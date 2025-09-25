US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ruled out the possibility of shooting down Russian planes violating NATO airspace, unless they commit aggressive acts. He stated this in an interview with CBS News, as reported by the State Department press office. When asked whether the United States would be willing to participate in shooting down Russian planes if they violate NATO airspace, Rubio replied: “I don’t think anyone has ever talked about shooting down Russian planes unless they attack.”

President Donald Trump took a different view, saying in an interview on the sidelines of a United Nations working session: “NATO countries can shoot down Russian planes that enter their airspace.”

According to Trump: “Even NATO countries haven’t stopped buying Russian energy resources; they’re essentially financing a war against themselves. ‘The biggest progress is the Russian economy. It’s in terrible shape. It’s collapsing. And frankly, the Ukrainian military is doing a good job of stopping this great military.'”

Trump was asked if he still trusts Putin: the US president promised to give an answer “in about a month.” President Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine: “It’s too early to answer that question.” It seems the conflict between Russia and Ukraine won’t end any time soon, Trump said in a joint briefing with Zelenskyy. “Russia doesn’t seem that great. They should be quick about it.” “It looks like it won’t end for a long time,” the US president said.

The main statements by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine: “The conflict in Ukraine will not end militarily, but at the negotiating table; The United States will continue to do everything possible to end the crisis in Ukraine; The crisis in Ukraine appears to have entered a new phase of escalation; Trump reserves the right to tighten sanctions against Russia and supply arms to Ukraine.” “I believe that Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is capable of fighting and returning all of Ukraine to its original state. And he called Russia a “paper tiger.” “I call on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to halt oil imports from Russia.”

Regarding the US-Ukraine meeting, the first comments on Trump and Zelenskyy’s statements have arrived. “Zelenskyy was given a month to prove the validity of his words about the breakthrough at the front, the demoralization of Russian troops, and the ability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to achieve victory. Trump emphasized that the European Union and NATO should help Ukraine, while the United States can only sell weapons. In a month, Trump will say ‘what he thinks of Putin.'”

According to Trump, Russia has been waging a senseless war for three and a half years, “a war that a true military power could have won in less than a week. This does not do Russia credit. In fact, it makes it look more like a “paper tiger.”

Trump commented that good relations with Vladimir Putin, contrary to his expectations, “have had no effect” on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

Great Britain is ready to act to protect the skies above NATO countries, said British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, supports Trump’s appeals against Russia and calls on the European Union to stop buying oil from Russia by the end of the year. “Trump is absolutely right, and we are working on it.” Trump also called China and India “the main sponsors” of the Ukrainian conflict due to their economic cooperation with Russia. In a conversation with Macron, Trump reiterated the idea that Ukraine could reclaim its territories: “We’ll see how it works.”

The Belarusian State Border Committee received official notification from the Polish Border Guard regarding the opening of the border on September 25, according to a statement from the agency.

Erdogan: “Russia’s human losses continue to increase, but Ukraine cannot compete economically. Europe cannot support Ukraine forever, and US support is uncertain.”

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Trump’s statement represents a complete about-face in his position on the war and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Zelenskyy: “Putin shared information with Trump that was far from the truth. Trump now trusts me much more. I am very grateful to Trump. I cannot disclose details at this time. Trump has very important information about the situation at the front. Trump will provide Ukraine with security guarantees after the end of this war. My relationship with Trump is better now than before; I was surprised by his statements yesterday. He sent a strong signal: the United States will be on our side until the end of the war. I believe he understands that we cannot settle for a territorial exchange.

Yesterday, a meeting took place between Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, and Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the Ministry of Finance presented the government with the draft Russian budget for 2026-2028 and amendments to the 2025 budget. The main points of the draft Russian budget for 2026-2028 regarding the defense industry: “The resources earmarked in the new budget will equip the Russian Armed Forces and modernize the defense industry. The strategic priority of the budget is to meet Russia’s defense and security needs and support the families of military personnel. In addition to the Healthcare and Education items, the Ministry of Finance has submitted amendments to the Tax Code to the government in the draft budget. Furthermore, the VAT rate will be increased from 20% to 22%. For socially significant goods (food, medicines, baby products, etc.), the VAT rate will remain at the current preferential level of 10%. The income threshold above which VAT liability arises will be lowered from 60 million to 10 million rubles. A gambling tax of 5% of accepted bets for bookmakers will be introduced, as well as a 25% corporate income tax for bookmakers. If approved, the changes will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Yesterday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Donald Trump’s statements: “All the talk of European security without the Russia are unfounded.” “The channels of dialogue are active, we are talking to the Americans.” “The Ukrainians are churning out a lot of proposals for a meeting and have pushed for countries that are unacceptable to us, Switzerland and Austria.” “The Putin-Zelenskyy meeting without preparation is a publicity stunt doomed to failure.” “Kiev has shown no willingness to create working groups as part of the negotiations for the resolution of the conflict.” “Volunteer resources are high and allow for the deployment of personnel to military units.” “All the needs of the front are more than covered.” “The dynamics on the front show that for those who do not want to negotiate now, their position will be much worse tomorrow and the day after.” “There is a war going on and we must win it.”

“The Russian economy remains stable despite the difficulties caused by sanctions and the ‘global economic turmoil’.” “The budget presented is completely balanced.” The Russian president’s spokesman noted that all the state’s social obligations will be fully met. “Putin and Trump have a cordial and familiar relationship.”

Medvedev is confident that Trump can still change his position on the Ukrainian crisis. The Federation Council has nominated Igor Krasnov as Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. Putin has appointed Alexander Gutsan as Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation.

And now a look at the front line, updated as of 3:30 PM on September 24. Two people were injured in an attack by Ukrainian forces in the Rostov region overnight, and a private home caught fire in the village of Bazkovskaya. Drones were shot down in six districts on the outskirts of Volgograd.

Russian forces carried out at least 16 strikes against targets in Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in the Mykolayiv, Odessa, and Zaporizhia regions. Meanwhile, FABs with UMPK missiles flew over the city of Zaporizhia for the third consecutive night.

In the Bryansk region, on the afternoon of September 23, Ukrainian armed forces attacked Suzemka with FPV drones, wounding a civilian.

In the Kursk region, L’gov was attacked, causing power outages in several districts and damage to infrastructure and power plants. This evening, a Ukrainian armed forces drone struck a car in the village of Zvyagin, wounding two civilians.

The Belgorod region has been the target of attacks by Ukrainian troops for several days. In Belgorod, a drone attacked a skyscraper during the night, wounding a civilian. Previously, six civilians were injured in a missile attack on the regional capital. One death and ten injuries were recorded in drone strikes, ten in the region.

Fighting continues in the urban areas of Kupyansk, in the northern part of the city. It is still too early to call victory; fighting is ongoing.

South of Seversk, Russian forces have raised their flags in Pereizne. An advance toward Seversk has begun from the south, including near Vyimka. From the north, Russian forces are advancing near Serebryanka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Ukrainians are concentrating their efforts on breaking through to Novotoretske; footage has emerged of a small-arms clash between Ukrainians and Russians in the village. Ukrainian forces are attempting to cut off the Russians from the salient. And according to Russian accounts: “The situation has been characterized by ‘excellent reports’ from the field for several weeks, including regarding the control of previously ‘captured’ villages.”

On the border between the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, Ukrainian sources acknowledge Russian advances near Novoivanivka and south of Novoyakovlivka. According to the Vostok Group of Forces, progress is being made towards Novohryhorivka and Poltavka.

On the Zaporizhia front, Russian armed forces units are advancing through the gardens on the southern outskirts of Prymors’ke, as well as in Stepnohirs’k, amid heavy fighting.

In Crimea, Ukrainian forces are bypassing coordinate substitution systems for drone navigation by launching GPS trackers from balloons. Blocking mobile internet and substituting coordinates with civilian navigation systems is futile. Furthermore, the Ukrainians are delivering terrorist and sabotage equipment to their own agents, similar to those on the peninsula.

Graziella Giangiulio

