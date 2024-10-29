ISRAELHAMASWAR. Dialogue for hostages resumes in Doha. IAF in the crosshairs. Islamic Resistance calls for evacuation of 25 settlements in northern Israel

On October 27, the first meeting to negotiate an agreement on the exchange of prisoners and the possibility of a ceasefire in Gaza was held in Doha with the Prime Minister of Qatar, the director of the CIA and the head of the Mossad.

As of October 25, Israeli media reported: “Ground operations in Lebanon have almost fully achieved their objectives and the leadership of Hezbollah no longer exists.” Other media reported: “After more than a year of war and a ground invasion, Hezbollah somehow still continues to launch ballistic missiles from open areas.” Israeli media reported: “Military censorship does not allow us to report many things, but the situation in southern Lebanon is catastrophic, the War Cabinet is looking for any excuse to declare victory.” The Jerusalem Post: “After a month of war… the operation in Lebanon leaves disastrous effects on “Israel”. “The number of soldiers killed in southern Lebanon is increasing rather than decreasing over time”.

More comments on Israel’s October 26 attack on Iran. IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said at the end of the three waves of attacks: “Our response to Iran has been concluded and has been successful.” Media reports said Israel sent a message to Iran via Russia warning of an impending “limited attack,” urging Iran not to respond. Knesset member Vladimir Bilyak: “There is a huge gap between the boastful statements of ministers and the actual results of the attack on Iran. The Israeli attack on Iran has not caused any strategic damage.”

For Reserve General Amos Gilad: “It is necessary to reach an agreement because we have many deaths and we will drown in the Lebanese and Gazan quagmires.”

The Israeli attack on Iran recorded six explosions in Eslamshahr, an industrial city southwest of the capital. Iranian air defense struck hostile targets southwest of Tehran. Eslamshahr and Robat Karim, both southwest of Tehran. Israel closed its airspace until 08:30 on October 26. By 03:45 the second wave of attacks had been completed. Israel’s Channel 14 said: “The results of the Israeli attacks in Iran are currently unclear.”

At 04:50 on October 26, Israeli broadcaster Kann reported: “After three waves, the Israeli attack on Iran is now over.” The settlements hit according to Iranian media: empty parts of IRGC installations near Tehran and one in Eslamshahr. The explosions were very small so I doubt there was any major damage, probably some of them were caused by quadcopters. Firing ranges and gun ranges and some warehouses and drone assembly points were hit.

Iranian official sources reported: three to four minor impacts at a rocket fuel blending plant in Khojir and some of its support buildings in Parchin. It is unclear whether the installation was active. One impact on a warehouse in the industrial city of Shamsabad near Imam Khomeini International Airport, “Taksaz Industrial Innovators En.Co”, a company related to agricultural and mining equipment. One alleged impact in a radar site near Tehran province. Impacts on Dezful/Andimeshk radar sites in the southwestern air defense sector of Khuzestan province and possibly also in Ilam province.

Satellite imagery on October 27 shows damage to two blending buildings at the Khojir fuel blending plant, which is used to produce fuel for air defense missiles and short- and medium-range ATGMs, not ballistic missiles. The buildings appear to be still standing and only partially destroyed, indicating an extremely light warhead or possibly even drones. The practical impact of this attack is zero. Iranian authorities have reported four deaths in Israeli strikes: “They were part of the country’s regular “Artesh” army, not the IRGC. All were in the air defense forces.”

Israeli sources say damage to a warehouse in the Israeli-stricken industrial city of Shamsabad near Tehran shows it was a drone assembly site, but Geoosint research shows the building is part of a company specializing in mining, drilling and agricultural equipment for farmers.

A statement from the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces reads: “They launched from Iraqi airspace about a hundred kilometers from the borders of Iran, a series of long-range ballistic missiles with very light warheads, about a fifth of the size of Iranian ballistic missiles, at several border radars and in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and around Tehran province. Many of these radars were immediately restored, some are now being repaired.”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has instructed the military to prepare a response “as they see fit” – he said Iran must “seize the initiative” and show the enemy its strength and determination. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi: “Despite the fact that Israel’s attack was smaller and much weaker than advertised, the blood of our martyrs will not be wasted. We will respond.”

In the news, the return of the Shiite militia: Saudi Arabia’s “Islamic Resistance in the Land of the Two Holy Mosques” has announced its first operation against Israel, in which it launched a drone targeting a “vital site of Israel.” We affirm that our jihadist contribution to the Axis of Resistance in fighting Israeli aggression in these delicate historical times!”. The posted video is a fake, while the militia in Saudi Arabia has been active since 1969.

Ansarullah of Yemen has published images of a recent maneuver, which simulated the confrontation with four large waves of attacks by sea and by land. On October 27, Iranian reconnaissance drones were active over the Persian Gulf, following a path similar to that of USAF refueling planes.

And now a look at the front line Israel – Axis of Resistance updated at 2:30 pm on October 28.

In southern Lebanon after the withdrawal of the IDF 146th Division, the 98th Division is also withdrawing, leaving only two active divisions in the area. The IDF 146th Reserve Division “Ha-Mapatz” ceased operations last week, after being pushed back in the western sector. The 98th Paratrooper Division “Ha-Esh” is now withdrawing from the eastern sector, after suffering heavy losses in Kfar Kila, Odaisseh, Markaba and Houla. This could also be due to rotation, trying to replace them with “fresh” divisions.

On October 27, a wheeled vehicle ran over dozens of settlers near the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv. At least 40 were reported injured. There are reportedly 5 deaths in a car attack in Tel Aviv.

Numerous Israeli air strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon also on October 28: “Enemy aircraft have carried out a ring of fire on the villages of the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil in the south”; air raids in Sir El Danniyeh, reports the Axis social network.

After the urgent declaration to the residents of the Tyre area in Lebanon, especially those who are in the buildings between the streets: Dr. Ali Al-Khalil, Hiram, Muhammad Al-Zayat, Nabih Berri where Israel has asked to evacuate, the air raids began: at least three hit the city and the coast. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health: 7 dead and 17 injured by the Israeli raid against a building in the Raml neighborhood in Tyre. At least two hit Jabal Balat and Zibqin. The IAF has targeted Hezbollah’s anti-tank missile and weapons storage facilities, terrorist infrastructure and observation posts in the Tyre area of ​​southern Lebanon. The targeted compounds were all used by different Hezbollah units in its terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Two dead and seven wounded in the preliminary toll from the Israeli air strike targeting the town of Hellaniya, Israeli artillery shelling hits the outskirts of the town of Halta, in conjunction with machine gun fire from the “Samaqa” site into the surrounding forests; an Israeli air strike on the town of Mashghara in the western Bekaa. The Islamic Resistance claims to have targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the El Hamra area, west of Al-Wazzani.

Red alert is on all of northern Israel on October 26, 27 and 28. Israel was hit by an earthquake on October 26, the Tzofar app actually flagged it as an ‘earthquake alert’. The Israeli Geological Society confirms a strong earthquake in northern Israel, magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale. Sirens in action for drone or rocket infiltration in: Kiryat Shmona, Al-Manar, Metulla. In the Western Galilee region, about 40 explosions were heard. The latest salvo fired in the direction of Nahariya and Western Galilee exceeded 30 high-explosive missiles.

Hezbollah on October 27 called for the immediate evacuation of 25 Israeli settlements in the North: “All residents of the settlements mentioned in this statement are ordered to evacuate immediately. Your settlements have become places of deployment and stationing of Israeli military forces attacking Lebanon. In this way, they have become legitimate military targets for the air and missile forces of the Islamic Resistance.” Settlements asked to evacuate: Kiryat Shmona, Yesod HaMa’ala, Ayelet HaShaher, Hatzo Hajilit, Karmiel, Maalot Tarshiha, Ivin Manihim, Nahariyya, Rosh Pina, Shamir, Shaal, Meron, Cabri, Avirim, Delton, Nafi Ziv, Katsrin, Kfar Hanina, Manot, Beit Ha’imik, Kfar Faradim, Harashim, Beeria, Kdmat Tsfi, Bar Yohai.

Hezbollah launched a squadron of attack drones on the Yodfat Military Industries Company southeast of Acre, resulting in two injuries. Sirens sound in the “Krayut” north of Haifa and surrounding areas, in Acre: 5 missiles were monitored from Lebanon towards Haifa, rocket salvos from Lebanon towards Acre and Haifa.

Aid has started to arrive again in the Gaza Strip after 3 weeks. On October 28th a large aid mission to Gaza. More clashes between the Al-Qassam Brigades and Israeli forces east of Jabalia camp, in northern Gaza. Helicopters were later seen evacuating Israeli casualties. On the morning of the 28th the Israeli army announced the withdrawal of the 460th Brigade from Jabalia camp. Israeli sniper killed by the Al-Qassam Brigades near the Jabalia Services Club, in the northern Gaza Strip.

