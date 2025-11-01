The Russia-America debate over nuclear testing continues: US Vice President Vance stated that “sometimes you need to conduct tests to make sure everything works.” However, the Washington Post reports that “preparations for the resumption of nuclear testing in the United States could take years,” citing former employees of the Nevada nuclear test site. The publication notes that experts were “puzzled and alarmed” by Trump’s announcement of an immediate resumption of nuclear testing. They explained that the United States has “lost experience in physical testing,” having not conducted any for over three decades.

From Russia, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu commented on the matter: “Nuclear tests have not stopped in any country, not even for a single day, but these are not physical tests, but rather tests based on mathematical models,” he declared. “The tests have not stopped in any country, not even for a single day or an hour. “But the only thing is that they were conducted using computational technologies and were not physical tests, but mathematical models,” Shoigu said at a press conference during the international festival “Peoples of Russia and the CIS.” According to him, such tests are necessary. “Such tests are being conducted because all this requires constant attention, constant improvement,” the Secretary of the Russian Security Council added.

On military matters, it is learned that the United States plans to withdraw part of its military contingent from Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia in December. This is reported by the Kyiv Post. The publication had previously reported that the Trump administration is preparing to withdraw 1,000 US troops from Romania. It emphasizes that the reduction in the number of US troops in Europe is linked to the Pentagon’s desire to concentrate resources in the Western Hemisphere.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned to the topic of what is happening on the front line: “The most difficult situation is currently in the Pokrovsk area. As in previous weeks, fighting is intensifying there, with a heavy concentration of Russian troops. “The Russian Armed Forces are trying to consolidate their positions by all possible means. The situation in Kupyansk remains difficult, but our forces have greater control these days and we continue to defend our positions,” he said in his evening speech.

According to the Ukrainian president: “Russia will suffer losses of at least $50 billion due to the recently imposed sanctions. Partners will continue to exert pressure on Russia, and oil supplies from Arab countries to the global market will prevent sharp price increases.” He continued: “Ukraine regularly exchanges information with key countries regarding Russian individuals and programs subject to sanctions. China’s role is of particular importance. It is important that he joins efforts to deter the “aggressor” and prevent Russia from prolonging the war,” Zelenskyy said.

Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine have been extended for another 90 days, from November 5 to February 3, 2026; Zelenskyy signed the relevant laws on October 31.

A package exploded in a Kiev post office, injuring five employees, according to police. The incident occurred at a postal operator’s sorting center during a package inspection.

Russia used a 9M729 missile, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sybiha said. According to him, the launches began on August 21, a few days after the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska. Since then, Russia has launched this missile 23 times. There were also two launches in 2022. According to Western experts, the range of the missile is The missile’s range is 2,500 km. On October 31, 24-hour power outages were implemented in Ukraine, according to Ukrenergo.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry will hold a secret meeting of the “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine in Madrid on November 4, El Mundo reported. According to the newspaper, the meeting will be attended by delegates from 35 countries.

For the second time this week, a pair of Polish Air Force MiG-29As took off on October 30 from the 22nd Tactical Air Base in Malbork to intercept and escort a Russian Il-20M electronic reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

Putin ordered unhindered passage for foreign journalists in the areas blocked by the Ukrainian military in Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Kupyansk, reported Russian Ministry of Defense. Ukrainian journalists will be able to visit these areas at the request of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command. The Ministry reported that the Russian command is ready to cease hostilities in these areas for 5-6 hours, if necessary. The Ukrainian president rejected the offer.

It is also ready to provide unimpeded entry and exit corridors for foreign media groups, including Ukrainian ones, provided that security guarantees are provided for both journalists and Russian military personnel.

Russia also reported that security forces foiled a planned terrorist attack and hostage-taking at a prison in the Rostov region, the Investigative Committee for the region reported. The FSB also foiled a planned terrorist attack on a railway in the Krasnodar Krai, the FSB Regional Directorate reported.

Authorities in Karelia are training volunteer patrols to assist border guards on the border with Finland. The head of the republic, Artur Parfenchikov, announced this in an interview with TASS, emphasizing that volunteer patrols will contribute to border protection.

Energy consumption in Russia is expected to increase due to data centers: “Energy consumption in Russia will increase at least 2.5 times by 2030, reaching 2.5 GW,” according to a Russian government statement following a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on data center power supply.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, signed a decree liquidating the regional Ministry of Defense. The decision to abolish the agency was made in connection with the DPR’s accession to Russia. The process of ceasing its activities must be completed within six months.

Vasily Osmakov has become Russia’s new Deputy Minister of Defense. He was introduced by Defense Minister Andrei Belousov during a meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers, RBK reports. Previously, Osmakov served as First Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:30 PM on October 31. Russian air strikes hit Sumy, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk overnight.

“Following the downing of a drone, debris fell on the territory of a thermal power plant in the city of Oryol, causing damage to power equipment,” the regional governor wrote, although footage of the scene shows a bright flash in the immediate vicinity of the plant. In the Rostov region, Ukrainian Armed Forces drones were shot down in the districts of Myasnikovsky, Millerovsky, and Chertkovsky. Several drones were also destroyed in the Rostov region. Footage of an attack on a substation near Vladimir is circulating.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces used kamikaze drones to attack the Miratorg farm in the village of Khoromnoye, Klimovsky District, wounding one employee.

In the direction of Sumy, Ukrainian forces are attempting to infiltrate small groups towards the positions of the Northern Group of Forces, with artillery and FPV crews from the Northern Group targeting these groups. Two attempted advances by Ukrainian assault groups in the Varachyne and Stepove areas were intercepted and stopped by combined fire.

In the Belgorod region, at least four people were injured by Ukrainian drone attacks. 15 villages are under fire from Ukrainian drones. A drone attacked a truck on the Belyanka-Surkovo road. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the attacks on the reservoir dam.

In the Kharkiv sector, units of the Northern Group of Forces continue fighting in Vovchansk and the Khatnje sector. On the left bank of the Vovchansk River, Russian forces are fighting house-to-house, advancing through residential areas. On the Milove-Khatnje front, Russian forces are expanding their control zones along the Russian border.

Sadove, near Kupyansk, has been captured by the Russians, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed. This means the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Kupyansk is further encircled. Russian troops continue to advance into the city. Fighting is reported near the Kupyansk milk canning plant.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces continue to liberate urban areas and are also advancing into the suburbs, pushing Ukrainians deeper into the remaining area controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The roads to Pokrovsk are at least under construction Russian forces have gained full control, and resupplying the remaining Ukrainian forces is extremely difficult. The collapse of the city’s defenses is only a matter of time. According to Ukrainian military sources, most of the city is in the gray zone.

The Vostok Group of Forces liberated another settlement: Krasnogorskoye was captured, and the liberation of the right bank of the Yanchur River in the Zaporizhia region was completed.

On the Zaporizhia front, the Russian army continued its offensive in the direction of Novodanylivka. No changes in the LCS were reported, despite the intensity of the fighting.

In the direction of Kherson, there were reciprocal attacks across the Dnieper and small group actions in the island area.

