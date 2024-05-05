ISRAELHAMASWAR. Saraya al-Ashtat, Bahraini resistance brigade enters the conflict in favor of Hamas

Another group calling itself Islamic resistance enters the forefront of the confrontation between Israel and Hamas. According to an Iranian account: “The scenes that have captured attention and, in the last few hours, have become the focus of all international study centers and intelligence agencies, are the entry of the Bahraini resistance to the front line ”.

This is the Saraya al-Ashtar (AAB) declared a terrorist organization by: Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Canada. The al-Ashtar brigade entered the conflict with Iranian Shahed-X UAVs, which have a range of between 1,500 and 2,000 kilometers and which, like all Iranian attack UAVs, carry highly explosive materials. Saraya al-Ashtar announced it had targeted the headquarters of Israeli land transport company Trucknet in the Eilat area and said many of its facilities were out of service due to a lack of security in light of the joint attacks. from Iraq and Yemen, and thus Bahrain managed to enter the line of fire.

The arrival of Iranian drones in the hands of the Bahraini resistance is a dangerous precedent in Israel’s calculations, and the entry of Saraya al-Ashtar into the line of fire precisely at the moment in which a historic agreement between Hamas and Israel is expected, brings a message with two meanings the first: “if the agreement is completed, we will be the red flag with the yellow ribbon that will enter the great battle that will come after the devastating truce”, and the second: “if the agreement does not will be completed and Rafah is attacked, we are the fire that will increase the terror of Eilat and what comes after Eilat.”

According to the social sphere, this brigade has not yet planned its attacks well but would have the weapons to create problems anyway. The only certain fact at the moment is that Abu Ubaida and Al-Natiq Al-Asmar, number one of the AAB, have had frequent meetings over the course of many years, meetings, according to the social sphere, which were preparatory to the preparation of the greatest battle against Israel. Among the leaders of the Bahraini resistance is Murtada Al-Sindi, whose photos have been online since May 2nd.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

