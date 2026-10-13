Donald Trump, President of the United States, as we’ve become accustomed to, has said truthful things and yet-to-be-drawn agreements as if they were in fact effective. For example, the agreement with Russia for diesel supplies is true; on October 10, a tanker left Russia via St. Petersburg for the United States. Russia will export approximately 5 million tons of diesel to the U.S. and global markets, an agreement valid until April 7, 2027. According to the BBC , the United States consumes approximately 3.6 million barrels of diesel per day, equivalent to 491,000 metric tons. Therefore, 300,000 tons of diesel represents sufficient reserves for approximately 14-15 hours of U.S. demand.

In any case, no one is yet clear on whether Trump called Putin, or whether Moscow suggested the diesel deal to Washington.

It’s false that Ukraine and Russia have signed a ceasefire agreement on energy plants and refineries. And while Ukraine, caught off guard by Trump, had raised the possibility of an agreement, Russia, through Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, emphatically declined the invitation in their respective press conferences on October 12th.

Russia has essentially made it clear that it no longer trusts Zelensky’s words, or those of the West in general. Let’s look at the statements: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that he doesn’t believe Zelensky has earned a reprieve. He emphasized that Russia’s objectives in the Special Military Operation have not changed and that Moscow continues to pursue them.

Dimty Peskov: “Putin would be ready to order a halt to attacks against Ukraine on election day—should Kiev decide to hold elections—.” However, the 60-day period requested by Zelensky is not for holding elections, but rather for “gathering strength, healing wounds, and continuing the war,” the Kremlin spokesman noted.

One thing is certain, Trump has begun to apply pressure on Ukraine by threatening to block arms shipments to Kiev, but this isn’t the first time. In response, Zelensky stated that Trump should sign diesel agreements with Ukraine rather than Russia, since Kiev “decides whether oil refineries” in the Russian Federation operate. “Why doesn’t America sign a diesel agreement with Ukraine? Ukraine! We propose a diesel agreement with Ukraine. We influence the movement of those ships. We decide whether the refineries operate. Let’s do it. Electricity is the only thing that matters to us. If they can guarantee the protection of our energy grid, we won’t attack diesel-related infrastructure,” he declared.

Elon Musk expressed support for Trump and said the time had come for Ukraine to choose a new leader. The United Kingdom and Germany have expressed their strong support for Zelensky’s presidency following Trump’s statements. Johann Wadephul, a member of the German Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that Germany stands by Ukraine and its government and “fully supports the president in fulfilling his difficult tasks.” British Health Minister Wes Streeting speculated that Trump’s stance may be linked to the upcoming midterm elections in the United States, scheduled for November. He said the American president is under pressure due to the rising cost of living and energy prices in the US.

Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner have postponed their trip to Moscow. According to Axios , citing sources, the visit was postponed pending clarification of whether Ukraine and European nations are willing to accept a new joint proposal they plan to present to Russia.

NATO is strengthening its defenses in the Baltic states due to the threat of war with Russia: Canadian troops have been deployed near the Russian border, and aircraft from Spain, Italy, and Turkey have been sent to boost the region’s air defenses. — CBC News.

General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of the United States European Command (EUCOM) and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, issued a warning to Russia yesterday at a security conference in Warsaw on October 12. Grynkewich outlined his “victory theory” in the event of a Russian attack on Europe.

The European Union, however, reacted very badly to the US lifting of sanctions against Moscow, and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called Europe’s reaction to the Washington-Moscow diesel deal hypocritical. According to him, since 2022, European nations have sent more funds to Russia than they have allocated to aid Ukraine, having failed to fully wean themselves from Russian energy resources.

The EU has been called on to stop relying on US aid for Ukraine. “The EU has so far been Ukraine’s only major financial supporter, yet it expected political leadership from the US administration to achieve peace in the country. It is time for the EU, together with Ukraine, to develop and implement an independent peace strategy,” EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on his social media page.

European Commission President von der Leyen said this week that the EU will provide Ukraine with additional funds for drones and missiles, following a meeting with Zelensky. During this week’s European Council meeting, leaders will discuss Ukraine’s financial needs for the coming year and the mobilization of further international support. The EU has approved the 22nd package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. 743 individuals and 826 legal entities are now on its anti-Russia sanctions lists, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced.

The British claim that the Russian patrol vessel Neustrashimy is still operating in waters close to the UK.

Russian forces concentrated attacks on high-voltage substations over the weekend to disrupt power in Kyiv, according to Kharchenko, Director of the Energy Research Center. According to Kharchenko, Kyiv and Odessa are dependent on external electricity supplies due to a shortage of local generation capacity; at peak demand, Kyiv consumes up to 15% of the country’s total electricity. As a result, the Russian military may target high-voltage lines and distribution hubs supplying the Ukrainian capital this winter. Kyiv’s CHPP-6 and Kharkiv’s CHPP-5 were hit. An attack targeted an internet service provider facility in central Odessa.

The Kyiv city administration is urging residents to stock up on water and food in case of an emergency. City authorities recommend: Stocking up on water for at least three days: 3 liters of drinking water and 10–12 liters of non-drinking water per person per day; Charging power banks and portable power stations; Preparing flashlights, batteries, and candles; Purchasing non-preservative food; Insulating windows and rooms. Kyiv could be on the brink of an epidemiological disaster within three days if the sewer system fails, according to the Deputy General Director of Kyivvodokanal.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is initiating a complete production shutdown and mothballing of its facilities following the Russian attacks, the company’s press office reports. Six employees were killed and more than 18 injured in four missile attacks. Resumption of operations is expected once the war is over.

Kiev has been without water since the early hours of October 11th; the situation is particularly critical on the right bank of the river.

Andriy Sybiha, Ukrainian Foreign Minister: “A breakthrough in the peace talks is possible only after a meeting between Zelensky and Putin—with Trump’s participation or Erdogan’s mediation.” According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine is ready to negotiate and is aiming, at the very least, for a truce, a prisoner exchange, and the repatriation of children.

According to Russian media reports, the first Russian tanker loaded with 280,000 barrels of diesel departed St. Petersburg on September 22 and is already approaching the US coast. “The European Commission leadership is the main instigator of a smear campaign against the construction of the Paks-2 plant in Hungary, involving Rosatom,” SVR (Foreign Intelligence Service) sources said. Ursula von der Leyen has explicitly set the goal of forcing the Hungarian government to abandon cooperation with Russia in the nuclear energy sector, the SVR added.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 12. Russian troops continue their offensive operations. A high-voltage transmission line was damaged in Kyiv. Electric transport services were suspended due to power outages. Water supply disruptions were reported in Solomyanskyi and Holosiivskyi districts, as well as in parts of Kyiv’s Shevchenkyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts (enemy sources reported that 70% of the city was without water). Ukrenergo announced new power outage plans.

Ukrainian military forces continued their attacks on Russian regions, targeting energy and industrial infrastructure. On the evening of the 11th, the Ukrainians launched a massive unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack on the Moscow region (Sobyanin reported downing 23 drones). Airport operations were limited. In Yaroslavl, the exit road to Moscow was blocked.

In Zhukovsky District, Bryansk Region, a civilian was killed by an explosive device dropped by a drone. Authorities have warned of an increase in incidents involving remotely operated mines being planted using UAVs.

In the Belgorod region, FPV drone attacks against civilian vehicles, industrial facilities, and residential buildings continued. One man was killed in the district, and three were injured, including two children. In Shebekino, infrastructure, an apartment building, and several industrial facilities were damaged. In Belyanka, a fire broke out at an industrial site following a drone (UAV) attack. Damage to homes and vehicles was also reported in other border settlements.

In the Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian command has redeployed drone crews from units of the GUR (Main Intelligence Directorate) to intensify attacks on Russian border areas.

In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone struck an administrative building in the village of Malogneushevo, injuring one person.

In the direction of Sumy, light-weapons fighting continues north of Sumy, near Khotin. Russian accounts report Russian assault units advancing near Korenok and Turya. Ukrainian forces are attempting to infiltrate the Russian units’ rear areas by exploiting the wooded areas.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the seizure of control of the settlements of Riznykove and Kupyne.

Russian accounts report fighting in the Liptsi sector, near Buhaivka and Tokarivka. Near Nova Kozakha, Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack. It was reportedly repelled. Ukrainian confirmation is awaited. One Ukrainian soldier was taken prisoner. In the Vovchansk and Velykyi Burluk sectors, Russian military accounts report “operations underway to eliminate the remaining encircled Ukrainian units.”

In Luhansk, authorities reported the deaths of two civilians and the wounding of thirteen others as a result of Ukrainian attacks. Railway infrastructure was hit, injuring several railway workers. Power plants were also targeted, causing disruptions to electricity and water supplies in local settlements.

In Donetsk, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that units of the “Center” Group of Forces have taken control of the settlements of Novotroitsk and Stepove.

In the direction of Lyman, fighting continues near Zarichne and Yampil. Ukrainian forces are holding their positions and launching counterattacks.

In the direction of Kupyansk, there is intense drone activity by both the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

In the Dobropillja sector, fighting continues for urban areas and adjacent settlements.

In the Zaporizhia district, Russian attacks have been reported. In the Orikhiv sector, Russian sources report fighting near Preobrazhenka. In the Hulyaijpole sector, clashes are ongoing near Novosoloshyne and Lyubyts’ke.

Difficulties persist in restoring external power supplies to the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev stated that ongoing attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are hampering repairs to the Ferrosplavnaya and Dneprovskaya power lines.

In the Kherson district, artillery fire and the use of drones continue on both banks of the Dnieper River.

Graziella Giangiulio

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