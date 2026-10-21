ISRAELIRANWAR. Syria: Israel supports the Druze against al-Sharaa. Iranian Kurdish separatists deported to Iraq. Egyptians in Saudi Arabia fighting against the Houthis.

Tom Barrack says the problem with Iran is not the nuclear issue, but rather the fact that “the country’s hostile role toward Israel” is a problem.

Meanwhile, Cairo’s decision to provide a military contingent to Saudi Arabia came as a surprise. Egypt is one of the few countries to possess the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system, specifically the export version designated S-300VM “Antey-2500.” It is currently the most advanced air and missile defense system available to Russian customers abroad. In terms of missile defense capabilities, the “V” variant significantly surpasses the S-400.

A broad and unexpected wave of opposition has emerged in parliament regarding President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi’s request for authorization to take the necessary steps to provide military support to Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, photos from Saudi Arabia show the arrival of Egyptian troops—some say mercenaries—in Riyadh.

From Israel, Smotrich responds to Sisi: “How can we be sure that Egypt won’t attack us? If they understood that the next time they attacked, Sinai would no longer exist. I’m not reassured by President Sisi’s statements that he has no regional ambitions or any intention of going to war against ‘Israel.'”

In the ongoing Israeli election campaign, threats against Palestinians continue. “Where will they go? It’s not our problem,” said Omer Waldman, a candidate for the Israeli Knesset, who called for the mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, calling it Israel’s “moral duty.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his previously scheduled appearance at a Beitar Jerusalem football match at Teddy Stadium in occupied Jerusalem following urgent intelligence warnings of an imminent security threat in the area.

An OSINT researcher on the X platform collected information and coordinates of Israeli air defense systems and radars, documenting them on a map using the Google Earth application.

Gaza Government Press Office: “We launch an urgent appeal to Arab and Islamic countries, stressing the need for immediate action to break the siege.” “The World Food Programme has announced that, due to funding shortages, it will be forced to suspend food assistance for half a million Palestinians in Gaza and reduce rations for others. The Gaza Government Press Office warned of “catastrophic consequences” and called for the reopening of border crossings to allow the delivery of urgent aid.”



A senior Syrian official told the Hebrew-language broadcaster i24NEWS : “Syria fears that Druze militias may launch an attack against Syrian security forces in the south of the country, with the support of ‘ Israel.’” Druze officials in Sweida recently publicly announced the possibility of soon launching an operation to recapture Druze villages. There has been an increase in Israeli aerial intelligence activity over Sweida and the surrounding areas, as well as an increase in the number of reconnaissance aircraft in the skies over Damascus and southern Syria. An Israeli helicopter recently landed in Sweida, delivering large quantities of weapons and ammunition to the Druze.

The Iranian ambassador in Baghdad said that an agreement had been reached to either remove Iranian separatist groups from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq or hand them over to Iran.

Britain is sending its Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighters to Saudi Arabia to protect the country from ISIS attacks. These aircraft will “operate in a defensive capacity and will not carry out offensive strikes against ISIS” to protect Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, days of tense diplomatic meetings in Iran have led to the Hormuz agreement being scrapped. The Iranian Foreign Ministry stated: “The American response to our proposal, which includes opening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days, is insufficient.”

Pakistan has quietly suspended trade with Iran through the Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan border crossings in Balochistan province, leaving approximately 2,000 trucks stranded on both sides of the border, Al Jazeera reports . Although Pakistan’s federal government has not issued any official public statement, the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry confirmed the suspension. Local sources offer conflicting explanations for the sudden closure, attributing it to heightened security measures to counter terrorism and smuggling, or to temporary technical issues at customs checkpoints.

Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir is visiting Tehran today. Among other topics, the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran will be discussed . The rise in oil prices to $110 prompted Munir’s visit to Tehran to be confirmed, after having been postponed until Sunday evening.

Relations between Iran and Russia are intensifying. On October 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was in Tehran. “Russia has no intention of abandoning its agreements with Iran, regardless of the external situation,” Lavrov said during a press conference following the talks in Tehran. He also emphasized that Russia is ready to offer assistance in the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Key points of Lavrov’s statements at a press conference following talks in Tehran with the Iranian Foreign Minister: “Russia has no intention of abandoning its economic agreements with Iran; Russian specialists are gradually returning to the Bushehr nuclear power plant; Russia is ready to offer assistance in the US-Iran conflict; it is important to restore the situation prior to the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz; there are attempts to ‘sideline’ the Palestinian issue; Russia and Iran support the firm implementation of the [relevant] resolutions;

Lavrov said he had briefed Araghchi on developments regarding Ukraine. “Russia welcomes the announcement regarding the formation of a ‘Mecca Pact'”; Lavrov expressed hope that Pezeshkian would be able to participate in the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, following yesterday’s meeting in Tehran with his Russian counterpart, said: “Never in our history have Iran and Russia cooperated as closely as they do today.”

Iran has successfully manufactured a 530-ton strategic tank for its Isfahan refinery; its production had previously been halted in South Korea due to sanctions. The tank has successfully passed technical tests.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei: “There can be no question of good neighborly relations when neighboring countries host the aggressor. If they are serious about establishing a regional security mechanism, the first step is to prevent external powers from using their territories to threaten and attack other countries.”

And now a look at the military scenario in the Middle East and West Asia, updated at 3:30 PM on October 20. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an unannounced visit to Israel today, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Iranian issue, according to Axios. Hegseth met with US troops deployed in the region after arriving in the Zionist entity and meeting with Netanyahu and other Israeli officials. The Jerusalem Post reports that a possible US military offensive against Iran could focus on neutralizing the country’s ballistic missile capabilities and striking key nuclear sites. However, military analysts warn that even a targeted operation could trigger a broader escalation, potentially dragging Washington into a protracted confrontation with Tehran that would be difficult to contain.

Spokesperson : “A comprehensive situation assessment meeting was held, chaired by the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir. The meeting was attended by the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Chief of Military Intelligence, and the commanders of the Northern, Central, Southern, and Home Front Commands. The meeting focused on the IDF’s preparations for the upcoming election period. In his opening remarks, the Chief of Staff emphasized that the IDF’s mission is to ensure that democratic elections are held on schedule and in a secure environment. He also reiterated that the IDF remains on high alert and will continue to maintain a high level of vigilance and readiness on all fronts. During the meeting, the Chief of Staff ordered the implementation of several additional measures to strengthen operational readiness: The imposition of leave restrictions for IDF personnel, starting next Friday, based on the current situation assessment. An increased presence of senior officers at command posts. command, headquarters, and military units to ensure operational readiness and combat effectiveness. Reinforcement of the Central Command with the headquarters of a Paratrooper Brigade and other units, tasked with strengthening the military presence in the region and increasing operational activity on the ground. This brigade will serve as a command element in the area between Shomron and Beit El. Assignment of additional forces to other sectors—air, naval, and land—based on operational needs.

Israel has decided to establish a military brigade specialized in outer space, with the goal of making Israel a leading global power in this field. The Chief of Staff has initiated the creation of a Robotics Brigade and a Space Brigade within the Israeli Army: Brigadier General “Y” will be appointed head of the Robotics Brigade. Brigadier General “Sh” will be appointed head of the Space Brigade.

Two married couples were killed in an Israeli airstrike that hit their apartment, located behind Al-Shifa Hospital, in western Gaza. A third was killed by Israeli artillery fire in the As-Samouni area of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza. Israeli forces are opening fire on the remains of Palestinian homes in the Hamad City neighborhood, north of Khan Yunis, endangering civilians in the area. A rocket was intercepted in the skies above Ashdod, near Gaza.

Palestinians confront Israeli settler militias during an attack on the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. Israeli settler militias, protected by the army, steal a flock of Palestinian-owned sheep after raiding the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

In Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets hit Kfar Tebnit, in southern Lebanon.

An Israeli early warning radar is being used to monitor rockets and drones in Sweida, in preparation for a new phase of escalation between Israel and Iran. The radar’s location is crucial: it will allow the occupying power to monitor drones and rockets from a forward position, providing sufficient time to intercept them.

In Saudi ArabiaA new Yemeni attack has been reported against the airport in Dammam, Eastern Province. Egyptian mercenaries have reportedly arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia reportedly hit by several ballistic missile attacks from Yemen; Riyadh among the targets. Saudi Arabia was reportedly targeted yesterday by a series of ballistic missile attacks launched from Yemen. The capital, Riyadh, was among the locations targeted. Due to growing security concerns, the Kingdom Tower—one of Riyadh’s most famous skyscrapers—has reportedly been evacuated; employees have been asked to work remotely as a precaution.

According to Saudi-backed militants in Yemen, the death toll from yesterday’s bombing of Al-Alam camp has risen to 73.Saudi-backed militias in Jabal Sabr are under attack by Yemen’s Ansar Allah armed forces.

Saudi aggression against Al-Baidah Governorate, Yemen. Clashes reported between Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed forces on the front lines north of the city of Taiz. Fierce fighting is ongoing between Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed forces on the front lines in the city of Taiz. Yemeni media reported the death of two Pakistani soldiers in the Wadi al-Miftah area of Dhamar district, bordering Yemen.

A security incident involving an oil tanker and military forces near the coast of Oman.Two oil tankers caught fire after hitting underwater mines in the Strait of Hormuz, dealing a severe blow to global energy transport corridors, Fars news agency reports . The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stern warning regarding the incident, declaring that “if these provocations by the arrogant American regime continue, oil companies will have to pay a much higher price.”

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced that, to date, 122 vessels have been placed on its non-compliant list. Over 40 vessels have been contacted regarding violations. Nineteen vessels are in negotiations to avoid or remove themselves from the list. Two vessels have agreed to fulfill their obligations in exchange for removal from the list. Approximately 30 more vessels will be added to the list if they fail to respond to warnings.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to attack undersea internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the Fars news agency , the statement was made by IRGC representative Hossein Mohebi. He emphasized that seven important undersea cables, crucial for global internet traffic and commercial data transmission, pass through the Strait. Mohebi warned Washington against further attacks on the Islamic Republic.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) today shot down an American MQ-9 drone, the 54th drone downed since the start of the enemy aggression. The IRGC is currently conducting missile tests.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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