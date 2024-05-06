ISRAELHAMASWAR. Political problems for Netanyahu. University students against the war in Gaza

Two events garnered the most posts on the Israeli-Palestinian social sphere. One is the political issue of Israel and the second is the pro-Gaza demonstrations around the world.

The newspaper Ma’ariv simplifies the issue commented in the social sphere: “There is a new prime minister in “Israel” Itamar Ben Gvir”. According to the Israeli newspaper, Benjamin Netanyahu has become Itamar Ben Gvir’s servant.

The Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir appeared before the cameras a few days ago while leaving the Prime Minister’s office, and announced unequivocally: “I have warned the Prime Minister that we will enter Rafah, nor will we make an illegal agreement.

The Prime Minister listened to the words and promised that “Israel” would enter Rafah, and promised that the war would continue, and promised that there would be no illegal deals. Critics of Benjamin Netanyahu state that: “These words and tone of voice leave no room for doubt in the heart of any listener. There is a new prime minister in the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu, despite the internal tensions in his government, knows what the majority of people want: the release of prisoners, and he also knows what is important and useful for the people. But he always follows what Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich ask because this is what is politically good for Netanyahu.

The wave of protests that is characterizing support for Gaza against Israel is more delicate and sensitive. Everything is written online, someone even said that George Soros is behind it. What certainly needs to be highlighted, especially for the United States, is that in the last 20 years Palestinian migration to the States has been important and the children of those families are very sensitive to the issue. And despite the pro-Israeli counter-protests, the pro-Gaza narrative wins and hits screens all over the world.

Universities from Canada, the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, including Switzerland and Japan are involved, all with similar messages but different in content. In London they are asking the university to withdraw its investments from Israeli institutions. In Italy they are asking to stop cultural and educational exchanges with students from Israel. In Paris they announce a hunger strike to protest against the war in Gaza. The University of Toronto witnesses large demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people and their right to resist Israel, and condemns the war in Gaza. Tokyo, Sofia, Tama Art, Christian International and Hiroshima universities in Japan join the global student movement in support of the Palestinian people. In the United States there are over 80 universities involved in the protests, the American police arrested around 2,200 students on university campuses during the pro-Gaza protests.

The hope is that the demonstrations bring decision makers around a table and do not end in violent riots, as often happens when extremists of all sorts infiltrate the demonstrators.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/