ISRAELHAMASWAR. Mediators pressure Hamas to disarm. 69% of Palestinians oppose it. Bombing continues in Khan Yunis. Israel attacks the al-Blida municipal building and other towns in southern Lebanon

According to Israeli media: “Qatar’s Prime Minister says his country is pressuring Hamas to dismantle its military wing as part of Trump’s proposed ceasefire initiative, asserting that a two-state solution is still possible.”

According to Axios: “Mediators believe Hamas will accept the deployment of an international force to monitor the borders and the possibility of carrying out tasks inside Gaza. According to the newspaper’s sources: “Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey have informed the United States that Hamas could accept the deployment of an international force.”

On October 30, the Red Cross intervened regarding the prisoner issue: “Israel must allow access to all Palestinian prisoners in its possession. Humanitarian aid must not be politicized or tied to political concessions to any party.

On October 30, a demonstration calling for the abolition of the mandatory military conscription law was held in Israel, benefiting ultra-Orthodox Jews. According to Channel 14, “About 200,000 Haredim have so far arrived in Jerusalem to participate in the demonstration against the conscription.” Haredim groups are organizing a million-person protest against the mandatory military conscription of yeshiva students.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the US ceasefire monitoring center in Kiryat Gat, where he declared: “Together with the United States, we are shaping a new Gaza, one that no longer threatens Israel. Our full freedom and security is guaranteed by the ceasefire, and we remain committed to disarming Hamas and demilitarizing Gaza.

“President Trump has said it explicitly: either we achieve the goal of complete disarmament of Hamas in Gaza with the easy way, which is what we hope for, or we must achieve it with the hard way, and once again we will get what we want,” Netanyahu said.

According to rumors in the Palestinian social sphere, there are significant calls for Mahmoud Abbas’s resignation; there is dissatisfaction with his actions and a widespread rejection of the resistance’s disarmament. A poll reveals that the majority of Palestinians oppose the resistance’s disarmament. According to the Palestinian Field Research Institute in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, 69% of Palestinians firmly oppose any disarmament plan.

Tensions are still perceptible between Israel and Iran: Rafael Grossi, head of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), said: The International Atomic Energy Agency’s top security official, Al-Assad, told the AP: “Iran has not resumed uranium enrichment since the war with Israel, but we have detected activity near nuclear facilities where Iran stores uranium enriched to a high level of 60 percent.”

European intelligence sources say several shipments of sodium perchlorate, the main substance used in the production of solid fuel for Iran’s conventional medium-range missiles, have been transferred from China to Iran since the so-called snapback mechanism was activated in late September.

And now a look at the military scenarios updated as of 2:30 p.m. on October 30. In Syria, Israeli forces raided several homes in the village of Ma’ariya, in the western Daraa countryside, after midnight and arrested two young men. Israeli vehicles and bulldozers are carrying out operations. Excavation and fortification work on the western side of the village of Bir Ajam, in the Quneitra countryside.

Clashes are expected between the local population and the Lebanese Army after an Israeli army group entered the town of Blida, in southern Lebanon, at 3:00 a.m. on October 30th. After infiltrating the municipal area, they reportedly killed Haj Ibrahim Salameh, a municipal employee/guard. The Lebanese Army, alerted by calls from the population, arrived in the area and immediately contacted UNIFIL, which did not respond to the calls and consequently did not appear on site.

The population of Blida, in southern Lebanon, is outraged by UNIFIL after Israel entered the town and killed a Lebanese man this morning. During the IDF incursion, residents reported screams and calls for help, with no response from the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL.

The Mayor, in an interview with The Cradle, stated: “These are the ‘Terrorist activities’ that the Israeli enemy claims were taking place in the municipality of Blida: diapers, milk and medicine.” – Mayor of Blida. The population declared this attack an escalation, and Lebanon has deployed its army to the city.

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the attack against Ibrahim Salameh: “The Israeli enemy continues its series of crimes on Lebanese soil, persisting in its incursions and violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and the sanctity of its citizens, ignoring international agreements, understandings, and laws. This morning, it infiltrated the border town of Blida, stormed the municipal building, and cold-bloodedly executed the municipal employee, the martyr Ibrahim Salameh, while he slept in his bed. This crime confirms the criminality and ferocity of this enemy, thirsty for death and blood without any justification.”

“We firmly condemn this new ‘Israeli’ crime, which occurred immediately after the visit of the US envoy to Lebanon and his chairmanship of the meetings of the Committee of the Mechanism.”

Several Israeli incursions into Lebanon were reported on October 30, with the Deir Al-Zahrani area hit. The explosions heard in Naqoura were caused by Israeli soldiers who carried out explosions near the new Al-Lubban military site, and by UNIFIL forces who detonated munitions from the Hezbollah-Israeli operation. An attack occurred in the al-Mahmoudiya area in southern Lebanon.

Securities and attacks continue in the West Bank: an assault on the Al-Fara’a camp south of Tubas. Israel Army Radio reported: “After a soldier was injured in a wild boar attack, the army has decided to prohibit soldiers from walking at night in dangerous areas inside the Ofer camp near Ramallah.”

Israeli airstrikes were recorded on October 30, coinciding with artillery shelling southeast of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. A power company building and a home were destroyed in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis.

Gaza residents say the ceasefire is nothing more than “empty words,” while Israel continues to target and kill civilians. “Not only have they stolen our land, but they are also killing our children.”

