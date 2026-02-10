ISRAELIRANWAR. Netanyahu advances his US trip. February 19: First Peace Council meeting. Heavy bombing in southern Lebanon and attacks on Gaza.

Netanyahu will travel to the United States a week earlier than planned. According to i24, one of the main reasons for the rushed meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump was Israel’s dissatisfaction with Steve Witkoff’s answers last week during his talks with Netanyahu and senior Israeli military officials regarding Iran.

Kan News adds: “Netanyahu wants to provide Trump with information on Iran’s ballistic missile program and its reconstruction efforts in order to influence US-Iran negotiations. Netanyahu will bring senior Israeli Air Force commanders to the United States. Israel is dissatisfied with the negotiations and is eager to steer US foreign policy in the right direction toward Iran.”

Israel has warned the United States that it is prepared to strike Iran itself if Tehran crosses its “red lines,” the Jerusalem Post reports. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: “Israel will not accept a nuclear Iran with ballistic missile capabilities, and Netanyahu is capable of turning to Trump and convincing him.”

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned 13 companies, two individuals, and 12 vessels in several countries for allegedly helping facilitate Iranian oil exports. The targeted individuals are based in Turkey, India, the United Arab Emirates, China, the Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Liberia, and the Marshall Islands. A 25% tariff has been imposed on all countries trading with Iran.

On February 6, the United States issued another travel advisory to Iran, citing ongoing internet outages and concerns that land border crossings may be closed. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged the United States’ role in sparking the economic protests in Iran. “We created a dollar shortage that led to a quick conclusion.”

The US government has told Iran that it expects Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and the Iranian delegation to arrive at the next meeting “with a substantial agenda,” two informed sources said. They added that at the next meeting, the Americans expect the Iranians to make concessions on several issues.

From Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: “Iran is a close partner of Russia, and Moscow is not indifferent to developments related to the current complexities in the region. The complexity of US-Iran relations is potentially explosive not only for Tehran, but for the entire West Asia.”

The director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service on Iran: “Moscow will fully respect the strategic partnership agreement with Tehran. Cooperation between the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and Iranian intelligence agencies is extremely good and will not be suspended under any circumstances.”

Iran is ready to reduce the country’s uranium enrichment to 60% if Washington lifts all sanctions against Tehran, according to Vice President Mohammad Eslami.

The White House plans to hold the first meeting of the “Peace Council” in Washington, D.C., on February 19, U.S. officials and diplomats told Axios. The first meeting will be held at the level of the leaders of the countries invited by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in the unification process. “This will be the first meeting of the Peace Council and a fundraising conference for the reconstruction of Gaza,” the U.S. official said. The White House’s goal is to implement the second phase of the plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. At the same time, some countries have opposed the $1 billion payments that, according to Trump’s plan, are intended for the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza Strip. Donor countries have decided not to allocate funds for the Gaza reconstruction plan until Hamas disarms, Reuters has learned.

Italy has officially declined Trump’s invitation to participate in the Peace Council.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee: “It seems Hamas has a hearing problem. The president has clearly told them that there is no future for you in Gaza and that you must disarm.”

Hamas Political Bureau chief Khaled Mashal: “Israel wants the resistance’s weapons for the mercenaries. Hamas has offered guarantees, but the problem is that Israel is trying to disarm the resistance to hand over the weapons to its mercenary militias.”

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Cairo yesterday on an official visit. It occurred a few days after Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to Cairo and his meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The president said Israel wants to transfer Palestinians to Somaliland and plans to build a military base, which Somalia opposes. Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Egypt: “The Egyptian army is growing and must be carefully monitored, preventing its excessive growth.”

And now a look at the possible military scenarios in the Middle East and West Asia regional context, updated at 3:30 PM on February 9. According to reports, a C-17A Globemaster III military transport aircraft and a US Air Force MC-130 Super Hercules landed at an undisclosed location in Turkmenistan. The MC-130 is designed for special operations, including air assaults, special forces support, and helicopter air-to-air refueling. The border with Turkmenistan is approximately 300 km from Tehran.

On February 7, additional B-52 heavy bombers just landed at the US base at Al Udeid in Qatar. The United States has completed the deployment of missile defense systems at 20 bases in the Middle East, including the Patriot and THAAD systems.

Six F-35B Lightning fighters from No. 1 Group RAF took off yesterday from RAF Marham, England, escorted by a pair of Voyager KC2/3 tankers, bound for Akrotiri, Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean. The F-35Bs are likely deployed to the region in support of Operation Shader against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, conducted from Akrotiri, although the jets could also be used to protect bases in the Middle East in the event of attacks on Iran.

On January 5, Iran seized two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and arrested approximately 15 foreign crew members. A satellite image taken on the afternoon of the 6th shows 14 IRGC speedboats near the Strait of Hormuz (about 28 kilometers off the Iranian coast), likely departing from the IRGC’s Shahid Rahbari naval base.

Prior to a missile test, Iran issued a NOTAM for part of Semnan province. The IRGC conducted ballistic missile tests near the Semnan desert on February 8. An Iranian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet flew—for training—over the Persian Gulf.

The “Khorramshahr 4” hypersonic missile is entering service in Iran’s missile cities, with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a speed of up to Mach 16. The “Khorramshahr-4” missile is one of Iran’s most advanced ballistic missiles, with a warhead weighing up to 1,500 kg. It has a maneuverable warhead, a low radar signature, and is resistant to electronic warfare.

The US military continues to transport ISIS prisoners from Syria to Iraq. Prisoner transports continued over the weekend. Meanwhile, Daesh suicide attacks have returned to Iraq. Two so far, one in Anbar and one on the outskirts of Baghdad. The PMUs: we must “dismantle the logistics facilities of the Daesh terrorist group and destroy its strongholds in Salah al-Din and Diyala.”

According to some Iraqi posts, Iraqi forces have found secret tunnels connecting Syria to Iraq. “American forces deliberately concealed a large underground tunnel between the Qamishli area in Syria and Erbil province in Iraq. Terrorist elements intended to use this tunnel to carry out a large-scale attack on the northern and southern provinces.” “Iraqi forces discovered underground routes that were intended to be used for US-supported operations.” “The aforementioned underground routes were designed by American companies at enormous expense, exceeding the financial capabilities of the terrorist organization ISIS,” the post concludes.

The transfer of American forces from Syria to Erbil has been recorded since February 7th. Media sources in Iraq have announced that American forces have begun the process of abandoning the Al-Shaddadi base in northeastern Syria and are moving towards Erbil (Kurdistan Region), Iraq.

Online, Iraqi volunteers, including Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen from Diyala province, express their willingness to support the Iranian armed forces if necessary, condemning US interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

The United States is sending tanks from Norway to Jordan via cargo planes.

From Syria, Jawlani/al Shara vows to take revenge on Hezbollah in a closed-door meeting, according to Al Akhbar. “Now it’s Hezbollah’s turn, and we will not forget our revenge.” The statement suggests “Exploiting” the situation in the event of US attacks on Iran to open a front against Lebanon

Mercenary tribes loyal to the Jawlani government are threatening to block a tributary of the Euphrates River in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, which flows into Iraqi territory.

Israel launched air raids against Lebanon over the weekend. Mahmoudiyah in southern Lebanon was attacked. Israeli airstrikes continue, using banned herbicides at levels 50 times higher than normal on Lebanese farmland. Trees are dying. The soil is scorched. Livelihoods have been destroyed.

An operation against a senior Islamic Group leader reportedly took place after an Israeli ground unit advanced from the Ruwaysat al-Alam area toward Saddanah Hill, covering approximately 4 km. The forces crossed the city’s main streets before entering the residence, kidnapping the individual, immobilizing his wife, and seizing documents and personal belongings. This is the first kidnapping operation in Lebanon since the kidnapping of a Lebanese Navy commander, Imad Amhez, in Batroun.

On the morning of the 9th, they attacked the town of Yanouh, targeting Ahmad Salameh and killing his father, Ali Jaber, and his son. Ahmad is a retired Lebanese Army soldier. Ali is the son of the municipality’s mayor. One person was killed in an attack in Aita al-Shaab. A sniper from the Al-Rahib base was shot. Four Lebanese were killed on February 9th.

The Israeli army and police say they foiled an attempt to smuggle 12 guns into Israel from Jordan using a drone on the 7th.

The bombing of Gaza continues: An Israeli fighter jet targeted a residential building in Khan Yunis. Israeli forces bombed a three-story Palestinian residential building in the Al-Zeytoun neighborhood of Gaza City. On February 9, explosions were heard throughout the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces released a video documenting the destruction of the Kuwaiti girls’ secondary school, next to the Indonesian hospital in northern Gaza.

Clashes between youths and IDF forces were reported on February 6 in the town of Sa’ir, north of Hebron. Settlers stole sheep from Palestinians and killed them in front of the herders in the Bardala area, in the northern Jordan Valley. Jewish settlers attacked and destroyed the Al-Minâ Mosque and burned Koranic manuscripts in Bethlehem.

