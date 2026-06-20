ISRAELIRANWAR. IRGC advisors in Lebanon since June 16 to monitor the agreement. Hezbollah and Israel sign a ceasefire, the fifth in a month. Oil flows out of Hormuz.

Iranian state media and the Revolutionary Guards have threatened to indefinitely close the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that the recent US-Iran agreement in Islamabad “completely violates” its first clause due to Israel’s intensified military operations in southern Lebanon, which have expanded over the past 24 hours, Tasnim reported.

The hawks are calling for Israel’s immediate military withdrawal from Lebanon and the complete lifting of the naval blockade, explicitly warning that if Tehran opens the Strait without guaranteeing these conditions, it will permanently destroy Iran’s strategic leverage. Tasnim states that, until “Zionist control” over Lebanese territory ends, the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed to all international vessels and any future diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Tehran must be completely cancelled; it emphasized that current reports of an open Strait are “unacceptable.”

After conflicting statements, news has emerged of a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, effective at 4:00 PM on June 19. The truce follows weeks of escalating cross-border clashes that have seen Hezbollah extend the range of its rockets deeper into Israeli territory and the advance of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) across the Litani River.

Donald Trump is enthusiastic about the agreement: “The oil is flowing, Iran will never have nuclear weapons (the world will be safe!), stock markets are booming, employment is at record levels, and prices are falling (purchasing power!). Our country is strong, secure, and respected like never before. ‘No need to thank me!'”

Not everyone in the United States seems so pleased, however: the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Republican Senator Roger Wicker, issued a statement expressing concern about the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran. Wicker specifically mentions the $300 billion fund for reconstruction and economic development in Iran, saying it would make then-President Barack Obama’s $150 billion cash payment to Iran in 2015 seem “penny-pinching.”

The WSJ claims Trump is tired of Netanyahu’s calls for further bombing. The publication notes that the tension has led to harsh statements from Trump. US Vice President J.D. Vance added: “Over the past three months, two-thirds of the defensive weapons protecting Israel were built by Americans and paid for with American taxpayer money. The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump, and anyone in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the President of the United States needs to wake up and face the reality of the situation their country finds itself in.”

France is ready to veto the lifting of UN sanctions against Iran unless it is satisfied with the final agreement, Reuters reports. Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot wants to see “major concessions” and a “radical change of attitude” from Tehran, including addressing Iran’s missile program and its regional activities.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to US President Donald Trump’s statement that “Lebanon could take on Syria’s role” and addressed Israel’s policy of invading Lebanon: “We have abandoned the old ways. Now we invade, destroy, and leave. This is exactly what we are doing now in Lebanon. Ahmed al-Sharaa has no intention of helping us in Lebanon. Let him stay in Syria and keep his distance.”

Netanyahu stated that Israel will not withdraw troops from southern Lebanon “for security reasons.” “We will restore prosperity to northern Israel. To do this, we must preserve the security zone in southern Lebanon and must not withdraw from there as long as Israel’s security needs require it,” the Israeli prime minister stated. The Lebanese president, for his part, announced that the country’s delegation will demand the withdrawal of Israeli troops during direct talks in Washington from June 23 to 25. Israel’s withdrawal will allow the Lebanese army to remain stationed on the border to ensure regional stability, which is necessary for the reconstruction of destroyed cities and infrastructure, Joseph Aoun emphasized.

Following the statement by the Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Israel’s Ambassador to the United States, Yahiel Laiter, and the head of negotiations with Lebanon tweeted: Israel remains committed to the ceasefire agreement; unless Hezbollah violates it, the agreement will be respected.

More provocative statements that jeopardize the memorandum. That Itamar Ben-Gvir: “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must cry.” “All of Lebanon must burn.” And again: “With God’s help, a settlement will also arise in Gaza,” stated Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

For the first time in several weeks, since the signing of the memorandum of understanding, three supertankers carrying approximately 6 million barrels of oil have left Saudi Arabia and exited the Strait of Hormuz. Over the past five days, Iran has exported nearly 18 million barrels of crude oil worth $1.44 billion.

Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei said in a statement: “As you probably already know, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the presidents of Iran and the United States. Responsible officials have made great efforts to achieve this goal with care and good intentions, while the US president acted out of desperation and used every means to achieve this goal. In principle, my opinion differed, but given the commitment made by the distinguished President—as Chairman of the Supreme National Security Council, on behalf of himself and the other members—to protect the rights of the Iranian people and the resistance front, and with the emphasis on his assumption of responsibility in this regard, I gave my consent. The President also emphasized that if the American side attempts to make excessive demands, they will not give in. […] It goes without saying that future direct negotiations do not mean accepting the enemy’s position.”

The Iranian delegation, however, did not travel to Switzerland following Israel’s attacks in southern Lebanon.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and Western Asia, updated at 4:05 PM on June 19. The ceasefire announced by a US official went into effect at 4:00 PM between Lebanon and Israel. This is the fifth in a month. Trump claims Lebanon is part of the US-Iran agreement.

According to AP, Steve Witkoff stated during a closed-door briefing for members of Congress that Iran will allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to return to nuclear facilities and detect the presence of enriched uranium. The Pentagon has asked the US Congress for an additional $80 billion to cover expenses related to the operation in Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.

JD Vance speaks to Israel, which opposes the Memorandum of Understanding: “My answer would be: What is your exact proposal? You are a country of 9 million people. You cannot solve every single national security problem with violence.” “By lifting the sanctions, we will be able to see where Iran sends and receives money.”

Late in the evening of June 18, the US military officially lifted the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel continued bombing Lebanon until 4:03 PM. The Bekaa Valley was hit on the morning of June 19, killing 25 people, mostly women and children according to Lebanese sources. Kfar Jou, Choukine in the Nabatieh district, and Rihan in southern Lebanon were also hit.

Retired Brigadier General and military strategist Ali Abi Raad denies Israeli claims that his forces have entered several southern cities, confirming that both the city of Kfar Tebnit and the Ali al-Taher plateaus remain free of any Israeli military presence. “There is no buffer zone and there are no yellow lines,” said MK Hassan Fadlallah, member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc. He stated that this is a point the Iranian side has communicated unequivocally.

Overnight, Hezbollah destroyed Israeli military vehicles attempting to advance into southern Lebanon. Most of the clashes were reported around the cities of Kafrtabnit, Kafr Juz, Jabal al-Rafi, and along the Ali al-Taher axis. According to some sources, three Israeli military helicopters were seen transporting wounded to Yahmur al-Shaqif. Israeli media outlets described the security incident in the Ali al-Taher area in southern Lebanon as a disaster.

The Islamic Resistance, in two separate statements, described the recent clashes in the Ali al-Taher heights, overlooking the important southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh. Hezbollah reported that there were two nighttime operations against the Israeli army between June 18 and 19: an ambush to stop Israeli infiltration on the northern flank of the Ali al-Taher heights, where three Merkava tanks were hit by guided missiles. Resistance fighters also continued to engage enemy forces with intense rocket and artillery fire. Clashes were still ongoing at the time of publication of this statement.

Following the first incident, “another Israeli force attempted to advance under cover of a thick smoke screen, simultaneously launching dozens of flares toward the area to evacuate the dead and wounded. Islamic Resistance fighters also targeted this force with rockets and mortar fire.” The killed soldiers belonged to the 52nd Battalion of the elite Ghafeati Brigade; the battalion commander was also killed. Approximately 17 soldiers were injured, two of them in critical condition.

A second incident was reported at 4:00 a.m., between Shaqif and Kfar Tibnit; a booby-trapped drone struck a contingent of the Commando Brigade, wounding five soldiers, one of them seriously. At 2:30 p.m., another serious security incident occurred near Al-Tahir, southern Lebanon. Further details will follow.

According to Lebanese resistance sources, “Military advisors from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force have been deployed in southern Lebanon since Tuesday evening. Iran’s direct influence in southern Lebanon and the heavy blows it has inflicted on the Israeli army will soon be evident.”

Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, viewable via MarineTraffic.com, shows nearly 20 vessels passing through the strait, compared to fewer than 10 in previous weeks. Most maritime traffic continues to use Iran’s traffic separation system, although two vessels were spotted passing through the center of the strait and two others transiting Oman’s territorial waters.

The Persian Gulf Waterways Management Headquarters wrote in a statement: “Ships that submit their passage requests to the PGSA (Persian Gulf Navigable Safety Authority) in accordance with the following points will be granted timely passage. During the 60-day period, fees for safety, security, and environmental services, as well as related Iranian insurance, will not be collected from shipowners and will be borne by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Due to the presence of mined areas and the need to ensure safe passage and prevent collisions, coordination of the designated route and scheduled passage time for each vessel before heading into the strait is mandatory; failure to comply will be the responsibility of the shipowner.”

In the early afternoon of June 19, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and indefinitely suspended negotiations with the United States following Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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