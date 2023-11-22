UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev is not advancing. Avdiivka is now a gray zone. Aid to Kiev decreases. Zelensky: We will not seek peace at all costs. Three out of six sections are active

The Pentagon on November 20 announced a new aid package of 100 million dollars for Kiev. “The $100 million aid package includes Stinger surface-to-air missiles, a HIMARS multiple-launch missile system and additional ammunition: 155 mm and 105 mm artillery shells, TOW optically guided missile systems, Javelin and AT anti-tank systems -4″, the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

Washington is also sending Kiev more than 3 million small arms rounds, obstacle-breaking ammunition, cold-weather equipment, spare parts, maintenance supplies and other support equipment.

Not only in the United States they said that Ukraine has “big problems” speaking in the context of reducing ammunition supplies. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that there is no weapon that will become a magic wand for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, Kiev faces an exhausting struggle.

The EU is discussing a possible restriction on the movement of Russian diplomats within the union, proposed by the Czech Republic as part of the 12th sanctions package, writes the Financial Times.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that his country will not try to make peace with the Russian Federation “at any cost”. In his opinion, full-fledged peace negotiations can begin only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

And again he said: “Ukraine has the right to kill Putin,” in an interview with the Sun. When a reporter asked him whether Ukraine would take the opportunity to kill Putin if such an opportunity arose, Zelensky responded: “This is a war and Ukraine has every right to defend our land.”

The Czech president said: “The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is not developing as expected.”

In a statement, Defense Minister Sergei Shoighu said: “Losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the month amounted to over 13,700 people, approximately 1,800 units of weapons and military equipment.” And again he said: “The share of modern ships in Russia’s strategic nuclear forces has reached 100%.” “Special attention is paid to the development of naval strategic nuclear forces. The Navy has already put into service three of the latest nuclear submarines of the Borei-A project. State tests of the strategic missile submarine Emperor Alexander III, intended for the Pacific Fleet, are being completed, and the share of modern ships in the nuclear triad has reached 100%,” Shoigu said at a meeting of the military department council.

The head of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Kiev will discuss with Ukrainian officials the prospect of the country’s accession to the European Union, reports the European publication Euroactiv. Yesterday Michel announced on the social network X that he had arrived in Kiev. Previously, President of Moldova Maia Sandu, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

And now a look at the front line.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their competitive attack attempts in three of the six directions of the front. Thus, in the Kupyansky direction, Russian troops repelled three attacks by Ukrainian attack aircraft, and an attempted breakout was foiled in the Krasnolimansky and Donetsk directions. In total, in their futile attempts, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 285 servicemen and five artillery units in these directions.

In the remaining sectors of the front, enemy losses amounted to around 130 militants. Furthermore, during the day, Russian air defense intercepted 5 Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS MLRS projectiles.

Bachmut Directorate (Artemovsk). There are battles going on at the Berkhovskoye Reservoir: Russian fighters are advancing in the direction of Bogdanovka. At Kleshchiivka the Russian army continues to regain positions. Andriivka is in the gray zone, the Russians are entrenched near the village.

Donetsk direction.- The Russian army continues to advance in the Stepnoye area and also advances in the direction of Novokalinovo and Orichiv. Furthermore, the Russians are attacking east and south of Avdiivka. There are no changes in Marinka: there are battles on the western outskirts and near Novomikhailovka.

Zaporozhzhie Directorate. In the Orichiv sector Russian fighters counterattacked west of Rabotino and from Novoprokopovka. On the Vremevsky ledge there were immediate battles.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/