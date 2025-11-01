ISRAELHAMASWAR. Israel prepares to attack southern Lebanon, Aoun deploys 10,000 troops. Hezbollah: We will not lay down our weapons. We will need them to defend the Lebanese borders

The former head of Israel’s Mossad recently claimed that the intelligence agency has planted explosive and modified devices, including pagers and walkie-talkies, in “every country imaginable.”

A serious cybersecurity incident has been reported: the Cyber ​​Support Front allegedly leaked classified documents from the Israeli company Maya, revealing sensitive defense projects with Rafael and Elbit, including the “Iron Beam” laser system, the “Skylark” drone, and the “Icebreaker” missile, and posted them for sale. The breach could have serious implications for Israel’s military technology sector.

Furthermore, according to Israeli media, the Trump administration has presented a proposal to Hamas requiring its members still in areas under Israeli army control to leave within 24 hours. The deadline passed Thursday evening, but according to a senior Israeli army official, no Hamas fighters have left those areas.

A senior Israeli army official stated that Hamas militants are still present in the yellow zones in both Khan Yunis and Rafah. The purpose of the American warning was to put pressure on Hamas and give it the opportunity to move to the other side of the yellow line without friction, so as not to hinder the implementation of the agreement and to continue planning the next phase. However, he stated that so far no Hamas member has responded to the evacuation offer.

The Washington Post published a classified report from a U.S. government watchdog that found that IDF units committed “hundreds” of potential violations of U.S. human rights laws in Gaza, violations that the U.S. department would need “many years” to verify. U.S. law prohibits the U.S. government from providing military aid to a country with credible allegations of human rights abuses. According to the same report, Israel’s process for verifying violations, which can lead to funding suspensions, is unique, complex, and more lengthy than that of other countries, which protects Israel.

Israel has informed the United States that attacks on Lebanon will increase, but the U.S. is concerned about the Lebanese government’s reaction.

Azerbaijan government sources told state television that Azerbaijan is “carefully considering” the U.S. proposal to join the Gaza Stabilization Force. The sources said Azerbaijan believes it is important for these forces to receive a mandate from the United Nations Security Council and benefit from regional consensus.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem gave a speech yesterday. The keynote was: “Israel does not want to implement the agreement and end the dispute between itself and Lebanon because it wants to swallow Lebanon and erase its existence. Anyone who thinks that erasing Hezbollah’s weapons will end the problem is mistaken, because its weapons are part of Lebanon’s strength, and they do not want Lebanon to have strength. We are not affected by threats, so we implement the agreement; Lebanon has implemented it, and all the maneuvers and pressure are a waste of time.”

Sheikh Qassem to the government: “You must be responsible for sovereignty, so act correctly to protect it. You are responsible for reconstruction. The governor of the Bank of Lebanon is not an American employee, so he should not restrict citizens’ money, and the government must put an end to this. The Minister of Justice is not an American or Israeli judicial official, and he must stop preventing citizens from carrying out their transactions. Is Lebanon a prison for its citizens under American administration? You must submit to the command and administration of the Lebanese government for the good of the Lebanese people. Trump’s show in Sharm el-Sheikh is not a peace offering.”

And now a look at the military scenarios, updated at 3:30 PM on October 31st. President Aoun: “The number of soldiers in the South will increase to ten thousand by the end of the year, and this is the only guarantee to protect Lebanon and defend its sovereignty.” “Lebanon is ready for negotiations to end the Israeli occupation, but any negotiation cannot be unilateral; it requires mutual will, which is not yet available. The form, timing, and location of the negotiations will be determined later.”

An Israeli drone strike took A motorcycle was targeted on the Shoukin-Nabatieh road, resulting in one injury. According to Lebanese media reporting on X: “The Lebanese Army demonstrates day after day, under the leadership of its commander and the leadership of the President of the Republic, and with the patriotism of its officers and personnel, that it is a very serious army when it comes to defending its territory and its citizens. The clash on October 30 between the Lebanese and Israeli armies was inevitable if Israeli forces had not withdrawn from the municipality building before the Lebanese Army assaulted it.”

“The Israeli army reportedly informed UNIFIL, which in turn informed the Lebanese Army of the need to evacuate the municipality and not to approach. However, the Lebanese Army was determined to enter the municipality, and so it did.”

An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, with at least one person injured. Lebanese sources reported that two Hermes 900 drones flew low over Nabatieh and its suburbs before the attack.

Israeli drone attack on the town of Qounine, Israeli attack on the town of Konin

Civilian casualties in Gaza City: A young man was killed and his brother wounded by Israeli sniper fire in Shuja’iyya. The Red Cross and Al-Qassam are heading east of Khan Yunis to search for the bodies of Israeli prisoners. A complete withdrawal of Israeli vehicles from eastern Khan Yunis has been reported.

Residents of Beit Ur al-Tahta, southwest of Ramallah in the West Bank, discovered surveillance cameras hidden between the stone fences of their farmland during the olive harvest. Israeli settlers mistreat and kill lambs in the Palestinian camp in Tuqu Town, West Bank. Ten lambs were killed and injured, some were found mutilated and with their eyes gouged out with a knife.

