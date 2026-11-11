UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Kiev and Moscow are cautious about the outcome of the Abu Dhabi negotiations. Brussels is not participating in the closed-door meetings. Vasyl’kove, Zaporizhia, is being taken over by Russia.

The expected talks have begun in Abu Dhabi. The three nations will hold high-level meetings until early this afternoon. The primary goal is to reach agreement on the most important issues: security guarantees for Russia and Ukraine, territorial definition and transfer; the Ukrainian army; the management and possession of weapons for Ukraine; navigation in the Black Sea; and prisoner exchanges and other humanitarian issues.

The delegations have been meeting since last February. The United States is mediating the talks, which are expected to address not only the conflict in Ukraine but also broader issues related to the European security landscape. The Russian delegation is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation by intelligence chief Rustem Umerov, while the United States is represented by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Senior diplomats, military officials, and intelligence representatives are also present.

The most difficult issue to unravel is the question of the ” broader security framework”: according to Russian media, the negotiations will also concern a new continental security system, which will include mechanisms to reduce military risks and prevent future escalations.

Representatives of Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, NATO, and the EU are holding separate consultations in Abu Dhabi. European officials are not directly participating in the trilateral format. US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are urging Russia to allow Europe to participate in future negotiations on Ukraine’s security, but Russia currently does not want European actors at the table, believing them to be an obstacle to the peace process.

Negotiator David Arakhamia warned against expecting a quick breakthrough. Moscow also avoided making predictions about the outcome, while Washington hopes for progress on security agreements and possible compromises.

The talks are being held behind closed doors; no agreement has been announced so far. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, adding that the trilateral format in Abu Dhabi has begun and that a meeting with European partners has also taken place. “We are doing everything we can to ensure that these days’ negotiations yield results. Ukraine and our partners are engaged in concrete work aimed at defining de-escalation measures, developing effective security guarantees, and moving closer to real peace. It is crucial that Russia adopts the same approach.” Zelensky said he expects a detailed report from the Ukrainian negotiating team on the progress of the talks with the Russian side.

And now a look at the frontline as of 3:30 PM on November 10. Throughout the night, Russian forces continued to target Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Partial power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk region; in the city of Dnipro, strikes hit an industrial facility and several warehouses. The Ladyzhyn thermal power plant (TPP) in the Vinnytsia region and the Kyivska and Poltava power substations also came under fire.

The governor reported that Sevastopol repelled another attack overnight. Ukrainian forces claimed responsibility for an incursion against the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod Oblast. The Zakarota Bridge in Odessa was hit by Russian forces.

In the Belgorod region, two civilians were killed and seven others injured. Residential buildings, vehicles, agricultural machinery, and an industrial facility were damaged. In the Grayvoronsky, Valuysky, and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts, and other areas, homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and social infrastructure were damaged. In the Grayvoronsky district, the daily life of the civilian population and local logistics have become extremely complex.

In the Sumy district, small-arms firefights are ongoing near Khotin. According to Russian forces on the front, Russian troops are advancing and have taken control of five buildings. Confirmation from Ukraine is awaited.

On the Kharkiv front, fighting continues in the Liptsi, Vovchansk, and Velykyi Burluk sectors. Ukrainian forces are deploying several assault groups from the 129th Autonomous Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), using armored combat vehicles and other transport vehicles from the Pidserednje direction.

On the Kupyansk front, fighting continues within residential areas and surrounding areas. Both sides are making extensive use of drones to monitor supply lines and target transportation.Clashes are reported near Sobolivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian units continue to pressure the AFU defenses near Lyman. Fighting continues in the wooded areas south of the town, where Ukrainian forces are launching localized counterattacks. The main challenge remains holding positions, or those the Russians have seized, which are constantly threatened by drone strikes.

On the Kramatorsk front, hostilities continue in the areas leading to the urban area of Slovyansk-Kramatorsk. Russian units are attacking identified Ukrainian positions, while Ukrainian units are maintaining established defensive lines and supply routes.

In the Druzhkivka and Dobropillya sectors, both sides continue to conduct active and reciprocal operations. In the Druzhkivka sector, Russian units from the 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment released footage showing attacks against Ukrainian infantry groups and a ground-based robotic system. In the Dobropillya sector, fighting continues for individual positions, with the Russian advance hampered by a high density of drones.

In the Russian Group of Forces East’s area of operations, Russian units are continuing offensive operations in the eastern part of the Zaporizhia region. Localized counterattacks and clashes continue for control of forested areas and key communication routes, as well as for maintaining stable supply lines to frontline units. Units of the 37th Guards Independent Motorized Rifle Brigade (part of the 36th Army, Group East) reported the capture of the settlement of Vasyl’kove, in the Zaporizhia region.

In the direction of Zaporizhia, fighting continues in the Orichiv sector. The situation near Mala Tokmachka remains tense, with both sides competing for individual positions.

In the direction of Kherson, after a period of stagnation, drone activity has intensified again. Russian troops on the front line report a high presence of Ukrainian drones, both reconnaissance and attack, operating up to 25–30 km from the banks of the Dnipro River. This complicates the movement of equipment and the supply of units on the left (eastern) bank. Meanwhile, drone operators of the 18th Combined Army—part of the Russian “Dnepr” (Dnipro) Group of Forces—continue to target temporary deployment points and Ukrainian military vehicles located on the right (western) bank.

Graziella Giangiulio

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