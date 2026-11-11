ISRAELIRANWAR. Tehran: Hormuz closed. No negotiations with JDVance. IRGC strikes two oil tankers. Three Iranian pilots held prisoner in Qatar. New underground city unveiled by IRGC.

According to social media sources close to Iraq, they would have beenDetails of Trump’s envoy’s anti-Iran mission during his visit to Iraq have been revealed: “Abdullah Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament, alleged that Tom Barrack, Trump’s special envoy to Baghdad, pressured the Al-Zaidi government to close all border crossings between Iraq and Iran, sever relations between Tehran and Baghdad, block commercial imports between the two countries, and move toward establishing trade ties with the Gulf Arab states. He added that, during his visit, Barrack also asked Iraq not to repay its debts to Iran in US dollars, insisting that transactions between Tehran and Baghdad be conducted exclusively in Iraqi dinars. He also demanded that Iraqi airspace remain closed to passengers and cargo to and from Iran. Al-Dulaimi stated that Barrack threatened the Al-Zaidi government with severe consequences if it refused to comply with American directives. In response, the al-Zaidi government secretly accepted Washington’s demands, intending to implement them gradually, according to a mutually agreed-upon timetable.

The head of the Iraqi Border Crossing Authority announced the reopening of the Al-Shaib crossing yesterday, following the completion of the necessary technical requirements and procedures, but others will be closed.

According to Fuad Hussein, Donald Trump has entrusted Iraq with the task of mediating between the United States and Iran, and for this reason, Iraqi Prime Minister al-Ziadi traveled to Tehran in recent days, but the terms of the meeting have remained secret.

According to political analyst and university professor in Tehran, Foad Izadi: “Every time oil prices rise, the Americans call the Emir of Qatar and say, ‘Get the Iranians to lower the price of oil by a few dollars.’ The Emir of Qatar then calls the Iranians and says, ‘Come, let’s drink Arabic coffee together.’ The Iranians immediately hop on a plane in Tehran and rush to Qatar! We have excellent Arabic coffee in Tehran, too. There’s no need to go to Qatar. This policy needs to be reconsidered; it’s not good policy.”

From Iran, General Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, stated that Iran has asked the United States to provide a clear and explicit response to the conditions set by Tehran; however, Washington has not yet responded, or rather, its response has been misleading. He called all US claims regarding ongoing negotiations with Iran and a planned meeting in Qatar false, maintaining that such rumors are solely aimed at easing economic pressure and lowering oil prices. Rezaei also denied reports of a supposed meeting between him and US Vice President J.D. Vance, calling them completely false and baseless. The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council reiterated that the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened until the seven conditions set by Iran are met.

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on November 10. One Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli terrorist attack on the Musa ibn Nusayr school in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City.



In LebanonIsraeli artillery shelled several locations in southern Lebanon, including Shaqra, Majdal Selem, Al-Mansouri, Wadi al-Salouqi, and the outskirts of Beit Yahoun, in the direction of Baraashit, Hadatha, and Haris. Machine gun fire was also reported in the areas of Al-Qantara and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Israeli airstrikes, drone strikes, and artillery bombardments have hit several areas of southern Lebanon. Specifically, airstrikes were reported on Al-Qantara, Kafr Tibnit, Talousa, and Bani Hayyan, while a drone struck the town of Al-Jarmaq. In the afternoon, further artillery bombardments targeted the outskirts of Haris, Baraashit, Mayfadoun, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Shaqra, and Shouaya, as well as Wadi al-Hujeir, Kafr Tibnit, Al-Mansouri, Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Wadi al-Salouqi, Al-Khiam, Beit Yahoun, Wadi Zibqine, Sarbin, and Hadatha. Sound bombs were reported in Deirmimas. Explosions were also reported between Aytaoun and Baraashit, and in Al-Khiam.

Iraq reportedly reports that the leaders of the “Coordination Framework” held an important meeting at the residence of Sheikh Hammam Al-Hamoudi. The summit took place amid a public exchange of statements between the Iraqi government and the Kataib Hezbollah brigades. This was in anticipation of the pro-Iranian militias laying down their weapons in favor of the Iraqi state.

According to some reports, the Aramco tower, located in Riyadh’s financial district, was targeted. The action was presented as a strike against a prominent symbol of the “Saudi Vision 2030,” although there has been no independent confirmation. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy confirmed that the “East-West” pipeline was hit, causing a fire. The ministry said firefighting teams were able to put out the flames.

A senior Saudi-backed force leader in Marib, Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Karim Abdulaziz al-Asoudi, was killed by AnsarAllah forces. According to Al-Masirah, two Saudi airstrikes in the Al-Harba area of Sahar (Saada) district completely destroyed a mosque and damaged a school and a water supply system.

Saudi forces reportedly launched missile strikes against several villages in the border areas of Saada Governorate. Saudi airstrikes reportedly hit a gas station in the Al-Mafzar area of Jader (Bani Al-Harith district, north of Sana’a), setting several fuel tankers on fire. Civil defense teams intervened to put out the blaze. Saudi aircraft also reportedly struck the headquarters of an oil company in the Al-Sitteen area of Sana’a, causing extensive damage to nearby homes and businesses.

A missile attack was also reported east of Saada. Saudi airstrikes reportedly hit a school in Lahj governorate, a textile factory and a home in Hodeidah, and a girls’ school in Saada. Initial reports indicate a student was seriously injured, while a mosque and a water tower were destroyed. Saudi airstrikes reportedly targeted the residential area of Al-Eisi and Hodeidah International Airport. Three attacks were recorded in Al-Eisi, with casualties reported in the area.

Local sources reported that AnsarAllah maintains control of the access and exit routes along the main roads in central Taiz, while denying that the area is under blockade. The sources also disputed claims of control of the Jabal Han area, stating that forces from the Vigilance Forces Command (VFC) remain in control.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree reported that “over the past 24 hours, Saudi fighter jets have conducted 109 air and missile strikes against civilian areas in Sana’a, as well as in the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Saada, Ma’rib, and Lahij. These operations were carried out using F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets, which took off from Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases. Rocket attacks were also launched from Najran and Jizan. The offensive resulted in numerous casualties, including women and children. To date, since the beginning of the escalation of hostilities against our country, the total number of Saudi air and missile strikes has reached 4,672.”

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported receiving a delayed report of an incident involving an oil tanker eight nautical miles northwest of Khasab, Oman. According to military authorities, the tanker caught fire and the crew was evacuated. It is not yet clear whether the incident is related to other incidents involving oil tankers in the region.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted an oil tanker that violated regulations in the Strait of Hormuz. In total, the IRGC writes, “two tankers, which had deviated from the authorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, were stopped following violent explosions that left them ablaze.”

The Iranian Air Force announced that three Iranian pilots are being held captive in Qatar. Colonel Davoudi, director of public relations for the Air Force, stated that the military has not received further information on their situation. Iran reportedly launched two ballistic missiles from a previously unidentified location in Khuzestan province. No further details about the launches were released.

The Iranian delegation to the IAEA criticized Director General Rafael Grossi for what it called a “double standard” in condemning attacks on nuclear facilities. The delegation noted that Grossi condemned the killing of a worker at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, but did not reserve the same condemnation for attacks on protected Iranian nuclear facilities or the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists. On November 9, there were reports of two missile launches in southwestern Iran; the intended targets are unknown. There were unconfirmed reports of air defense activity over Silvaneh, in West Azerbaijan Province.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled a new underground “missile city,” attended by Chief of Staff General Abdullahian and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Mousavi.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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