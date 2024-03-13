ISRAELHAMASWAR. Naval blockade violated for aid to southern Gaza. Clashes in the West Bank. Houthis hit Pinocchio ship

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Pramila Patten, on Hamas sexual violence against Israelis: “We have found clear and convincing information that sexual violence, including rape, sexual torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, was perpetrated against the abductees. We have reasonable grounds to believe that such violence continues to occur against abducted persons.”

According to Reuters: EU leaders are expected to urge Israel to avoid military action in Rafah. Netanyahu has already received the same invitation from Biden. In Europe, there is also a serious increase in terrorist activity and attempts to attack, among other things, Israeli and Jewish targets, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Since October 7, the security forces of many European countries have faced an escalation of terrorist attacks, focused on elements linked to Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.

For the first time, the arrest of a group of people from Afghanistan and Syria holding weapons and ammunition was reported in Bosnia and Austria, and photographs of Israeli and Jewish targets they intended to attack were found on mobile devices.

Moscow claims that Israel is hindering investigations into crimes committed in the Gaza Strip. This was stated by the Russian deputy permanent representative to the United Nations. Maria Zabolotskaya, who said that Israel is hindering investigations into crimes committed in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir blamed Defense Minister Gallant for the lack of a military response to Hezbollah’s massive bombing. On March 12, more than 120 rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel. The IDF says the Israelis attempted to kill Al-Qassam Brigades deputy commander Marwan Issa but failed.

Fears of the outbreak of an all-out war with Lebanon are growing among northern settlers, given Hezbollah’s missile and combat capabilities, which represent a serious threat to Israel and the settlers.

Sayyed Nasrallah discussed the developments of the battle with the Hamas vice president in Gaza. The general secretary of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, received a leading delegation of the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, led by the deputy head of the movement in the Gaza Strip, Khalil Al-Hayya.

The deputy secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, confirmed that Hezbollah is ready to respond and resist if there was an expansion of aggression. stressing that the resistance’s readiness is high and will not back down from supporting Gaza until the aggression ceases

The US military announced that it had dropped 27,600 food rations and 25,900 bottles of water in the northern Gaza Strip. An Emirati rescue tug with a pontoon loaded with 200 tonnes of food has departed from Cyprus to Gaza. Estimated travel duration: 40 hours

Not only did the first ship carrying humanitarian aid for the residents of the Gaza Strip depart from the Cypriot port of Larnaca. Previously, supplies were transported only by land and air, but now a maritime humanitarian corridor has been created.

The Open Arms vessel, operated by the World Central Kitchen charity, delivered 200 tonnes of food raised with assistance from the United Arab Emirates and Cyprus. The ship is expected to dock at a pier south of Gaza. Using sea transport to deliver humanitarian aid is undeniably more efficient than airdrops, where some of the cargo often ends up in the sea, on buildings or even on the heads of local residents.

However, there is another aspect to consider: the opening of this corridor means a significant violation of the de facto naval blockade of the enclave, which Israel has imposed since the 2000s. This development contrasts sharply with officials’ previous aggressive statements about refusing to make any concessions to the Palestinians. It appears that the current ultra-Orthodox Israeli government is giving in, at least in part, to both external and internal pressures.

The Pentagon announced the interception of a Houthi underwater drone in the area of Operation Guardian of Prosperity. On March 12, Yemeni armed forces spokesperson Yayha Sare’e stated that the American ship “Pinocchio” was targeted in the Red Sea with a series of naval missiles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman said the “Yemen Armed Forces confirm that they will continue to impede Israeli shipping or shipping to ports in occupied Palestine in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea until the aggression ceases and the siege of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted. He also confirmed that their military operations will increase during the month of Ramadan, the month of jihad, in support, support for the Palestinian people and for our mujahideen brothers in the Gaza Strip.”

And now a look at the situation between Israel and Hamas on March 12th updated at 5.00 pm.

Members of the “Duvdevan” special unit, with the operational support of the Israeli General Security Service (Shin Bet), neutralized a terrorist who was preparing a serious attack in Tel Aviv. The operation took place in the West Bank. The militant was already heading towards the site of his action. Firearms, ammunition and a “suicide belt” were found on him.

On March 11, air raid warnings sounded simultaneously in northern and southern Israel. It was initially expected that the Houthi missile would be intercepted in the Eilat area. It was later discovered that the alarm was false. At the same time, in the north of the country, the Iron Dome actually intercepted numerous missiles coming from Lebanese territory. Same scene repeated on March 12: multiple missile interceptions over northern Israel. The IDF says 135 rockets have been fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel since the early hours of the morning.

The Israeli Air Force targeted Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory for the second day. The Israelis launched rocket attacks on the outskirts of the Lebanese city of Baalbek, considered Hezbollah’s main stronghold. At the same time, according to the Al Hadath channel, the IDF has penetrated deep into Lebanon at least four times, 80 km from the border. One attack hit the southern entrance to Baalbek, three hit the Shimstar settlement 20 km west of the city. As a result, one local resident was killed and several were injured.

Additionally, IDF fighter jets targeted Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the al-Adisa area and a military complex in the Ayta ash Shab area of southern Lebanon.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for an attack on Ben Gurion airport with drones, completing the second phase of operations to resist the enemy and support Gaza. Always the resistance but the Lebanese one targets the headquarters of the air defense command in the “Kila” barracks and the missile base in “Yoav”. The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah announced today, Tuesday, the attack on the air and missile defense headquarters in the “Kila” barracks and on the missile and artillery base in “Yoav”.

According to the IDF, “In the last few hours, numerous launches have been identified crossing Lebanon towards the areas of Zar’it, Shtula and Rosh HaNikra in northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers responded with artillery fire towards the sources of the launches and struck other areas of Lebanon to remove the threats.”

The Israeli Air Force attacked the central areas of the Gaza Strip. A series of explosions occurred in the area of the village of Deir al-Balah. As a result of the attack, eight local residents were killed and dozens of people were injured. A road junction in Gaza city was also hit as hundreds of local residents took to the streets waiting for help.

Local sources report 38 victims transported to Al-Shifa hospital. Gaza’s health department said Israel targeting groups of people awaiting aid distribution has become “routine.” The department added that the humanitarian situation in the northern part of the sector is worsening, pushing thousands of people to the brink of starvation.

In southern Gaza, clashes and Qassam ambushes continue against the Israeli army north of the city of Khan Yunis. Israeli planes were spotted evacuating the dead and wounded. More clashes recorded in Hamad Khan Yunis.

Ismail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: “It is clear that Israelis’ fear of attacks in the West Bank during the month of Ramadan is at its peak this year.” Israeli forces arrested a Palestinian east of Tubas. Arrests recorded. Raids and arrests recorded in the West Bank.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings – Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS – Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/