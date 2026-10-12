ISRAELIRANWAR. October 7, 2023 – October 7, 2026: three years of conflict where only hatred wins . Avi Gil , former military secretary to the prime minister:Netanyahu knew

Three years of atrocious horrors in Israel, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank have taught humanity nothing . In an attempt to understand who is right and who is wrong, everyone tries to “take sides , ” forgetting that Operation Deluge at al-Aqsa and Israel’s response, Swords of Iron , led to the deaths of 2,350 people in Israel, over 74,000 in Gaza, and more than 1,100 in the West Bank. The numbers are dwindling, and perhaps we will never know how many lives have been destroyed in this conflict, which marks the end of the illusion of peaceful coexistence between two peoples, forced to coexist on the same patch of land by too many Western interests and beyond.

The mutual hatred was revealed on the anniversary : Ynet published a map of the October 7 operation. According to the report, thousands of armed Hamas fighters crossed the border from the Gaza Strip on the morning of October 7, 2023, advancing more than 20 kilometers beyond the Gaza border. The newspaper reported that during the operation, Hamas fighters penetrated 28 Israeli communities and 11 military bases. According to the report, 1,203 Israelis were killed and 251 were captured and taken to the Gaza Strip.

Yedioth Ahronoth writes: “Three years after the October 7 massacre: The police commissioner and senior officials paid tribute and observed a minute of silence at the old police station in Sderot and at the sites where Israeli police officers were killed that day.” Yaron Avraham ’s page : “October 7, the most horrific defeat in Israel’s history. Exactly three years ago, border crossings began. Militants entered Israel. People were killed.”

In contrast, on the anniversary of October 7, Turkish public broadcaster Radio and Television broadcast a video supporting the Hamas attack that occurred that morning, showing excerpts of enthusiastic jubilation interspersed with verses from the Holy Quran referring to Hamas’s “victory.” It is Turkey’s main news outlet and a media outlet recognized as legitimate in the West.

Sabir Lipkin ‘s Hebrew page : “Another testimony of the Druze solidarity march on Jabal al-Suwayda, the Druze mountain in southern Syria, to commemorate the third anniversary of the October 7 attack.” The Hebrew website Caliphate Revolution : “A message of solidarity and gratitude from the Druze of the city of Sweida, in southern Syria. The Druze are known as “Bani Maarouf”: the people of generosity and kindness.”

In the United States, pro-Palestine protesters protested the October 7 memorial vigil, displaying images of Sinwar and Abu Obeida (Hamas) and Hassan Nasrallah (Hezbollah, dubbed a “martyr”). They shouted at Mayor Mamdani, who was accused of treason and committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Iran reiterated the importance of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and congratulated its outcome, also remembering the leaders of the groups excessively killed by Israel.

No regrets on anyone’s part, no desire to turn the page, to think that human lives are worth more than reason, than the thirst for power, than the corruption of control.

In Israel, October 7 also saw renewed criticism of state apparatuses for their slowness. A sign on a street read: “8200, where were you on 7/10?”—a reference to the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate’s “Aman” cyber unit and its failure to detect Hamas’s movements before and during the night of October 7. The Ramat HaSharon municipality removed the sign, declaring: “The sign is illegal, insults Israeli soldiers, and is intended to spread conspiracy theories.”

On Channel 12 , Avi Gil, Netanyahu’s military secretary during the October 7 attacks and the person who woke Netanyahu that morning, breaks his silence: “Netanyahu knew everything; no intelligence information was hidden from him, and he read all the reports and security assessments. An Egyptian intelligence plane landed in the country before October 7; this is an established fact. Those who met with them and received information from them continue to conceal this to this day. Netanyahu handed over documents to the State Comptroller that do not contain the whole truth about October 7; rather, he presented half-truths. By early 2023, Netanyahu began to sense that everyone was trying to bring him down personally, and that the army was part of this attempt . ”

Haaretz retorts: “Netanyahu’s military secretary at the time of the October 7 events stated: ‘What the Israeli public is being told about what happened does not correspond to what actually happened.’” This is General Avi Gil.

Israel Hayom reports: “Despite three years having passed since the October 7 massacre, the national sirens will not be activated on the original date (nor during the events organized this week). The main reason is that the government decided to commemorate the day of the October 7 massacre according to the Hebrew calendar, namely the 24th of Tishrei, two days after Simchat Torah. This decision was made in March 2024 and officially enshrined in law last July with the “Law on the Commemoration of the Massacre and the Celebration of the Heroism of the 22nd of Tishrei (Simchat Torah) – October 7, 5776-2026.” Consequently, no stringent security measures or total economic shutdown are planned on the original date of the civil calendar.”

Three years of human oblivion, which, according to Israel’s current electoral candidates, will not be the last if they return to power. Meanwhile, Israel controls southern Lebanon, the Golan Heights in Syria, and the West Bank. In exchange, it has promised to eliminate all Palestinians. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir: “We are too soft. This is where we disagree with Netanyahu. If someone threatens my son’s life while he is serving in the military, the house that person comes from must be razed to the ground. And if your daughter is a soldier, I want to protect her so that not a hair on her head is harmed: let 1,000 terrorists die.”

Confirming the tense atmosphere, to say the least, the Jewish Power party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, distributed noose-shaped pins to students during a campaign event at a high school in Herzliya. The event was organized by the school ahead of the Knesset elections, with representatives or supporters of various parties presenting their positions.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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