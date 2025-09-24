ISRAELHAMASWAR. Palestine is now a state, at war. Israel prepares to attack pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. Houthis attack Eilat and a ship 120 nautical miles from Aden.

“The President of the United Nations General Assembly: Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the Gaza Strip, their names are unknown, and we need an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Strip. The only path to peace is a two-state solution, but the expansion of settlements in the West Bank undermines the prospects of a political solution.” The United Nations has established two states in a single territory. Luxembourg, Monaco, Andorra, San Marino, and the Netherlands have also joined the ranks of states recognizing Palestine.

The American Jewish advocacy group “J Street”: “We welcome the growing tide of recognition of the State of Palestine. What is happening confirms a broad international consensus that the two-state solution is the way to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has promised retaliation against those countries that recognize Palestine.

The Palestinian flag was raised in London at the embassy of the now-recognized State of Palestine. The Telegraph reports: “After announcing the recognition of a Palestinian state, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will explain to senior Palestinian Authority officials that they must completely cease payments to the families of terrorists before London establishes formal diplomatic relations with them.”

Mahmoud Abbas: “We condemn the Israeli narrative of a Greater Israel… it represents a direct threat to Arab national security and international peace.” He also called on countries that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state to do so. We have recognized Israel’s right to exist and to continue to do so. We emphasize our willingness to work with our partners to implement the peace plan within a defined timeframe. “Hamas will not be part of the Gaza government. The Palestinian Authority, with international participation, will assume governance through a temporary administrative committee attached to the Palestinian government in the West Bank.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order designating the Antifa movement as a domestic terrorist organization. According to multiple sources, the US Embassy in Baghdad recently informed senior Iraqi officials of impending Israeli and US attacks against Iranian-backed Shiite organizations in Iraq. This specifically concerns the following groups: Hashd al-Shaabi and Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Iraq).

Hamas has reportedly said it is willing to release half of the hostages in exchange for a 60-day truce. Israel confirms the existence of the letter. Turkish President Erdogan defends Hamas: “I don’t see Hamas as a terrorist organization. On the contrary, I see it as a resistance group.”

From Iran, Iranian parliamentarian Abulfazl Zahravand claims that Russia has temporarily supplied Iran with new MiG-29 fighters. He confirmed that deliveries of Su-35 fighters continue, and Iran also wants to purchase HQ-9 air defense systems from China. “The S-400s are also arriving, and have already arrived,” the parliamentarian noted. Iran expects an attack soon.

Interim Syrian President Mohammad al-Jawlani met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York yesterday. The Lebanese president also met with the Secretary of State: Aoun asked Rubio to help him reaffirm Israel’s commitment to the declaration of a cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon. He asked Rubio to support the Lebanese army with equipment and supplies so it can carry out its duties.

Protests in Italy for Palestine, while riots in Milan have injured at least 60 police officers.

And now a look at the military scenario. In Syria, according to Israeli sources, Damascus International Airport will be transferred to Mezzeh Military Airport to begin the evacuation and handover of the south. The current Damascus International Airport is located within the Israeli no-fly zone.

In Jordan, by order of the Prime Minister, the Al-Linbi crossing is closed until further notice.

On the night of September 22, sirens sounded in Eilat due to fears of drone infiltration from Yemen. Yemeni armed forces launched a suicide drone attack against Israeli military positions in the port city of Eilat. The drone’s penetration triggered sirens in the Shchoret area, north of Eilat. The Israeli army claimed that the sirens in Shchoret were the alarm was the result of a false alarm. However, Israeli media reported explosions and the activation of air defense systems over Eilat. Shchoret is a key industrial area north of Eilat. The Israeli military’s statement attributing the alarm to misidentification appears to be an attempt to downplay the incident.

The British Maritime Authority: “We have received a report of an incident 120 miles east of Aden, Yemen.” Media reports indicate an explosion. According to the ship’s captain, an explosion occurred near the vessel. However, the ship and its crew were unharmed and are continuing their journey to the next port.

The Saraya al-Quds shells Israeli vehicles that have entered the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City. From Gaza City, Nagham Abu Hamila, correspondent for the Global Sumud Flotilla, wrote: “This is an urgent message from Gaza. IDF tanks are now near the Islamic University, right in the heart of Gaza City. Thousands of civilians are still trapped there. The situation is critical; people are running out of safety, shelter, and time. We have already been displaced, but many remain in danger. The world must act now. Please do not remain silent; raise your voice, share this message, and demand an immediate end to this violence.”

Dense smoke following the powerful explosion of car bombs in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. Israel continues to bombard tower blocks and residential buildings with rockets to displace residents from Gaza City.

Israeli tanks fire on Palestinians on Al-Nasr Street, west of Gaza City. Deaths and injuries as Israel targets a group of Palestinians in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City. The IDF announces another soldier killed in the clashes.

On the afternoon of the 22nd, the Qassam Brigades targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with two “Yassin 105” missiles near the “Al-Anbashi Hassan” mosque in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/