziella Giangiulio

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