US Director of National Intelligence Avril Hayes said Russia is increasing weapons production and achieving greater successes in Ukraine.

CIA Director William Burns said at a hearing before the US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence: “The new assistance from the United States will provide Kiev with the opportunity to launch an “offensive” at the end of 2024 and open the prospect of negotiations; US refusal to provide further military assistance results in significant territorial losses for Ukraine this year; a new US military assistance package will provide Ukraine with the ability to “attack into Crimea.”

CIA chief Burns: “Putin believes that time is on his side and that he can confuse Ukraine. With adequate assistance, Ukraine will be able to take the initiative and counterattack Russia in 2025. If you (American legislators) want real negotiations to end the fighting, you must help Ukraine demonstrate to Putin that the time is not on his side.” The United States is preparing a $400 million arms package for Ukraine to urgently offset losses in recent weeks.

According to social media sources, 300 thousand NATO soldiers are on maximum alert and will be deployed in Poland in the event of a threat.

In the meeting between Ukraine and Turkey on March 8, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelensky his willingness to conduct peace negotiations with the participation of Ukraine and Russia. Turkish President Erdogan said his country is ready to host a “peace summit” on its territory after the end of the war in Ukraine. However, the summit will only be held if Russia also participates. At the same time, Zelensky said that “we do not see Russian representatives at such a summit. We want to achieve one result: a just world for Ukraine. Therefore, civilized countries will first develop a detailed plan, and only then will representatives of Russia be invited, only those who are ready for a just world.”

Zelensky said he visited shipyards in Istanbul and saw how corvettes were built for the Ukrainian Navy.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said proceeds from Russian assets frozen in the EU will be used to buy weapons for Ukraine. The decision of all 27 members of the bloc must be taken unanimously. “If member states agree (it will have to be a unanimous decision on the proposal of the High Representative), we could use the earnings from frozen Russian assets to buy weapons for Ukraine and/or help strengthen its defense industry ” Borrell said.

Borrell supported issuing joint EU defense bonds against Russia. EU foreign affairs and security chief Josep Borrell said the European Union could issue bonds in good faith to finance defense needs as Russia threatens the bloc’s security. “We have already done this successfully to deal with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, I don’t see why we shouldn’t do it when Russia threatens our own security and we urgently need to strengthen our defense capabilities and our defense industry, Borrell reported.

The European Commission does not yet recommend starting negotiations with Ukraine for EU membership, as its conditions remain unfulfilled by Kiev.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin will not supply Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, either directly or indirectly (circular exchange with England). “This is definitive,” Scholz said. According to the report on the state of the German armed forces for 2023, the Bundeswehr lacks everything. Ammunition, spare parts, radios, tanks, ships and planes are missing. Romania also refused to send troops to Ukraine. Poland refuses to send troops to fight Russia in Ukraine

In Russia, a bill has been introduced in the State Duma to invalidate the decision to transfer Crimea from the RSFSR (Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic) to the Ukrainian SSR (Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic). The document should be adopted by deputies. Also from Moscow we learn that Russia produces or recovers from depots up to 125 main battle tanks per month.

In Ukraine, the competent commission of the Verkhovna Rada excluded all restrictions from the bill on strengthening mobilization for draft evaders: freezing of accounts, inability to travel abroad and invalidation of driving documents.

And now a look at the front line updated at 5pm on March 12th.

There is an attempt by the Ukrainian Volunteer Battalions to attack the Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod. The air defense forces of the Russian Armed Forces have repelled another attack by Ukrainian drones. 25 UAVs were shot down: Moscow region – 2, Leningrad region – 1, Kursk region – 11, Bryansk region – 1, Oryol region – 2, Belgorod region – 7, Tula region – 1. The forces air defense intercepted 8 Vampire MLRS rockets and a tactical missile from the Tochka-U complex over the Belgorod region this morning.

The Ukrainians massed forces and launched attacks from Bolshaya Pisarevka, Odnorobovka and Popovka in Russia. Russian units engaged in battle in their positions received support from military aviation helicopters. Clusters were also observed in the Goptovka area.

Artillery and bombers are targeting the areas where AFU Forces units are concentrated. The Lancet operators were also active: according to initial information they managed to destroy several enemy vehicles during the morning. Additionally, a high level of electronic warfare interference is detected in the combat zone.

Ukrainian troops are shelling border settlements with artillery and MLRS, and a UAV hit the administrative building in central Belgorod, shattering several windows. Russian air defense systems are actively intercepting threats, having shot down several Tochka-U missiles and drones in the morning.

Clashes are currently taking place in the border areas of the Belgorod region. The Ukrainians also attempted an assault against Tetkino in the Kursk region, but it was repelled. The Ukrainians have deployed up to three battalions and several dozen pieces of equipment, along with former Russian forces from the RDK and other units for media coverage.

Similar to almost a year ago, this operation is mainly cosmetic: the enemy command continues its public relations campaign, even after recent actions of the Russian Armed Forces exposed Ukrainian operations, resulting in losses of personnel and equipment .

Explosions were recorded in Kiev during the night. An air raid warning was announced. Following a missile attack on a target in Odessa on March 7, crews of unmanned boats and military personnel of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were hit. Regarding the Russian airstrikes in Ukraine, a second source reports that fuel and lubricants storage facilities in western Ukraine were targeted

The Russian military launched a combined attack against Ukrainian rear targets in many regions of Ukraine; air defense systems did not work only in the Volyn, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the attack were logistics centers, military-industrial complexes, points of permanent/temporary deployment of the enemy and areas of placement of air defense systems.

Coordinates:

50.1354758, 25.7073520 — Kremenets oil depot IDE “Lukoil-Ukraine”

50.0715352, 25.1287181 — Brody oil depot of PJSC “Galneftegaz”

Other social media accounts report that Russian troops have targeted locations in Ukraine using Geran-2 kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles. The explosions occurred both on the front line and in remote rear areas. In Selydove, located in the territory under Ukrainian control by the DPR, the position of the AFU in one of the educational institutions was hit. Another attack targeted the truck stop of a local utility company.

Drones attacked an oil depot near the town of Kremenets in the Ternopil region, causing a fire that is still raging. Unverified reports suggest that another UAV hit a fuel and energy infrastructure facility in Brody, Lviv region. In the Vinnytsia region, the area of the military camp and a local engineering plant in Kalinovka were targeted. Recently, drones hit (https://t.me/don_partizan/4446) an ammunition depot in the same area.

According to the social sphere close to the Turkish world, “some high-ranking Ukrainian officers who arrived in the Krasnohorivka area were killed following a Russian tactical ballistic missile attack. According to them, some high-ranking officers, including NATO officers, have disappeared.” If this were true it means.

