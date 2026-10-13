ISRAELIRANWAR. Tehran defines inadequate US response to Hormuz deal. 20 injured in security incident in Israel. Yemen: Pro-Saudi forces risk encirclement at Bab el-Mandeb.

Germany, Canada, and Spain have advised their citizens to avoid stopping at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Flights remain suspended following the attacks over the weekend and on Monday. Following the attack on Riyadh’s airport that killed 12 people and injured 309 others, US President Donald Trump said: “We are in contact with the Houthis and we will see what happens. What they have done is very serious.” According to US media, the president is considering participating in the anti-Houthi forces in Yemen alongside the Saudi kingdom.

In a statement to the press, Benjamin Netanyahu said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack at Riyadh airport. Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with determination.”

On October 12, continuing the ongoing election campaign in Israel, former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon stated: “The path we are being dragged down is that of occupation, annexation, and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip.” Former Mossad Deputy Director Amiram Levin stated: “The orders the government is giving the army today are a crime. This is genocide, and that is what we are doing there.” Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert stated: “What we are doing in Gaza is a war of extermination: an indiscriminate, limitless, cruel, and criminal killing of civilians.”

Kuwait Airways, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways have suspended flights to Riyadh following an attack on an airport in Saudi Arabia. The cancellations followed a warning issued by Riyadh Airport to passengers, urging them to check the status of their flights before traveling.

Reports of GPS interference have been reported in Iran since October 10. On the night of October 10-11, unconfirmed reports claim that Iranian airspace was closed. Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has said it is ready to offer any assistance that could facilitate the start of a dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee said: “If another war were to break out, numerous cables, data centers, artificial intelligence facilities, and other sites in the region would be destroyed, and we would confront the enemy with a much broader and more extensive plan. We are fully prepared to demonstrate new capabilities should another war break out. The United States has extremely expensive assets in the United Arab Emirates and the Strait of Hormuz area that we have not yet included among our targets.” And again on live TV, he said: “We are dealing with a group of ignorant and foolish people in the United States who have not studied history and do not know the Iranian nation; as a result, we have arrived at this situation. The United States has accepted some of the seven conditions set by Iran, but we consider their response inadequate. Iranian diplomacy has changed, and there will be no return to the status quo ante . Just as the Americans were defeated in the military war, we will also defeat them in the economic war. We have already prepared our plans and will announce a series of economic defense measures.”

Meanwhile, the impeachment process against Araghchi has begun in Iran: The names of the 35 revolutionary faction MPs calling for the minister’s impeachment have been published. According to Iranian parliamentary rules, impeachment proceedings against a minister can be initiated upon the request of at least 10 MPs. In the case of Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the number of MPs in favor of impeachment reached 35 already in the initial phase. The impeachment request against Araghchi, signed by these MPs, has now been forwarded to the Parliamentary Bureau. According to the rules, the Bureau must arrange a meeting between the MPs initiating the initiative and the Foreign Minister within a maximum of 10 days.

And now a look at the military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 4:30 PM ET on October 12. The United States is considering joining Saudi Arabia in carrying out strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. France has deployed approximately 2,000 troops to the Middle East to help protect its allies in the Persian Gulf region—specifically Qatar and Kuwait—as announced by General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces, during a hearing at the National Assembly. He also added that France and Saudi Arabia are evaluating various options for the deployment of French military assets to secure the Yanbu oil terminal. After a stop in Thailand for refueling, tracking data indicates that the aircraft carrier CVN 77 George H.W. Bush is returning to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

According to a statement from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), after the merchant vessel Ocean Molica (“Arika Sun”) ignored warnings to change course and persisted in attempting to breach the blockade imposed on ships bound for and from Iran, CENTCOM forces struck the vessel in the Gulf of Oman, rendering it unseaworthy.

According to Iranian Middle East analysts, Turkey has no intention of entering the war in Yemen, and Pakistan’s potential role would be limited to defending Saudi territory. Neither country has yet taken concrete steps toward a conflict with the Houthis.

At least 20 people were injured in an explosion in northern Israel. The Israeli rescue organization (MDA) reported a serious incident north of Astabal. Twenty-four injured people were taken to the hospital; they were 14-year-olds. Among the injured, the death of one teenager with serious injuries was confirmed. Additionally, three people suffered serious injuries, 10 moderate injuries, and 10 minor injuries.

The Israeli military spokesman announced that the incident in the Galilee region was most likely caused by a projectile from a missile package belonging to Hezbollah, and that the incident is still under investigation. It appears to have been a salvo from Hezbollah.

The Israeli army conducted a massive demolition operation in the Shujaiyah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, over the weekend . Israeli tanks fired flares and incendiary shells east of the town of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli forces vehicles opened fire east of Khan Yunis.

Four people were reported killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike that hit the southern area of Al-Buraq, west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. A woman was injured by Israeli forces in the Bir 19 area of Al-Mawasi (Khan Yunis), southern Gaza. Three people were reported killed and several others injured after a tent west of Khan Yunis was hit. On October 12, four Palestinians, including a child, were killed and several others injured in Israeli attacks in several areas of the Gaza Strip, particularly in the south. The attacks occurred simultaneously with artillery and rocket bombardments conducted by Israeli tanks and warships against areas east and west of the Strip.

Israeli forces reportedly violently attacked several youths in Hamsa, west of Dura and south of Hebron.

Attacks also continued in Lebanon throughout the weekend. Israeli attacks on Lebanese soil on October 11 included airstrikes against Al-Mansouri, Talouseh, Kafartabnit, and Wadi Al-Hujeir. A drone strike hit Nabatieh Fawqa. Israeli artillery shelling was reported in Kafartabnit, Wadi Zibqin, Al-Mansouri, Beit Yahoun, Al-Majidiyah, Wadi Khansa, Hadatha, Al-Khiam, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Beit Leif, Nabatieh Fawqa, Ruba’ Al-Tibin-Kfarshouba, the outskirts of Baraachit, and Wadi Al-Salouqi. Explosions were reported in Al-Khiam and Bayout Al-Siyad. Flares were fired between Mays Al-Jabal and Chaqra.

At dawn on October 12, heavy Israeli artillery bombardment struck the town of Al-Mansouri in Jabal Amel. Israeli attacks in the Jabal Amel area, which occurred between midnight and 7:00 a.m., included artillery shelling Wadi Al-Saluqi, Wadi Zibqin, Al-Mansouri, Kfarshouba, and Haris. Machine gun fire was reported directed toward Srebbine and Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah.

Machine gun fire was also reported in Sarbine, Zawtar Al-Sharqiyah, Al-Mansouri, Houla, Kfar Tibnit, and the outskirts of Baraac. The eastern neighborhood of Kfar Shouba was also hit.

According to reports, an Israeli ground force consisting of two Merkava tanks and approximately 30 infantrymen advanced from Ruwaysat Al-Alam hill toward Shaab Al-Hafour, east of Kfar Shouba, before moving to position themselves in the Al-Shmeis area. Two excavators accompanied several tanks to Jal Al-Hakour, north of Kfar Shouba, while three more tanks positioned themselves in Wadi Al-Jawz. Machine gun fire in the eastern neighborhood of Kfar Shouba reportedly coincided with the advance of Israeli tanks.

In Syria, an Israeli patrol entered the area of Al-Hanout Farm, in the rural area of Quneitra, southern Syria.

According to the Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz , a new generation of Shahed-136 drones was used in attacks on Kurdish group headquarters in Erbil on Thursday. The Iraqi Resistance press office reported military flights in Iraqi airspace, stating that American fighter jets and military aircraft violated Iraq’s national sovereignty over the previous day. According to the report, the flights originated from military bases in Jordan and the occupied territories. Five KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft were reported in Iraqi airspace, supporting military operations. Two F-16 fighter jets and two advanced F-35 fighter jets were also reported to have entered Iraqi airspace.

There were also reports of explosions heard near Sulaymaniyah, northern Iraq. On October 12, drones were reported flying over Erbil, northern Iraq. Reports said the drones targeted separatist strongholds in Erbil Governorate; smoke was subsequently seen billowing from the area, and explosions were reported near the headquarters of the Kurdish opposition group. A further report described an explosion heard in Erbil province.

In addition to the attack in Riyadh, which killed 12 people and injured 309, Terminal 4 of Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport was hit on the afternoon of October 11. Houthis attacked the airport in the Saudi city of Dammam. On October 12, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) extended the suspension of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport to complete procedures aimed at “verifying the safety and operational readiness of airport facilities.” Another attack on Sunday evening resulted in further injuries. Attacks on King Khalid and Abha airports between Tuesday and Thursday left six dead.

Saudi Arabia has turned to Pakistan for assistance with air defense systems. According to the Wall Street Journal , citing sources, the kingdom does not have sufficient air defense resources to intercept all the missiles and drones launched by the Houthis. Sources told the newspaper that Riyadh is also considering recruiting foreign fighters to support the Yemeni government in its fight against the rebels.

In response, Saudi Arabia struck Sana’a International Airport. The Sana’a-based Saba news agency reported attacks on the Yemeni capital, while another report indicated that a residential neighborhood along Airport Road in the Al-Thawra district was hit around 10:09 PM. The Hamdan district in Sana’a Governorate was also targeted. A Yemeni Ministry of Health spokesperson said one citizen was killed and five others injured in a Saudi airstrike in the Hamdan district, northwest of Sana’a.

In the Al-Jawf region, nine people were killed—including two children and a woman—and four others were injured following the bombing of civilian homes in the Khabb wa al-Sha’f area by Saudi coalition fighter jets. Saudi forces also struck targets on Al-Zarbi Road in the Hayfan district (Taiz). Three people, including a woman, were injured after Saudi aircraft struck a civilian home in the Wadi Arish area of the Sala district, east of the city of Taiz. On October 12, a Saudi missile attack hit the border district of Al-Dhaher.

The Houthis claim to have captured the town of Al-Misrakh, the last major population center along the route to Taiz. Houthi sources reported that the Yemeni armed forces (Ansar Allah) have taken control of the Jabal Sabr camp and surrounding villages, as well as the town of Al-Sarari, on the Taiz front. The forces are reportedly continuing their advance towards the strategic peak of Jabal Al-Arous, overlooking the city of Taiz. In the Lahij governorate, Ansar Allah has reportedly captured Mount Hawab and Mount Harooz, threatening to cut off PLC forces along Yemen’s southern coast. The Southern Giants Brigades, deployed in Ras Al-Arah, are at serious risk of encirclement following two failed counteroffensives towards Dhubab, while the PLC’s rear flanks remain inadequately protected. Yemeni forces also advanced along the Muhaylah and Mashamrah fronts in the Al-Mudarrah district, amid reports of a weakening of Saudi-backed forces. Further advances toward Ras Al-Arah could lead to the encirclement of pro-Saudi forces near Bab Al-Mandab.

On October 12, the UKMTO reported receiving a report of an incident involving an oil tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman. On October 10, a supertanker exploded after hitting a naval mine while attempting to exit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized route, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced. According to available information, the vessel’s navigation and positioning systems had been disabled; the vessel is currently engulfed in flames, visible from shore. The IRGC warned that tankers that ignore regulations in the Strait risk the same fate.

On October 11, an Iranian attack on a vessel violating rules in the Strait of Hormuz. The UKMTO received a report of an incident in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy stated: “A supertanker struck a naval mine this afternoon in the southern Strait of Hormuz, causing an explosion and a fire in the engine room.”

The IRGC Navy Command has warned vessels transiting Hormuz to follow IRGC-mandated procedures. On October 1, the IRGC Navy Public Relations Office (PRO) stated: “This morning, a third violating supertanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz and caught fire. This tanker, by turning off its navigation system and ignoring warnings from the IRGC Navy, intended—like the previous violating vessels—to exit the Strait of Hormuz, thus jeopardizing its order and security. Consequently, it was struck.”

A police spokesperson reported that border guards from the Qasr-e Shirin regiment seized 109 military weapons of various types, 1,700 bullets, and 198 magazines during an operation. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure. Iranian authorities also executed Omar Dorastaran, identified as a member of Jaish al-Adl, following the judicial process.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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