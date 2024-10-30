ISRAELHAMASWAR. Houthi attacks return: three ships in front of Bahrain. New Hezbollah leader: he comes from Amal. The operations room of the Islamic Resistance is born

Iran’s Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani: “The United States is involved in Israel’s attack on Iran and will be held responsible”. Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah of Iran, has approved a response against Israel”, source RakhaDashot. These words were echoed by Mohammad Reza Naghdi, a senior IRGC official: “Iran will launch retaliatory strikes against Israel in the coming days.” While Iranian sources reported that the increase in the military budget is “200%,” according to the Iranian Majlis spokesman’s office.

BBC satellite images show all the destruction that occurred at the Abadan oil refinery in Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran, following the Israeli attack over the weekend. The damage to oil infrastructure is not consistent with the IDF spokesman’s statement. Obretix satellite photos instead show an air defense radar position near the city of Ahwaz, in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, hit by Israeli attacks.

The IDF has admitted the deaths in Lebanon of four members of the “multidimensional” special forces unit 888: a captain and three sergeants. The IDF arrests 10 reservists after they refused to enter a building in the Gaza Strip because they did not have drones and dogs. The soldiers disobeyed instructions because they feared the building could be destroyed by booby traps.

Israel has approved another “retaliatory” attack against Iran in response to Hezbollah’s attack on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s home. The Israeli Knesset has passed a law banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, UNRWA, from operating in the country, Kan radio reported.

Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated: “If Israel falls, the whole world will follow.” Four more Israeli soldiers killed on the southern border.

After weeks of calm, the British Maritime Trade Center said Houthis attacked a commercial ship three times in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, but no casualties were reported. The ship continued on its course. A statement from the Yemeni military speaks of three operations against three ships in Bahrain.

Hezbollah officially announces its new leader as Naim Qassem, a deputy to Nasrallah. Hezbollah says in a statement that it has “completed the restoration of the command and control system, in all its dimensions.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the “Appointment is temporary, the countdown has begun.” According to pro-Hezbollah media: “The assassination will not change anything and Sheikh Naim Qassem knows he is vulnerable to assassination.” In his first speech, he said that Israel will cry tears of blood. On October 20, he left Beirut for Tehran. In a speech on October 15, he said; “Hezbollah is strong with its fighters and its capabilities and with the cohesion of the party and the Amal Movement and this public that works cohesively with all the others with all the strength and determination.” “Victory is with patience, but I promise you a promise that our master the Secretary General has promised, I promise you that you will return to your homes that we will rebuild and they will be more beautiful than before, and we have started to prepare the preliminaries for this matter”.

And now a look at the front line updated at 16:00 on October 29.

Hezbollah changes the communication and gives life to the operations room that is also responsible for giving the official communication on the attacks of the day. According to the Hezbollah operations room there are ground clashes: “the Israeli army attempted to advance in the villages of southern Lebanon, but the Islamic Resistance resisted these efforts. The advances included many demolitions and burning of fields”.

In the first Axis (146th Division); Area: from Naqoura to Marouhin. The Resistance targeted Israeli rallies, causing casualties and a reduction in enemy forces. The IDF claims to have destroyed a Hezbollah underground command center, including underground Hezbollah infrastructure reaching a depth of approximately 8 meters underground.

In the Second Axis (36th Division): Area: from Ramya to Aitaroun. The Islamic Resistance set up an ambush near Aita al-Shaab resulting in over 5 enemy casualties and numerous injuries.

In the Third Axis (91st Division): Area: from Blida to Houla. A Merkava tank was destroyed by a guided missile, causing casualties.

In the Fourth Axis (98th Division): Area: from Markaba to Ghajar. Resistance fighters destroyed several enemy tanks and targeted rallies in Houla and Markaba.

In the Fifth Axis (210th Division): Area: Ghajar to Shebaa Farms. Multiple IDF advance attempts were blocked by rocket fire.

According to Hezbollah’s operations room, the IDF has not yet fully secured or occupied any Lebanese border town. It also says: “The rocket force is targeting Israeli rallies at military sites along the Lebanese-Israeli border and deep inside Israel, using various missiles, including precision missiles for the first time. Over the past four days, 103 launches have reached a depth of 145 km, all the way to the southern outskirts of Tel Aviv. The Air Force (use of drones) has conducted 65 operations since September 17, 2024, for a total of over 150 drone launches, including 30 in the last four days.”

In Kfarkila, OSINT reports: “IDF tracks indicate that they never reached the center of the city and only the outskirts that connect it to Israel. From there they tried to push towards Tal al-Nahas on the morning of the 29th, but reportedly failed to take it. Gray area. Taking the height of Al-Nahas is extremely important for Israel because it is the western flank of the city of Khiyam that the IDF is trying to reach. So the goal is to reach both the hills of Nahas and the hills of Mahamis. Through them and up to Khiyam there are only a few farms and village houses on large plots of land.”

The Israeli Air Force bombed on the 29th: the Bekaa Valley and between 10:00 and 15:00; hit: Yater; Chaqra, Majdel Selem, Chehabiyeh, Khiyam, Chebaa, Touline, Braachit, Haddatha, Rchaf, Yehmor el Chekif. Raid from Mas’ada against Habbouch, Al Sahel Al Akhdar neighborhood. Israeli artillery shelling recorded in: Tayrharfa, Chaqra, Safad El Battikh, Majdel Selem, other raids in Al-Hosh in Tyre.

Under fire from the Islamic Resistance a pedestrian bridge near the Nahariya train station hit by stray ammunition. The fragments caused minor damage to the train carriage.

There were no casualties. The Israel Defense Forces say they are investigating. One person was killed when a Hezbollah rocket hit the northern town of Ma’alot Tarshiha. Missiles hit barracks in Zar’it and alarms sounded in Shomera.

Sirens in Ghajar, Upper Galilee area, Yir’on and Avivim, Metulla northern Israel. IDF: “At 15:00, approximately 60 projectiles fired by Hezbollah crossed Lebanon into Israel.”

The IDF reports that IDF troops continue to uncover Hezbollah tunnels, weapons and infrastructure in southern Lebanon; fighting against Hamas fighters in Jabaliya in Gaza continues. In the Jabaliya area of ​​the Gaza Strip, IDF ground troops, in cooperation with the IAF, eliminated approximately 40 Hamas fighters in air and ground strikes, in addition to dismantling infrastructure. In Rafah, IDF ground troops directed the IAF in an attack against certain Hamas men in the area.

Antonio Albanese e Graziella Giangiulio

Follow our updates on Geopolitical Gleanings - Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW and on our blog The Gleanings of AGCNEWS - Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/