ISRAELHAMASWAR. The flotilla continues its voyage despite the attacks. Tehran closes its arms with Washington. IDF advances in the Gaza Strip: 60 Palestinians killed.

Late in the evening of September 23, an explosion caused by a hand grenade was heard near the Israeli embassy in Oslo. Investigators are investigating and have not ruled out organized crime.

After its address to the nation on September 23, Iran suspended dialogue with the United States until further notice. They rejected the 500km missile range limit and still rejected the ban on uranium enrichment. Khamenei: “We have no interest in developing nuclear weapons, so we will not enrich uranium above 60%.”

“National security is non-negotiable,” said Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. “Friends! Iran’s insistence is not without reason. The condition of limiting the missiles’ range to less than 500 kilometers means giving up its defensive capabilities against Israel. What proud Iranian would accept such a limitation?” National security is not a matter of negotiation. The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said: “We will rebuild the damaged facilities despite international pressure and threats of Israeli attacks, and there will be no direct negotiations with Washington.”

The US State Department has also deprived Iranian diplomats working at the United Nations of the ability to purchase ballpoint pens, requiring US State Department authorization to do so.

A trilateral meeting was held in Iran between the Speaker of Parliament, the National Research Council (SNSC), and Foreign Minister Araghchi to define Iran’s strategy against the snapback mechanism. Meanwhile, the Parliament’s National Security Committee is finalizing its proposals, and the final decision on how to address the trigger mechanism will be submitted to a vote in the House after strategic consultations.

The IRGC’s Imam Zaman Mechanized Brigade held an air defense exercise in East Azerbaijan province, testing SHORAD and Majid MANPADS systems along with ZU-23-2 and S-60 anti-aircraft guns against Israeli-style drone threats.

In the United States, the meeting between the US president and Arab leaders lasted less than an hour. Erdogan: “Trump’s meeting with Arab and Islamic leaders on Gaza was very fruitful,” but did not say what they discussed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: “We will establish a Donors Group for Palestine. Because any future Palestinian state must also be economically sustainable. And we Europeans will establish a dedicated instrument for the reconstruction of Gaza. Gaza must be rebuilt.”

The organizers of the Gaza-bound flotilla rejected Israel’s offer to dock at the Ashkelon marina, unload the aid they were carrying, and coordinate their transfer to the Gaza Strip. In response, the Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement in which Israel threatened to prevent the flotilla from entering the combat zone and to take all necessary measures.

In the early hours of September 24, the flotilla’s vessels recorded 13 attacks on their vessels, with 15 drones using swarms of drones, stun bombs, and incendiary bombs. The Sumud was the first to be hit. Crew members say a drone “attacked” one of the Gaza humanitarian vessels. More than a dozen drones had previously flown over the flotilla, and the radios were filled with music.

The crews stated: “Our determination is stronger and these methods will not prevent us from delivering aid and breaking the siege on Gaza. The Flotilla crew said that the “drones” are launching “unidentified objects.”

Fleet Coordinator Wael Nawar: The “Ohwaila” ship was hit by a small sound bomb with no injuries or material damage. The fleet ships “Autaria, Maria, Salvagia, and Zefiro” were hit by sound bombs with no injuries. According to activists on board, the Israelis “are trying to destroy the sails with continuous attacks.” Ten Israeli attacks against nine humanitarian vessels were reported.

The Italian Defense Minister: “An Italian Navy ship was directed towards the Steadfast Fleet to provide assistance after the attack.” The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza: “The global Sumud fleet continues to sail towards Gaza and is now 1,110 kilometers away.” There are reports of injuries aboard. one of the ships of the Sumud Fleet following an attack with an incendiary substance Drone-launched air

The main group of 40 ships near the longitude of the Egypt-Libya border, with two ships delayed. The six ships from Greece reached the eastern coast of Crete, where they are anchored, and will soon rendezvous with the main group. The five ships of the Freedom Flotilla in Sicily have yet to leave port. They were scheduled to embark on September 24th, but their departure has been postponed to September 27th at 2:30 PM from the port of San Giovanni Li Cuti.

According to Palestinian resistance security spokesman Al-Majd Al-Amni: “Israeli intelligence has ordered some of its agents in Gaza City to move to the southern areas with displaced persons, to carry out sensitive and dangerous tasks against our people and their resistance fighters. The resistance’s security apparatus has obtained sensitive and dangerous information about this new direction of Israeli intelligence, and this information has contributed to the arrest of several agents.”

Osama Hamdan, a prominent Hamas member: “The action of some Western governments in recognizing the Palestinian government is more an attempt to free themselves from international pressure than genuine support for the rights of the Palestinian people. Since the attempted assassination of its leaders in Qatar, Hamas has sent no message to the United States or any other party. The Spanish government’s approval of the ban on arms supplies to Israel reflects its moral and political commitment to the atrocities and war crimes suffered by the Palestinian people.

An Israeli security official reveals: Shabak (the Shin Bet, ed.) has evidence suggesting that Ahmed Al-Khalik (a senior intelligence official in Egypt) succeeded in transferring several hostages from the Gaza Strip to Egypt.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated at 3:00 PM on September 24. The World Heritage Organization Jews in Syria announces the organization of the first trip for Syrian Jews to Syria, with the aim of reviving Jewish life in the country and restoring all the most important synagogues and monuments. The US administration is pushing for the signing of a security agreement between Syria and Israel. Negotiations include security arrangements such as controlling the movements of the “Joulani gangs” in the south, replacing them with internal security forces only, and withdrawing heavy weapons. Negotiations include the possibility for Israel to use Syrian airspace to enjoy freedom of movement towards Iran. Israel also requests the retention of two radar observation sites on Mount Hermon and Tal al-Hara in southern Syria. In fact, Israeli troops are already present in the territory. According to local sources: “Israeli vehicles have penetrated the town of eastern Al-Samdaniyah, in the Quneitra countryside, and soldiers are preventing people from crossing the town’s intersection.”

The US military delegation begins its field tour in southern Litani from the headquarters of the Army’s Fifth Brigade. Lebanese in Bayada. The US general who heads the so-called ceasefire committee demands that Lebanon begin disarming eastern Lebanon (Beqaa Baalbek) after the conclusion of the southern Litani area. He calls on Lebanon to begin with Phase 2.

An Israeli drone struck the town of Markaba; UNIFIL: “After an Israeli drone equipped with a camera fell inside the Naqoura headquarters on September 23, ‘we will officially protest this act.'”

Israeli police attack hunger strikers in solidarity with Gaza in the town of Umm al-Fahm using tear gas and gas canisters.

Bombing continues in Gaza City. 20 people die as a result of Israeli enemy bombings on shelters housing displaced people near the Firas market in Gaza City.

Israeli Army Spokesperson: “A Givati ​​soldier on patrol was seriously injured this morning in a clash in northern Gaza Strip. The soldier was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his family has been informed. Mohammed Hajjaj “Abu Hamza,” field commander of the Gaza Brigade, died in action.

In northern Gaza: The IDF resumed its advance along the coast, reaching the ruins of the al-Mathaf Hotel and the edges of the Madinat al-Awda district. The advance also continued in Jabalia, crossing Al-Saftawi Street and entering the Ash-Sheikh Radwan district east of Gaza City. West of the city, Israeli troops made large advances in the Zaitoun district, reaching the sewage treatment plant and entering the first areas of the port district.

In central Gaza: The IDF advanced beyond Juhor ad Dik toward Wadi Gaza and began advancing north of the Salah Al Deen road toward Al Mughraqa.

In southern Gaza: The IDF made further advances south of Bani Suheila and significantly expanded operations in the “pocket” southwest of Qa’ al Kharaba.

Attacks continued on the Al-Shati camp west of Gaza City and on the Shujaiyya and Tuffah neighborhoods east of the city. A total of 60 people were killed across the Strip.

In the West Bank, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion claimed responsibility for an attack against Israeli soldiers, “heavy gunfire against an IDF military patrol near the wall of the (Shaked) settlement.” And again the Al-Quds Brigades – Ramallah Battalion claimed an attack on military equipment and observation points in the occupation army camp in the Surah Marhaba axis with heavy bursts of direct fire.

