ISRAELHAMASWAR. Prisoners’ return increasingly distant. Bombings in southern Lebanon and Gaza. 12 Houthi targets hit in Sanaa

The US House of Representatives has approved a legislative proposal to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court after arrest warrants were issued for Netanyahu and Gallant. The Polish government has officially announced that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will be able to attend the ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp without fear of arrest due to the international arrest warrant.

Things are not going so well in Israel. Eyal Hulata, former head of the Israeli National Security Council complained: “I do not understand what the Israeli army has been doing in Gaza for a long time, and I do not understand in particular why negotiations on the prisoner agreement have not yet been completed and a ceasefire has not been reached that will end the war and the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza.”

Echoing these words, Hamas brigade Saraya Al-Qudsche sent a message via social media: “To the families of enemy prisoners… Your leadership is killing your children with determination and persistence.” Intelligence researcher Yossi Melman told Haaretz: “During the negotiations, Hamas softened its position. As far as we are concerned, “the Israeli public” still expects the government not to worsen with brutality and isolation regarding the fate of prisoners. It has become clear to anyone who follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s behavior that every time progress is made, he raises a new demand to make it more difficult, thus eliminating the possibility of reaching an agreement.”

Hamas leader Osama Hamdan also responded to the hostage issue: “The resistance has thwarted the occupation’s plans to liquidate the Palestinian cause and the only solution is to end the occupation completely. Any agreement in Gaza must include a cessation of aggression and a complete withdrawal from the Strip.” “The international community must pressure Israel to abide by the terms of the negotiations. We will continue the fight until we liberate our land and establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Iran is preparing for the worst. The IRGC, via Tasnim News, unofficially displayed a new loitering munition called “Radwan” during the ongoing “19th Great Prophet” (or “Eqtedar”) military exercises, which began five days ago with air defense drills with various national systems at the Natanz nuclear site. General Shaykhian, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces’ air defense unit, announces that a recently tested anti-missile defense system will soon become operational and will be integrated into Iran’s vast air defense network. During the exercises, the military was told to expect the worst and maintain combat readiness.

On January 10, a massive attack against the Houthis in Sanaa. According to Israeli media: 20 planes took part in the attack on Yemen and dropped 50 bombs. The leader of the “Ansar Allah” movement, Hazam al-Assad, threatens in Hebrew: “Prepare for what is coming, we will not issue threats like the clown “Netanyahu” does, but we will let the missiles and drones speak to the heart of the enemy.” “We will make the settlers curse “Herzl”, “Balfour”, “Ben Gurion” and Great Britain, and all those who brought them to Palestine, and we will not leave Gaza.”

A response from the Houthi movement against Israel is therefore expected soon. The Political Council of Ansar Allah: “We call on the international community to condemn the Israeli-American escalation before it drags the region into war. We condemn the attack on civilian facilities at the Haziz power plant and the ports of Ras Issa and Salif.” In response, Israeli Defense Minister Katz: “No one is immune. We will also pursue the leaders of the Houthi organization.” At least 12 Houthi targets were reportedly hit by Israeli-American bombings near Sanaa. Among them was the Haziz power plant, south of Sanaa, with 13 raids.

And now a look at the Front Line.

According to Lebanese sources, for the second day in a row the Israelis have moved large forces from Maroun al-Ras to the outskirts of Bint Jbeil to raid and search homes. Also on January 10, the Israeli army attacked a vehicle in southern Lebanon claiming it was carrying weapons that were being moved from a position previously associated with Hezbollah. No secondary explosions or fires were reported. The Lebanese on Social media complains that this is “the second such attack recently and in both statements they announced that they targeted the vehicle but not the people around and inside it.”

Israeli forces blew up several homes in the Al-Kharzeh area between Ramyeh and Aita al-Shaab. Further demolitions in Kfarkila. Israeli drones flew over Beirut.

The Lebanese army arrives on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab in the Aita-Ramia al-Quzah triangle.

Six people were killed in the Tyre district following an Israeli strike targeting a van and a bus in the town of Teir Debba in southern Lebanon. The IDF said in a statement: “IDF: Several terrorists were identified loading a truck with weapons used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah in southern Lebanon this morning (Friday). An IAF aircraft targeted the weapon on the vehicle to eliminate the threat. The IDF continues to operate in accordance with the ceasefire agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF remains deployed in southern Lebanon and will operate against any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Clashes and shelling continue in Gaza, Gaza Civil Defense: “Our teams are heading to handle an Israeli attack on a residential building east of Al-Nazzaz Street in the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.” There were reportedly injuries in the shelling. IDF raid in Gaza City. Israeli aircraft launch a raid near the Sayyid Ali Mosque in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

According to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera: 21 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, 12 of which were in the center and south of the Strip. A journalist covering the clashes in the Nuseirat camp in the center of the Strip was also killed: Saed Nabhan.

The Al-Quds Brigades together with the Jenin Battalion claim attacks and clashes with explosions on the paths of military vehicles, no injuries reported in Jenin. Also in the West Bank, fighters of the Qabatiya Company (still a Hamas al Quds branch) have continued – according to Palestinian sources – since the early hours of the morning of January 10 to fight battles against the IDF on multiple fronts”. Clashes between youths and IDF forces in the village of Triangle of Martyrs, south of Jenin.

Finally, it is reported that the “Bnei Hefer” settlers uproot and break dozens of olive trees in the area of ​​Hawara, east of Yatta, south of Hebron.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

