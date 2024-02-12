ISRAELHAMASWAR. Washington: sanctions ready on Iran to block attacks in the Red Sea

The American-British attacks in Yemen this week numbered 86 according to Yemeni sources. And while in Ibb, the funerals were held Funerals of the four men of the special security forces killed by the US-British attacks. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi posted a lengthy audio in response to the attacks.

Among the leader’s phrases: “Our military capabilities are developing at a rapid and distinct pace. There is progress in tactics, industrialization and development of military capabilities in the country.” Al Houti reports that: “Our military operations are part of a global movement of our people in the battle of promised conquest and holy jihad.”

And he promised to continue attacking ships until Israel confirms the bombing of Gaza. On February 9th and 10th, more American-British attacks against Yemen.

The head of Yemen’s negotiating delegation Muhammad Abdel Salam said: “The continued American-British aggression against Yemen represents a violation of the sovereignty of an independent state. We affirm that aggression will not prevent the Yemeni armed forces from continuing their mission of support for Gaza.”

“The aggression will not be able to guarantee the safety of Israeli ships or those bound for ports in occupied Palestine. We affirm that American-British aggression is what threatens international shipping in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden.”

According to the US press, the Biden administration plans to increase pressure on the Iranian regime by tightening oil sanctions. Washington’s goal is to reduce Tehran’s ability to finance militias operating in the region.

The administration is determined to enforce oil sanctions even at the cost of potential disruption to the global oil market, sources said. The administration has also reportedly decided to take tougher action against Iran for its support of Hamas and the Houthis in Yemen, who have disrupted global trade.

The White House will focus on ships carrying Iranian oil, imposing fines on countries that buy it or help transport it. Iran’s crude oil and gas exports averaged about 1.4 million barrels a day last year. A senior US administration official said that without sanctions, exports could exceed 2.5 million barrels a day.

Iran does not appear to be worried about this at the moment: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, returning to the Israel-Hamas issue, in a press conference in which he condemned the attack in Iraq against leaders of al Nujaba, who fight alongside Hamas, has glossed: “the blood of the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine will mark the end of Israel”.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei later declared: “The tragedy of Gaza reflects the extent of the corruption of the global system “what is happening in Gaza reflects the extent of the corruption of the global system… underlining that the victory of the people of the Gaza Strip it will grow stronger day by day.”

Let us remember that Iran works with countries that often do not have good relations with the United States of America and that in the last two years the defense and armaments sector has become an important budget item. On January 23, the army of the Islamic Republic of Iran replenished its arsenals with a new batch of drones intended for reconnaissance and combat operations, Mehr agency source.

“These Iranian-made drones are equipped with electronic warfare systems, navigation devices and precision strike weapons. In particular, the military received the Ababil-4 and Ababil-5 drones, which can be used for reconnaissance and patrolling, electronic warfare and air combat, and the Arash kamikaze drones, which can be launched at considerable distances. The Iranian army also received Karrar drones to intercept aerial targets, which were the first among Iranian military UAVs capable of rising up to 14.3 thousand meters high.”

In other words, Iran is preparing for worse days and these drones in production could already be in Houthi hands.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

