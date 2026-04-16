ISRAELIRANWAR. Iranians expect a ceasefire in Lebanon to resume agreements with the US on Hormuz. Another 10,000 US troops in the Gulf.

Russians and Chinese completely disbelieve Donald Trump’s claims that the war with Iran is over. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with Xi Jinping during his visit to Beijing on April 15. Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also discussed the US-Iran conflict, the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, and the Ukrainian crisis.

“The international situation is worsening due to the actions of our Western colleagues in regions such as Ukraine, Latin America, and the Strait of Hormuz,” Lavrov noted. “Russia and China reject Western hegemony rooted in colonialism.”

“The West’s overt attempts, both the United States and Europe, to maintain and even strengthen their hegemony […] including the slave trade and colonialism […] continue […] at the expense of others.” Lavrov warned that West Asia and the Persian Gulf represent “a knot of crisis” that cannot be easily unraveled.

Furthermore, the Russian Security Council states: “The United States and Israel could use the negotiations to prepare a ground operation in Iran, while the Pentagon continues to increase troop deployments in the region.”

Maria Bartiromo of Fox News: “Trump says the war with Iran is ‘over’ after a visit to the White House. You never know what Trump will say in the next 30 minutes. He’s not the one making the decisions.” And perhaps there’s some truth to this: Benjamin Netanyahu himself was keen to point out that: “Vance, returning from Islamabad, reported to me, as he does every day.”

Professor Marandi, from the University of Tehran, who was present at the talks in Iran, revealed how the United States negotiated: “Vance was surrounded by two known Zionists, constantly on the phone with Netanyahu. It’s clear that the American regime lacked the authority.”

Regarding this issue, on April 14, the head of the Mossad admitted that “regime change” in Iran remains the top priority. Meanwhile, the Americans have eased off on this issue.

On April 14, the U.S. Treasury Department announced that the 30-day temporary waiver for the sale of Iranian oil will not be extended. This authorization, issued on March 20, will expire on April 19 and had allowed already loaded oil cargoes to enter global markets. Previously, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had described this waiver as a short-term measure to control energy prices.

Iranian Parliament’s National Security Spokesman Ebrahim Rezaei: “No ceasefire extension without recognition of Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, or a return to war.”

Bloomberg also reports: “Trump is struggling to convince allies to support the naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz. Little progress has been made in establishing a naval mission, and allies are unwilling to deploy their equipment until a permanent ceasefire is established.”

Iran has vehemently rejected a proposal backed by the United Arab Emirates and adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to create a so-called “safe maritime corridor” in the Strait of Hormuz, calling it legally unfounded and politically motivated.

From Iran: “Over 25.4 million Iranians have registered for the “Jan Fada, for Iran” volunteer campaign, a state-backed initiative launched in late March 2026 to signal their willingness to defend the country from American and Israeli aggression.” Jan Fada (meaning “self-sacrifice”) allows citizens to register online as a symbolic sign of support: it is not a form of conscription, but a pledge of national solidarity promoted through the media and text messages. Many high-ranking officials and heads of institutions have signed up, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, both declaring their willingness to sacrifice their lives for Iran.

Problems also exist on the Lebanese front. The Lebanese Amal Movement rejects the Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington. For the first time in forty years, direct talks between Lebanon and Israel began in Washington on April 14.

The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors, Nada Moawad Hamadeh for Lebanon and Yechiel Leiter for Israel, are engaged in the first direct high-level talks in decades. The meeting is being mediated by the United States, with the involvement of Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US ambassador to Lebanon. The talks They take place as Israel continues its bombing and occupation of southern Lebanon.

Yechiel Leiter, Israeli Ambassador to the United States, and Nada Hamadeh, Lebanese Ambassador to the United States, met and negotiated directly on bilateral issues, mediated by American officials. After the meeting, Leiter told the media that both sides agreed on “the liberation of Lebanon from Iranian occupation forces, namely Hezbollah.” The Israeli Ambassador to the United States rejects French assistance in the Lebanon talks.

And now, a look at the military scenario in the Middle East, updated as of 3:30 PM on April 15. Israeli warplanes, drones, and artillery have bombed the following areas since last night: Bint Jbeil, Al-Tayri, Beit Yahoun, Hanine, Shaqra, Barashit, Safad al-Batikh, Jumayjimah, Majdal Selm, Touline, Al-Khiyam, Barish, Jbaa, Babliyeh, Burj Qalawiyeh, Ghandouriyeh, Tire Debaa, Saadiyat Street, Al-Jiyeh Street, Habouch, Kfar Tebnit, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

The death toll from Israeli regime attacks in various areas of Lebanon has risen to 2,124 dead and 6,921 wounded. The Israeli attack has also severely damaged Lebanon’s healthcare infrastructure, with six hospitals forced to close and 88 healthcare workers killed.

On April 14, Hezbollah fighters conducted 35 separate operations in the border areas of southern Lebanon and up to 20 kilometers deep into Israel, targeting Israeli regime army positions and movements. A senior Iranian political and security source told Al Mayadeen: “Following monitoring and pressure from Iran, a ceasefire in Lebanon will be approved starting this evening. The ceasefire will last one week and will extend until the end of the Iran-US ceasefire period.”

Details of these attacks follow.

Rocket attacks:

— Towns of Misgav Am (5 times), Kiryat Shmona (5 times), Al-Manara, Metula (4 times), Kfar Giladi (3 times), Kfar Blum, Tel Hai (2 times), Dishon (2 times), Malkiya, Yaroun (2 times), Avivim, Nahariya (2 times), Margaliot, Liman, Sa’ar.

— Communications station at the Al-Aliqah garrison in the Golan Heights, IDF artillery position in Al-Bayyada (2 times), infrastructure in the towns of Karmiel and Ma’alot Tarshiha, and concentrations of Israeli forces south of Al-Khiyam (3 times), Qawzah, Al-Bayyada, Shama, Naqoura, the Musa Abbas compound, and east of Bint Jbeil.

Drone attacks:

— Liman garrison, Shraga base north of Acre, Nafah Atib base, and Al-Foran base in the Golan Heights, the IDF artillery command center in Kfar Giladi, an IDF artillery position in Al-Za’oura, the towns of Kabri and Beit Haemek, the artillery battalion headquarters in Odem, and a concentration of Israeli soldiers in the town of Shlomi.

FPV attacks:

— Attack and downing of an armored vehicle in the village of Ain Ebel and a logistics vehicle in the town of Kiryat Shmona.

Air defense operations:

— Downing of a Hermes 450 drone in the skies above the town of Sadiqin with a surface-to-air missile.

— Launch of a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli fighter, preventing its flight over the western Beqaa.

— Two Hermes 450 drones clashed in the skies above the city of Tyre and the Zahrani coast, using surface-to-air missiles.

Ground clashes:

— Fighting continues along the axes of Al-Khiyam and Bint Jbeil, with the Israeli army preparing to attack Kounine, Beit Lif, Al-Bayyada, and other locations.

— Satellite images of Bint Jbeil show extensive destruction of buildings in the city center. Israeli ground forces have had few direct clashes with Hezbollah fighters, as Israeli airstrikes and artillery destroyed everything.

The Israeli Internal Security Service (Shin Bet) has arrested an Israeli woman on charges of spying for Iranian intelligence. She allegedly photographed Israeli military bases, security facilities, and oil refineries in Haifa, and provided information on a former Israeli security official in exchange for money.

The town of Bint Jbeil is still on the brink of collapse. The Israeli army launched heavy attacks against Bint Jbeil yesterday, supported by aircraft and artillery. These attacks destroyed most of the buildings in Bint Jbeil, Aynatha, and even the villages of Kounine and Tayri, leaving these areas in a disastrous situation. Fierce fighting between the IDF and Hezbollah is ongoing on three axes: north, east, and west of Bint Jbeil, the largest border town in southern Lebanon.

Bint Jbeil is one of the largest and most populous districts of Nabatieh province, located just four kilometers from Israel’s northern border.

The Israelis are advancing with a “siege and destruction” tactic. Demolishing most of the buildings in eastern Bint Jbeil, they are moving toward the city center. On the western front, an Israeli armored convoy easily passed through the Christian town of Ain Ebel and positioned itself along the western Bint Jbeil road. These convoys began their attacks on the center of Bint Jbeil this afternoon and have so far destroyed many buildings in their path.

Rambam Hospital in Haifa is receiving a steady stream of wounded Israeli soldiers evacuated by helicopter from southern Lebanon, with medical teams working continuously alongside the military.

Israeli forces raid Bal’a, east of Tulkarm, launching a campaign of mass arrests and kidnapping dozens of young Palestinians in a large-scale raid. Eleven people have died in Gaza after Israeli air strikes resumed at a faster rate.

Reports of a car bomb explosion near a checkpoint on Imam Khomeini Street in Tehran. The explosion occurred in Tehran’s District 10 with a homemade explosive device; minor damage and no injuries were reported. Shortly before, two homemade explosive devices using liquefied gas had also exploded on Imam Khomeini Street in Tehran, near Jeyhun. Field investigations conducted by a Fars journalist indicate that the explosion shattered the windows of three homes and caused minor damage to two cars. The incident caused no injuries, as both devices were incomplete. Three people suffered minor injuries. It is believed to be a sabotage act.

Leader of a separatist group arrested; Mossad-linked network in Iran dismantled. The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announced the identification and arrest of 35 individuals linked to terrorism, separatism, arms smuggling, and the Mossad in six provinces, thus foiling planned attacks. The leader of a separatist group linked to Israel was arrested in Isfahan. Four members of two cells smuggling weapons from Iraqi Kurdistan were arrested; 42 weapons were seized. Thirty mercenaries linked to Israeli-American networks were arrested.

The United States is considering sending up to 10,000 additional ground troops, potentially including infantry, armored vehicles, and logistics units, to West Asia (Middle East). This would be in addition to the approximately 50,000 U.S. troops already present in the region, including several aircraft carriers and Marine units.

Meanwhile, regarding Hormuz, the Iranian vessel Golbon, sanctioned by OFAC, continues to transit near the Strait of Hormuz despite the blockade. US Central Command has repeatedly stated that “no vessel has managed to bypass the US blockade.” However, independent maritime tracking data tells a more complex story. Several Iranian-linked or previously sanctioned vessels, including the Golbon, nevertheless managed to evade the blockade shortly after it began. This afternoon, another US-sanctioned tanker, the Curaçao-flagged VLCC ALICIA, with a history of shipping Iranian oil, entered the Persian Gulf via the Iranian internal route in the Strait of Hormuz, despite threats of a blockade.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Iranian Central Headquarters Khatam al-Anbiya: “If the United States continues its naval blockade in the region, Iran’s powerful armed forces will not allow any exports or imports to the Persian Gulf, the Sea of ​​Oman, and the Red Sea.”

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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