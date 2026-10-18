ISRAELIRANWAR. During the election campaign, Opposition is strongly demanding a commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, 2026 – events for which they hold Netanyahu responsible.

The news outlet atalayar.com admitted to the puzzle of who knew what on the eve of the October 7 attack in Israel after numerous Israeli opposition voices attempted to highlight how Benjamin Netanyahu knew and failed to act, leading to the deaths of 1,250 Israelis and the killing of at least 70,000 Palestinians in three years of armed conflict that is changing the geography, balance of power, and ethnic diversity in the Middle East and West Asia. The data emerge at a crucial moment for Israel: as the Knesset elections scheduled for October 27 approach.

According to Israel’s Channel 12: Three weeks before the October 7 attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal by the then head of Israel’s General Security Service (Shin Bet) to conduct targeted elimination operations through airstrikes against Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, IDF operations against the October 7, 2023 attackers continue. In a news report dated October 16, 2026, the IDF reported: “ In the northern Gaza Strip, we killed Muhammad Muhammad Khalla, a commander of the military wing of the Hamas movement. Khalla participated in the events of October 7, served as commander of the War Equipment Production Authority , contributed to the production of various weapons, and worked on strengthening the movement’s military capabilities throughout the Gaza Strip. In another operation conducted yesterday (Thursday ) , the army struck in Khan Yunis, eliminating Ahmed Jibrin Tawfiq Dahlan, a member of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement . ”

To return to the fateful 7th of October, after the declarations of the former number one of the Shin Bet, came those of the head of the Egyptian secret services according to which he had visited Israel only a few hours before the invasion of the Hama militants. in the kibutzim warning of impending danger.

Opponents of the current Israeli prime minister now recall that both The Atlantic and the Wall Street Journal revealed the visit of Abbas Kamel, the Egyptian spy chief, last September, even though no one knew exactly who he had met and for what purpose. Yedioth Ahronoth explained this in recent days.statingthat “ Kamel warned Netanyahu of “ a terrible operation ” [by Hamas] and that he was surprised by [Netanyahu’s] indifference before this revelation . ”

When the news hit the media , Netanyahu responded by saying, ” Since when does an intelligence chief speak to a government leader who is n’t his own? ” he asked . According to Netanyahu , therefore, the rumors circulating online are merely a conspiracy against him because the elections are approaching.

Netanyahu ‘s conspiracy claims is the statement of former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who on September 29 decided to sue the prime minister for defamation, demanding the disclosure of testimonies and documents relating to information transmitted to the Prime Minister before October 7.

Bar is demanding the disclosure of documents and the schedule of Netanyahu’s meetings with the security apparatus and foreign entities . He also intends to call to testify Netanyahu’s office staff and associates, who have assisted and continue to assist him.

According to Bar Netanyahu, after three years of refusing to acknowledge his responsibilities and obstructing the establishment of an official commission of inquiry, he began publishing partial documents in a manipulative manner and out of context. Now, as testimonies begin to emerge regarding the warnings he received before October 7, he is trying to divert attention from himself by leveling accusations against those who warned him in real time.

According to Israeli media, specifically Amit Segal, Netanyahu enjoys immunity that , according to court rulings, applies in the vast majority of cases to statements he has made.

The Shin Bet also filed a complaint with the Chief of Military Censorship, requesting legal action against Channel 12 for committing a serious violation of censorship regulations.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

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