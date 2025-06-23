ISRAELIRANWAR. Iran deploys cyber hackers against Mossad and Shin Bet

In recent months, we have been amazed, positively or negatively depending on the audience, by the operations of Mossad and Israeli intelligence that managed to kill first the leaders of Hezbollah with pagers, then the number one in the bunkers with anti-bunker bombs, finally in Iran to copy targeted assassinations of prominent elements and the Pasdaran. On June 20, the Iranians contradicted Israel and officially announced: “Ali Shamkhani, senior advisor to Khamenei, is alive – his condition is stable”.

But it seems that Iran also has its aces up its sleeve. The cyber threats range from altering the Israeli red alert to sending thousands of threatening SMS specifically to the phone numbers of Tel Aviv settlers.

So, in terms of cyber attacks, Iran is playing its cards. Among the groups most wanted by the United States: the Fatemiyoun Electronic Team: which among other attacks claimed: “A large-scale cyber attack targeted the official website of the Delek Fuel Company, which operates gas stations in Tiberias, Safed, Nahariya, Tel Aviv and several settlements in our occupied territories”.

And again, the Musa staff has previously claimed responsibility for the malfunction of the Arrow and Sling systems. Now Cyber ​​​​Guard claims to have been involved. In addition, Fatemiyoun has claimed responsibility for the failure of the warning systems. Based on these claims, and assuming that each group played a role in a joint attack as they claim, it seems that Cyber ​​​​Guard has carried out a massive data breach, obtaining information useful for the preparation of a large-scale attack against Israel.

Fatemiyoun launched a complex denial of service attack on the warning systems, causing them to malfunction, while Musa’s staff launched a technical cyber attack on the air defenses themselves. It is also likely that other groups played a role, some of them directly affiliated with the Iranian government.

Then there is a group calling itself “Cyber ​​Support Front” that announced the start of cyber operations against Israeli infrastructure, as an extension of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” campaign. They reportedly had over 50 terabytes of vital data extracted and their storage devices and satellite networks destroyed in a cyber operation.

Their statement reads: “O settlers, ignorant vagabonds! The arrogance of your fragile and shaky “state” has suffered a severe and devastating blow, and now you cannot access any communication network. Only today will you understand why the Sling and Arrow of David systems failed and were unable to intercept the missiles and drones that reached you. From now on, you will no longer be able to trust these multi-million dollar systems, and the world has seen that “Israel” is weaker than a spider web! We extend our sincere thanks to our Arab brothers in the occupied territories, who, despite all the pressure, have preserved their Arab and Islamic identity. May God reward you and protect you. God is enough for us, and He is the best Disposer. He is the best Master and the best Helper. May Palestine be free and proud, and may victory be for all the children of the nation. Published from the heart and center of the world. About Cyber ​​Support Front. Cyber ​​Guard – Guard Revolutionary”.

Fatemiyoun’s Electronic Team at one point joined forces with the Special Operations Team: “Our joint cyber operations target oil company sites in the Zionist entity, from Tel Aviv to the north”.

Among the most active is Handala Channel, which since June 16 has claimed a series of operations including: “In a complex and coordinated hybrid operation, the Handala Group has successfully breached and compromised the core infrastructure of the Weizmann Institute of Science, an institution deeply rooted in the architecture of occupation, military aggression and the development of weapons of mass destruction. This institute is not just an academic body, it is a central node in the machinery of genocide, surveillance and scientific apartheid. We have seized internal documents, sensitive research and classified data that reveal the full extent of its complicity”.

Handala Channel claims hacking of Haor Heavy Transport. Their statement reads: “Few outside the region have heard of Haor, a modest land transport company operating under the Israeli flag. But beneath the surface of shipping manifests and logistics data lies something less ordinary. The convoys move at odd hours. Routes change without warning. And some cargo, sealed and unregistered, never appears in official records. Those who ask too many questions are reminded in a low voice: “It’s just transportation.” But in this industry, the road often hides more than it reveals. You helped block other people’s roads. You held up convoys in the dark. You moved silently, but not unnoticed. You thought your weight made you untouchable. You were wrong. Stolen: 69 GB of data +20,000 documents as PoC” posted by Handala Channel.

The same group attacked YHD Group. The hackers’ statement reads: “YHD Group is a well-established intercity passenger transportation company, known for its extensive network and reliable service throughout Israel. With a fleet operating daily between major cities and remote areas, the company has become a key player in the country’s public transportation sector, enjoyed by thousands of travelers each week. There was a time when the sea was whispered about, as the last escape route, the silent route. But now that door is closed. The shores are patrolled, the boats counted and every wave traced. Even the sea, once a symbol of freedom, has become a border. There is nowhere to go. Now every journey ends in nothingness. Every signal loses interference. And the sea? It is just another wall. 116 GB of data +32,000 documents as PoC” posted by Handala Channel.

According to Bloomberg: Iran has gained access to home cameras and is spying on Israel through them. Meanwhile in Iran the government is shutting down the internet.

Also Handala Channel posts a statement of claim: “Saban Systems has been hacked. The company has quietly become a central player in Israel’s expanding surveillance infrastructure. Through undisclosed agreements with the Shin Bet, the country’s internal security agency, Saban Systems was contracted to install high-quality surveillance cameras in both the public and classified sectors. The operation, internally dubbed “Silent Horizon,” involves not only passive observation, but also active data collection, facial indexing, behavioral tracking, and signal interception built into the cameras. You sold security wrapped in silence. You had eyes on every street corner not to protect, but to observe. You weren’t just building systems. You were building a network. The Shin Bet gave you the blueprint. You turned cities into corridors of control. Your cameras don’t bat an eyelid. Stolen: 254 GB of classified data +50,000 classified documents as PoCs.”

In order of companies hit by Iranian hackers “Sivim IT hacked. The fortress you proudly built to protect others… just fell in a handful of keystrokes. Protecting critical infrastructure, trusted by governments and corporations. Yet here you are, exposed, dismantled, and humiliated. Did you really think your digital castle was impenetrable? We walked in. We saw it all. And we left the door open on the way out. This breach isn’t just a hack, it’s a message. A message from Handala, a shadow in the system, a reminder that no empire built on surveillance and control is safe. Did you expect us? You should have”.

Meanwhile in Iran fearing a search operation 2 have turned off the internet. NetBlocks reported that the internet was blocked in Iran for about 40 hours at the request of the authorities. Videos and reports published Last night, in Iran, some users were using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet network.

On June 20, Iranian hackers launched a cyber attack against Albania. The Iranian hacker group “Homeland Justice” claimed responsibility for a cyber attack on the official website of the city of Tirana, saying they blocked it, stole data and deleted the servers. The group said that the attack was in retaliation for the fact that Albania hosts the Iranian opposition group MEK. Because in addition to attacking Israel, the hacker groups want to understand how ready the Iranian opposition is to overthrow the country. Attacks are therefore expected on the Komala party, and on the heirs of the Shah of Persia.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/