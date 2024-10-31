ISRAELHAMASWAR. Naim Qassem: The war of the bravest begins. Direct threats to Netanyahu. Bombings in Baalbek. Portolano in Israel

The Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, declared: “The United States believes that Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, is unfit for office. The United Nations should not tolerate anti-Semitism from an official charged with promoting human rights”.

The American Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowsky: “we did not participate in Tel Aviv’s attack on Iran”. Amid the discussions about Israel violating Iraqi airspace to attack Iran with US approval, Ambassador Romanowsky said: “We did not take control of the skies of Iraq and were not involved in the attack on Tel Aviv.”

The Pentagon has warned Israel of a possible response from Iran, everyone should be prepared for an emergency. In the event that Iran takes any action to attack Israel, we will commit to defend Israel.

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammed-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani: “Tortured, the enemy Israel attempted to damage Iranian air defense systems, but failed and achieved little success. The claim that the Zionist entity destroyed our defenses is a banal statement.” The IRGC instead says: “The third operation True Promise 3 is approaching and the Iranian military leadership has already identified 80 military targets deep inside Israeli territory.”

On the afternoon of October 29, the Austrian Ministry of Defense reported that eight Austrian UNIFIL soldiers were injured when a rocket was fired at al Naqoura camp. The rocket that hit UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura was fired from the north, apparently by Hezbollah or an affiliated group.

Also in the late afternoon of October 29, the Israel Defense Forces carried out several strikes near the border in the Quneitra area of ​​southern Syria.

IDF Chief of Staff Halevi threatened Iran during his visit to Ramon Air Force Base: “If Iran makes a mistake and launches another salvo of rockets at Israel, we will again know how to reach Iran, with capabilities that we did not use this time.” Arab media quoted Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Yoel Smotrich as saying: “The war in the north [of Lebanon] will be over before the end of the year.”

Hezbollah’s new Secretary General, Naim Qassem, gave his first speech. After thanking for his appointment and commemorating the leaders who preceded him in office, he said: “He who killed our Secretary General wanted to defeat the spirit of resistance within us and break the will of jihad, but his blood will continue to boil in our veins and will increase our determination to continue on this path.”

“My work program is a continuation of the work program of our leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in all political, jihadist, social and cultural fields. We will continue to implement the war plan that Sayyed Nasrallah developed with the resistance leadership and will remain on the path of war within the political directions drawn.” “Support to Gaza was necessary to confront the danger of “Israel” for the entire region from the Gaza gate and for the sake of the people of Gaza and everyone must support them.”

Naim Qassem continues: “The Israelis were planning to carry out a major attack on Hezbollah on October 11, 2023, just three days after Hezbollah entered the war, but the United States told them not to do so, but the intention was there.” […] “International resolutions did not remove ‘Israel’ from our land, but the resistance did.” […] “This is not simply an Israeli war against Lebanon and Gaza, this is an American-Israeli WORLD WAR to eliminate our people from the entire region.” And again: Naim Qassem: “We are an independent project. As for the Islamic Republic of Iran, it supports us for our project, it supports us for our sake. When we liberate a territory, are we liberating an Iranian territory? No. We are fighting for Lebanon. Iran does not ask us for anything.” “Various resistance groups, such as in Iraq and Yemen, are also taking their own actions to support the resistance.” […] “Israel is underestimating the new generation of leaders, our leaders on the ground are experienced and have experience on the front lines and in Syria.”[…] “We have decided to call this war ‘The Battle of the Bravest’. “You will inevitably be defeated because the land is ours and our people are united around us. So leave our land to reduce your losses or you will pay an unprecedented price.” Qassem to the US: “You will not see the defeat of the resistance, not even in your dreams.” “As we were victorious in 2006, we will be victorious now.” […] “The resistance operations room documented the enemy’s losses while he was alone on the front lines. Our resistance is legendary and is the school of the Freedom Generations.” […] “Netanyahu survived this time, ‘and perhaps his time has not yet come’.”

In an IDF statement, the Israeli Chief of Staff meets with the Italian Chief of Defense Staff, Luciano Portolano. The two discussed recent operational events and the security situation, with particular attention to the operation against Hezbollah’s activities in Lebanon. They also discussed the need to safeguard the safety of UN personnel deployed in the UNIFIL mission, which operates under UNSCR 1701.

And now a look at the frontline updated at 15:00 on 30 October.

Channel 1 correspondent Nitzan Shapira reported: “I was injured tonight during an activity with my team in Lebanon during our reserve duty and I broke my leg, it was quite a complicated event, it took hours to evacuate the wounded and it was not easy.” Hezbollah claims to have shot down another Israeli Hermes-900 UAV, apparently using MANPADS

On October 30, an IDF representative called on residents of Baalbek to leave the area. Baalbek Governor Bashir Khoder said that there was panic among residents and that they were now organizing evacuations. In an interview with Sky News Arabic, Khoder added that many had left several weeks ago, and many remained in different areas of their homes, which were considered safe. The situation changed an hour ago, when the IDF issued a map and an evacuation notice and the authorities ordered all residents to leave for their safety.” Area to be evacuated: Baalbek, Ain Bourday and Douris. According to Al-Akhbar, a significant number of Baalbek residents are taking refuge in the archaeological site of Baalbek to protect themselves from potential air strikes threatened by the Israeli army against the city and its region. Israeli shelling began at 15:00.

In northern Israel, injuries were reported in Metula after a rocket fired from Lebanon hit. Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee area Sharon and Menashe, in the Western Galilee area HaMifrats, HaAmakim, surface-to-air missile intercepted. UAV crash in Nahariya. The UAV was discovered in the IDF systems shortly before the crash. The incident is under review. Sirens sounded in the Sharon and Menashe areas. New shelling in Haifa against the base in Tira al-Karmel in the aforementioned city.

The IDF, ISA, IAF conducted an attack against Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters who were conducting activities inside the Khan Yunis humanitarian area. IDF troops continue operational activity in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza.

