In the midst of US-Russian consultations, another plane carrying ammunition flies to Rzeszow from the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Riyadh on February 17, together with US National Security Advisor Mike Walz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, ahead of meetings with Russian officials today. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: “In the coming days, we will evaluate whether Putin is serious about the ceasefire, in any case, it will not be possible to resolve all the issues in one meeting”.

Among the items on the agenda for the Riyadh meetings is reportedly the withdrawal of US forces from the Baltics, part of a 2021 Russian security proposal.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, has said it is ready not only to host the summit but to take part in possible peace talks to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. According to CNN: Saudi Arabia is interested in mediating between the United States and Iran in negotiations on a new nuclear deal.

There will be no Ukrainian representative for the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. “There is nothing on the table today that can be discussed,” said Mykhailo Podoljak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office. These words were echoed by Volodymyr Zelensky: “Ukraine knew nothing about the negotiations in Saudi Arabia and will not recognize them.”

Ukraine does not agree to the ceasefire, Kiev demands sustainable peace and for this it must do so with the return of Russia to the borders on February 24, 2022, – RBC-Ukraine (namely, it turns out that Kiev agrees to the transfer of Crimea and part of the territories of the LPR and DPR to Russia). The return of territories of American interest will be discussed with the Russians in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian Economy Minister is still in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Zelensky’s visit, despite the words of the staff of the Office of the President. Zelensky will travel to Saudi Arabia on February 19, the day after the meeting between representatives of the United States and Russia, Zelensky’s press office source Sergei Nikiforov said. According to him, the visit “has been planned for a long time.” Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko said that she had arrived in Saudi Arabia to prepare for Zelensky’s visit. “Dozens of meetings will be held in the coming days to prepare for President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Saudi Arabia,” Sviridenko said.

Reuters reports: “The Trump administration has sent a document to European allies asking which countries will agree to take part in peacekeeping missions in Ukraine after the end of the war with Russia, as well as what each country’s short- and long-term security needs from the United States are for the various missions. The request to European capitals was sent last week after European leaders called for the United States and Russia to be included in talks with Ukraine, four Western officials said. Washington hopes, with the help of questions sent by the State Department, to learn about Europe’s readiness to defend Kiev after the peace deal is signed, as well as what price it will be willing to pay in exchange for participating in negotiations with Moscow.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke during the election debate on February 16 about the need for the European Union to participate in negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict. He noted that Europe will not allow agreements on the demilitarization of Ukraine without his participation. Dariusz Lukowski, head of the Polish Office for National Security, restrained Sholz’s electoral momentum from Poland: “Europe does not have enough troops to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the end of hostilities,” he told Radio Zet.

According to Kommersant, Russia will be represented at the negotiations in Riyadh by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov, a former ambassador to the United States and an expert on American issues. Dmitry Peskov said at the morning press conference: “Saudi Arabia was chosen for contacts between Russia and the United States, as it is convenient for both sides. Moscow has carefully recorded the statements of the Munich Conference, but it is too early to draw conclusions. In the meantime, the SVO continues, its dynamics are well known and recorded by experts. It is gratifying that the world has started talking about the need to stop the conflict in Ukraine; until recently it was wanted to continue; In Europe there is discussion about the issue of deploying a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, but no one is conducting substantive conversations.”

The Europeans have nothing to do with negotiations on Ukraine if they hope to freeze the conflict in order to further arm Kiev, Sergei Lavrov said: “I don’t know what they should do at the negotiating table. If they simply come up with some cunning idea to freeze the conflict and, according to their custom, disposition and habits, have in mind the continuation of the war, then why invite them there?” This is how the minister commented on Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s call for a truce in Ukraine in order to further strengthen Kiev militarily.”

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov, who heads the Russian delegation to the UAE, visited the IDEX-2025 international defense industry conference and exhibition in Abu Dhabi. The Russian exhibition was also visited by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Khaled Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. On the same day at the same exhibition is also Volodymyr Zelensky.

And now a look at the front line updated at 17:00 on February 17.

The Russian armed forces are pushing hard on the front line to have an obvious advantage at the negotiating tables. In particular, they will try to push Ukrainian troops out of Kursk. In Ukraine, scheduled power outages are taking place due to Russian airstrikes.

In the Krasnodar Territory, a massive Ukrainian UAV attack is recorded. Several people were injured and houses were damaged. Six UAVs were shot down over the Sea of ​​Azov and three in the region. In the Rostov region, UAVs were suppressed in the Kamensky district.

Russian forces fired “gerans” at night on the city of Zaporizhia, footage of the fire appeared online. Explosions were also heard in Kiev and the regions of Poltava, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Odessa (port of Izmail).

In the Kursk region, Russian forces are using their success in Sverdlikovo, which is now under Russian control, in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, attacking south of Makhnovka, and footage of Fanaseevka with Russian servicemen appeared. The severity of the battles and the tension of the forces on both sides of Nikolsky are characterized by footage of Ukrainian attacks on the advancing Russian column. On February 16, Ukrainian forces shelled Korenevo, resulting in one death. In the Khomutovsky district, two civilian vehicles were attacked by Ukrainian forces.

North of the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces have closed the “pocket” between Zapadne and Dvorichna on the western bank of the Oskil River, they report on the successes of the Russian forces in Fyholivka.

South of Pokrovsk, Ukrainian forces are constantly conducting counterattacks, during one of which they managed to return to the village of Pishchane, but by lunchtime the village had again passed into Russian hands. Russians from the 25th brigade continue to consolidate their success on the Dvorichans’ke bridgehead. Assault operations are being carried out in the direction of Kindrashivka, Doroshivka and Dovhen’ke. There are some small successes. Khokhol, as everywhere else, uses a huge number of FPV drones, trying to stop our advance.

In the direction of Kostyantynopil, Russian forces went on the offensive and attacked the settlement of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Ulakly and Novoocheretuvate. The Russians managed to gain a foothold in Novosilka, Ulakly and Novoocheretuvate, the “pocket” southwest of Kurachiove according to pro-Russian social sources, “has been almost eliminated”.

Yesterday, north of the Vremivka sector of the front, anti-aircraft gunners of the 8th air defense brigade of the “Vostok” group at 13:50 discovered a Ukrainian SU-27 in the direction of Vuhledar, carrying out an air strike with an UAB “Hammer” aerial bomb on the advancing Russian units in the Kostyantynopil area. Launching missiles at 13:52, the Ukrainian aircraft was destroyed 40 km from the LBS. They also report that Russian forces have broken through and entered the village. Novosilka is northwest of Velyka Novosilka.

On the Zaporizhia front, in the Vasylivka area, FPV drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces constantly appear on the roads and attack vehicles.

In the direction of Kherson, there are reports of battles on the islands. Russian social media sources are again reporting information about the shortage of boats among Russian troops. At least 16 UAV attacks have been recorded in the Belgorod region. There were deaths and injuries. In the DPR, three civilians were injured in Horlivka by enemy artillery strikes.

Graziella Giangiulio