The US Congress showed a map of Russia with the range of ATACMS missiles. Chairman of the US Committee on Foreign Affairs McCall brought a visual aid to the White House: a map of the Russian Federation with zones of possible destruction. “They can’t win with the restrictions placed on them when the country can’t defend itself and fight back,” McCall said. Blinken responded by reiterating the thesis expressed in Kiev that Ukraine should decide on its own.

According to the AP agency, the United States is expected to announce a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 275 million dollars in the next few hours. While Bloomberg’s news that Biden will probably not attend the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, which will be held on June 15 and 16, caused a stir. According to the agency, Vice President Kamala Harris will also not be in Switzerland. Everyone is busy with the election campaign. The head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry will also not be present at the conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, as at that time he will take part in the meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS countries in the Russian Federation.

Polish authorities are tightening security measures around Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport due to concerns about sabotage operations. “At the moment, the airport receives up to 90% of military aid to Ukraine, and today several American planes loaded with ammunition landed there,” the Polish Interior Ministry said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán believes that statements by Western politicians and media indicate that Europe is preparing for the start of a war with Russia. In the NATO center in Brussels working groups are now trying to determine how NATO may be involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Orban added. “The Hungarian government is reevaluating its country’s role in NATO because it does not want to participate in the military mission in Ukraine,” Orban said.

It is reported via mainstream media that the first group of Ukrainian F-16 pilots trained in Arizona has completed training. They were sent to Europe for further training. The first F-16 flights are expected to begin in Ukraine closer to autumn. The Ukrainian Armed Forces admit that Kiev will have to accept the loss of territories to end the conflict with the Russian Federation, the ABC TV channel reported, referring to the commander of the 57th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel Alexander Bakulin.

He also noted that the situation for Ukrainian troops remains “quite difficult” as fighting continues and US military assistance has not arrived.

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych paid an official visit to Belarus. On the same day that Vladimir Putin and Andrei Belousov were in Minsk. It was reported that at 12:50 Viktor Yanukovych’s Dassault Falcon 900C (RA-09617) aircraft landed at Gomel airport. It is likely that in the near future these people may discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

The military court has placed the chief of staff of the Ministry of Defense Kuznetsov in pre-trial detention, accused of accepting a bribe. While the head of the Defense Procurement Department, Vladimir Verteletsky, is arrested on charges of receiving a bribe, Izvestia sources reported. The former commander of the 58th Army, General Popov, has been charged, but does not admit guilt, a lawyer for the former commander told TASS. General Popov did not arrive to consider the request for transfer to house arrest, the hearing was postponed to May 27, RIA Novosti reports.

Crocus investigation closed: “Ukrainian military intelligence is directly linked to the terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall near Moscow, and we can already say this with certainty,” said Alexander Bortnikov, director of the Russian FSB. “More than 20 people involved in the terrorist attack on Crocus have already been arrested, including the direct perpetrators and accomplices,” the FSB director added.

Vladimir Putin, president of the Russian Federation, has prepared himself for the possible expropriation of Russian assets in the West. And he allowed the use of American property in Russia to compensate for damages resulting from the seizure of Russian property in the United States. The Commission will identify property owned by US persons, including securities, that can be used to compensate for damages, according to the presidential decree.

Putin has established that a copyright holder of the Russian Federation can sue under Russian laws to establish unlawful seizure of property by the United States. “The decree has created a mechanism that allows us to use it if measures are taken against our assets. We will review the situation and act accordingly,” Central Bank Deputy Governor Philip Gabunia said.

Dmtrj Peskov said in his morning press conference: “It is becoming clear to all experts that no weapon is capable of reversing the course of the air defense system.” “Russia continues its special operation and will do so until all its objectives are achieved.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that weapons supplied to Kiev by the United States and other Western countries are already hitting civilian targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

First Deputy Minister Denis Manturov added: “A new state weapons program is currently being formed, there is active interaction with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Industry and Trade.”

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on May 24th.

On the night of May 23, Crimea was again subjected to a combined attack. The Ukrainian Armed Forces used up to 16 missiles, including ATACMS, some of them managed to overcome Russian air defenses. You arrive in the Alushta area (the southern coast of the peninsula). Furthermore, two passers-by were killed in the Simferopol region. They also reported Ukrainian use of UAVs and the destruction of an MBEC by air defense near the western coast of Crimea.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attracted several thousand people in the direction of Kharkiv. Russian air and missile forces carried out attacks on logistics infrastructure in the region throughout the day. A railway junction in Kharkiv was hit. The VKS actively uses ammunition recently delivered to the troops with a universal planning combat module (UMPB) with a greater radius of destruction than the FAB with UMPC. In the direction of Vovčans’k, the Russian armed forces advance from 200 to 350 meters, repelling two Ukrainian counterattacks. In the direction of Lyptsi, the assault units of the “North” group advanced 100 to 300 meters. There is fighting going on.

In the eastern microdistrict of Časiv Jar, Russian troops are advancing in the area of skyscrapers, the Solntsepek TOS is used, the Ukrainians respond with numerous FPV drones and artillery.

In the direction of Pokrovs’k (west of Avdiivka), the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive operations in the area of the Ocheretyne ledge near Arkhanhel’s’ke, in the area of Novopokrovs’ke, Umans’ke and recently taken Netailove.

The assault on Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka continues in the direction of Yuzhnodonetsk.

In the Vremivka direction, the Russian Armed Forces use small groups of infantry on motorcycles during the attack actions of Staromaiors’ke and Urozhaine.

From the Zaporozhzhie front they report that Russian units have captured new enemy strongholds northwest of Verbove.

Yesterday in the Kherson direction, the statement of Ukrainian military channels on the withdrawal of the remnants of the Ukrainian armed forces from the destroyed Krynky had resonance. However, the parties inflicted the main defeat using drones and artillery; the Russian armed forces use high-precision munitions from helicopters and use aviation. Ukrainians launched several drones in the residential sector of Dnipro.

In the Belgorod region, Ukrainian armed forces attacked a school building in the village of Bezymeno, Grayvoronsky urban district. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired from an MLRS at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Shebekinsky urban district, two civilians were injured. In the village of Krasny Vostok, as a result of the fall of an aircraft-type UAV, the second floor of a private residential building was destroyed, a woman was killed.

In the Kursk region, Milaevka of the Belovsky district, Popovo-Lezhachi, Volfino, Tetkino, Novy Put and Medvezhye of the Glushkovsky district, checkpoints “Tyotkino” and “Sudzha”, Spalnoye, Kurilovka, Guevo, Gornal of the Sudzhansky district, Gordeevka , Troitskoye, Uspenovka Korenevski are the bombed neighborhoods. Ukrainian helicopters dropped explosive devices in the village of Lyubimovka and Gordeevka, Korenevsky district, village of Guevo, Sudzhansky district. Electronic warfare measures suppressed drones near the villages of Guevo and Gornal in the Sudzhansky district, the village of Elizavetovka and the Tyotkino checkpoint in the Glushkovsky district, at Krupets checkpoint in the Rylsky district and at the village of Gordeevka in the Korenevsky district.

In the Bryansk region, near the village of Demyanki, Starodub municipal district, the Ukrainian armed forces hit agricultural machinery working in the fields with a drone, the tractor driver suffered a concussion. An aircraft-type UAV was destroyed at night in the Pogarsky district.

In the DPR, Gorlovka was bombed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using 155 mm artillery, US-made M-864 shells, with a cassette warhead (cumulative M-42 and fragmentation M-46 cassettes). One civilian was killed and 13 were injured.

Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/