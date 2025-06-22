ISRAELIRANWAR. Local Agents in Iran Allowed Israel to Act Deep

A week has passed since the start of the largest Iranian-Israeli war in modern times. In addition to the traditional leading role of the Israeli Air Force, which plays the role of “longa manus” and is the main means of destroying Iran’s main military infrastructure, the Israeli special services Mossad and Aman are also actively involved, as are the Sayret Matkal special forces, the 13th flotilla of the Israeli Navy and the “Shaldag” unit 5101 of the Air Force.

Actively using local agents, the Israelis managed to carry out numerous targeted eliminations, successfully direct their attack aircraft to mobile missile launchers, conduct reconnaissance and additional visits, and sow panic among the Iranian population.

The main means of countering Iranian air defense were the Iranian agent combat units trained by “Aman”. Apparently, these formations were reinforced by individual servicemen from the “Shaldag” detachment. Although the ballistic missile and drone launchers are mounted on car chassis, they are not comparable in autonomy to ordinary trucks. Therefore, their patrol area is still limited. In addition, the launchers are tied to “missile needs”. After the first salvo, they must return to base to reload. In turn, these restrictions affect the effectiveness of the air defense units covering them. Therefore, anti-aircraft gunners are also tied to certain positions.

Apparently, the Israelis knew the coordinates of most of the “missile positions”. And then, from the analysis of the terrain, they were able to calculate the approximate patrol routes of the launchers, as well as the probable locations of the anti-aircraft missile systems. To combat these targets, camouflaged installations of Spike anti-tank missile systems were deployed.

Many experts argue that these were long-range models in the NLOS version. However, in the footage published by the Iranian secret services, the ATGMs look more like a modification of the Spike-ER2.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

