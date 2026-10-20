ISRAELIRANWAR. The US is preparing to use MOAB in Yemen against the Houthis. The UAE and Egypt are ready to intervene on behalf of the Saudi kingdom. Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank remain under Israeli attack.

Between rallies, Donald Trump returns to the topic of Iran: “We will ensure Iran’s rapid defeat.” And again: “Israel would be an advantage for Saudi Arabia. The “Abraham Accords” are once again being discussed in relation to Saudi Arabia.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth warned Iran: “It must abandon its nuclear ambitions through negotiations, or it will face full-scale military attacks by the United States.”

Trump also declared his support for Netanyahu: “If you don’t choose Netanyahu, we will abandon Israel, and Iran – whose slogan is ‘Death to Israel, Death to America’ – will destroy it.”

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has declared that his country is ready to provide military support to Saudi Arabia against the Houthis, should the Saudi leadership request it. However, in the Egyptian parliament, Sisi’s meeting to approve the deployment of troops to Saudi Arabia was postponed until October 21.

Egypt’s National Defense Council has expressed its support for providing comprehensive support to the Kingdom. Cairo has linked Saudi Arabia’s security to that of Egypt and the Arab world, while also urging diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions. “Providing Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible support to safeguard its security and stability,” the Egyptian administration stated.

Election rallies are also in the air in Israel. On the evening of September 18, riots broke out during a speech by Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir at Tel Aviv University. Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that a future US president could side with Israel’s adversaries; as a result, he is seeking alternative alliances with India and other nations.

Netanyahu went to an air base to have his picture taken in front of an F-16 fighter jet, reiterating the position he had expressed during the election campaign: “I say to our enemies: do not test us. You will suffer blows far more painful than anything you have experienced so far. We all know the extraordinary successes we have achieved thanks to our courageous pilots, ground personnel, the Israel Defense Forces, and the Israeli government. We are fully determined to defend ourselves. Do not test us.”

During a campaign speech, a map showing the regional division of states from Israel’s perspective appeared behind Netanyahu. Israel colored Iran, Iraq, Yemen, half of Lebanon, and Gaza red, calling them the “Shiite axis,” while it colored Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Egypt green, labeling them the “alliance of Sunni states.” Israel also named the United Arab Emirates as its closest ally in the region. Netanyahu praised Ukraine’s attacks on the Russian company Yandex: “60% of hostile electronic activity toward Israel originating from Russia has disappeared.”

Benjamin Netanyahu considers Russia an enemy during his speech on Israel’s future security. He listed Israel’s enemies and friends. Allies include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, India, Azerbaijan, the Southern Transitional Council (Yemen), the Druze separatist council in Syria, Ethiopia, Somaliland, Puntland, Haftar’s Libya, Cyprus, Greece, and—a detail the UAE will likely not like—the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Friendly countries: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Presidential Leadership Council (Yemen), Turkey, Pakistan, Eritrea, Sudan, Government of National Unity (Libya), Egypt, West Bank, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Northern Cyprus and Somalia.

Enemies of Israel: Iran, Popular Mobilization Forces (Iraq), Hezbollah (Lebanon), Ansarullah (Yemen), Hamas (Gaza), Russia.

Israel’s Channel 12 announced that a round of direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon will take place in Florida today. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the United States had sent threatening messages to the Lebanese government and Hezbollah, stating that if the organization intervened in the impending conflict between Israel and Iran, Israel would respond without restraint, targeting Lebanese state infrastructure.

Fighter aircraft activity has been recorded in the airspace over northern Iraq.

Jeddah Airport, Saudi Arabia, was closed following the Ansar Allah attacks. Qatar denied the reports, stating that Al Udeid Air Base had never been used for attacks against Iran.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed met with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman on the evening of 18.

Iran has proposed a seven-day peace plan, calling on the United States to lift its naval blockade, ease oil sanctions, and agree to a regional ceasefire; all as a precondition for resuming navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the conflict has demonstrated how American bases in the Persian Gulf are intended to protect Israel. Khatibzadeh accused Saudi Arabia of imposing a blockade on Yemen, which he said has caused severe shortages of medicine, food, and essential goods. He called for the blockade to be lifted, a cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of conditions that would allow the Yemeni population to return to a normal life.

On October 17, a private Boeing 737-700 (registration number A6-AIN), presumably carrying a high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates, landed at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, where it remained for six hours. It was most likely an emergency meeting to convey messages.

On October 18, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and issued a stern warning to vessels violating the rules: “Ships that break the rules will burn.” The spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned: “Any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure—which our young and creative experts will immediately repair—will turn the occupied territories into a scorched wasteland forever, pushing the occupiers toward the Sinai Desert.”

Political-military analyst Khosh Jash, speaking on Iranian television, said: “If necessary, we could increase the range of our missiles and bomb Europe.” Pakistan has closed its border with Iran. The reason is unknown.

And now a look at the military landscape in the Middle East and West Asia. It’s possible that the United States has deployed three carrier strike groups and two combat-ready amphibious groups to the Middle East for an operation against the Houthis. Recent reports of the possible use of the MOAB (Massive Ordnance Air Blast) bomb further support this theory; although this device isn’t particularly effective against Iran’s underground facilities, the GBU-43/B represents an excellent choice for striking Houthi positions. In well-informed circles, there’s talk of strengthening the US military presence in preparation for attacks against the Houthis.

And now let’s look at the current deployment of the U.S. Navy ships. Northern Indian Ocean – Arabian Sea: Aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush; Two destroyer escorts: Donald Cook and Ross; Nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN); Aircraft carrier George Washington; Destroyer Shoup; Nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN); Amphibious assault ship (LHD) Boxer; Amphibious transport ship Portland (LPD-27); Landing craft (LSD) Comstock (LSD-45); destroyers John Finn, Delbert Black, McFall, Mason, Higgins, John Paul Jones, Milius, Carl Levin, and Rafael Peralta; Expeditionary Sea Base Miguel Keith

Indian Ocean: Six destroyers—Mustin, Princeton, Higgins, Wayne Meyer, Michael Murphy, and Delbert Black; Red Sea: Destroyers Jason Dunham and Gonzalez; Eastern Mediterranean: Destroyers Roosevelt and Oscar Austin.

From October 7 to 16, the Israelis reported six separate incidents involving interceptors in the north, as well as the deployment of a thermal reconnaissance balloon. They classified all six events as false alarms, resulting from the birds being mistaken for threats. The three Israeli soldiers killed in southern Lebanon this month, along with 16 wounded, were also described as victims of “operational incidents.”

Israeli soldiers routinely document and share photos of themselves alongside handcuffed and stripped Palestinian detainees, held in degrading conditions; this is a repeated display of dominance and humiliation, occurring following their deployment or during raids.

According to the Nasser Medical Complex, two children were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Qizan Abu Rashwan, Khan Yunis.

Israeli police attacked Palestinian workers in Rahat, southern Palestine. Israeli forces arrested several Palestinians during a raid on the Al-Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, West Bank. Israeli settlers set fire to a Palestinian vehicle in Beit Ummar, north of al-Khalil, West Bank.

An Israeli artillery shell struck the outskirts of the southern Lebanese town of Barachit, coinciding with machine gun fire directed toward the Al-Deir neighborhood. An Israeli quadcopter drone reportedly dropped a rocket on the roof of a building in the Al-Rajm neighborhood of Meidfoun, southern Lebanon. The building had reportedly been targeted previously.

American military aircraft patrolled the skies above Baghdad, Mosul, and Diyala. An attack on a PMU weapons depot has not yet been claimed.

On October 18 and 19, explosions occurred in Abha, Dammam, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, following an attack by the Yemeni group Ansar Allah. Flight operations were suspended at King Abdulaziz International Airport. On October 19, explosions were reported in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. Yemeni forces targeted Najran, injuring six people.

The United Arab Emirates has agreed to resume its participation in the conflict in Yemen and to resume payments to some government forces fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis in the south. In exchange, Saudi Arabia will provide air support to forces opposing the Houthis.

Sana’a health authorities reported 536 civilian casualties—including women and children—killed or injured as a result of the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen since the escalation began on September 3.

Yemeni forces have entered the Majzar district, located north of the city of Marib, Al Arabiya reports. This area connects the provinces of Al-Jawf and Sana’a and is a key access route to the city of Marib; therefore, this offensive could alter the situation along the frontline.

The Houthis claim to have shot down a Saudi Air Force AH-64 helicopter. A video has been released showing the moment a Saudi Air Force AH-6i helicopter was destroyed.

In Yemen, dozens of soldiers were reported killed following a three-missile attack—launched by the Houthis—on a training complex in Sabwa, Hajjah province. The Houthi offensive captured Al-Rahn Castle in Azzan, south of the Najada area on Jabal Saber in Taiz. The areas of Anqaba, Al-Waqaa, and Jabal Al-Jumaima, west of the Mashra’a district, and Hadnan, in Jabal Sabr (Taiz governorate) were also captured. This afternoon, more than 100 people were confirmed dead in a deadly missile attack on the Saudi-run Al-Ilm camp in Shabwa governorate.

An oil tanker struck a mine in the southern Strait of Hormuz, Fars news agency reported, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The impact caused an explosion in the engine room, which started a fire. The IRGC said the tanker was passing through the strait with its navigation and positioning systems turned off.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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