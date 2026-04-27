UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. FPV, the low-cost, high-impact solution that Russia and Europe/Ukraine are implementing on the front lines

The conflicts in Iran and Ukraine have highlighted the need to defend against long-range tactical kamikaze drones like the Iranian Shahed or the Russian Gerbera. However, on the front lines, at the heart of the Ukrainian conflict, armies on both sides face an even more immediate threat: small drones, particularly remotely operated drones (ROU) and FPV (First Person View) drones.

This may be why the European Union has included Simbirsk Design Bureau (SKB), manufacturer of the Piranha FPV drones used to destroy the first US Abrams tank in a special operations zone in February 2024, in its twentieth package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Solutions to counter the use of FPVs already exist, such as electronic countermeasure systems, combat vehicle turrets, and anti-drone systems. But this drone war is evolving rapidly and now requires increasingly maneuverable, precise, and, above all, reusable interceptors. It is precisely in this area that the French startup Aerix Systems is expanding its operations.

Founded in 2020, the company aims to differentiate itself from most other quadcopter manufacturers with its Aerix T-16 propulsion system. It differs from other traditional propulsion systems due to its ability to rotate both propellers 360° with high speed and precision. This capability allows the Aerix drone “to offer visual guidance solutions in confined spaces, such as energy plants or critical infrastructure,” explains Hugo Mayunov, current president and co-founder of the company. The AXS M1 drone was designed from the outset as a dual-use drone, specifically for counter-drone operations (CDA). “Our drone’s maneuverability allows it to intercept FPV drones,” says Hugo Mayunov, adding that “thanks to its reinforced hull, it can be reused to destroy other FPV drones.” Indeed, in its LAD configuration, it does not detonate near the target, but collides directly with it to destroy it.

Hugo Mayunov announced that a new defense solution will soon be unveiled. The drone will be equipped with a new guidance and navigation system, expected to be operational by the end of 2026. “The interceptor’s level of autonomy is such that we can launch it in ‘fire and forget’ mode, similar to air-to-air missiles,” explains the Aerix president. Its main advantage is stealth: the less radiation the drone emits, the less detectable it becomes. The pilot, however, remains aware of the situation to confirm the final interception action.

This encouraging start has allowed the startup, initially located in a 100-square-meter space in Bordeaux, to move to an office eight times larger in early April. Aerix is ​​leveraging this advantage to scale up production: from a small-scale artisanal production of just one drone per week, it has expanded its pre-industrial production volume fivefold, aiming for a capacity of 100 drones per month. The company is not resting on its laurels. A €5 million investment round, completed in March 2026, will secure the first deliveries and allow for the construction of a 2,000-square-meter building in the Gironde region by the end of 2027 or early 2028.

Aerix’s innovations are naturally attracting the attention of several testing centers within the French Armed Forces. “These contacts are primarily educational in nature, to better illustrate the capabilities of this innovative platform,” explains Hugo Maiounov. In addition to France, Aerix maintains contacts with Ukraine, the European Defense Agency, and is even part of the second cohort of NATO’s Diana program. Thus, what began in 2017 as a highly maneuverable drone project conceived by two engineering students is evolving into a short-range counter-drone solution with potential for innovative development. “We are ready and are even accelerating the process,” says the CEO.

From Russia, the following response: according to Readovka, the Russian Ministry of Transport will relax health requirements for drone pilots, thus allowing Air Defense Forces veterans to enter the sector.

These changes are expected to be implemented in the second or third quarter of this year. The reform will not only simplify work authorizations for drone pilots, which could also include Air Defense Forces veterans with physical limitations, but will also expand the geographic area in which drone flying is permitted. The number of permitted flight zones will increase from 60 to 100, the Ministry of Transport told the media.

Drones currently remain in a legal gray area, but the regulatory framework continues to improve. The Ministry of Transport recently introduced a new airspace class, “H,” which simplifies drone flight procedures. Furthermore, the operation of control lines for unmanned aerial vehicles has been regulated, and a unified system for their identification via the ERA-GLONASS State Automated Information System (GAIS) was launched in March of this year. It is also planned to simplify the procedure for obtaining permits for aerial photography by the end of 2026.

Valery Falkov, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, announced the introduction of a new specialization in universities starting in 2026: the design and operation of autonomous mobile systems. According to the Minister of Science, curricula now need to be revised, as technological changes are radically changing the job market and the perception of professions.

Graziella Giangiulio

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