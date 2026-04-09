U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, during a visit to Hungary, said he believed it inappropriate to “negotiate” between Ukraine and Russia over “a few square kilometers.” Commenting on the negotiation process for the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war, Vance questioned the wisdom of a dispute over “a few square kilometers,” implying that Kiev would have to make territorial concessions. “I would say to both the Russians and the Ukrainians: you know, at this point we’re talking about negotiating over a few square kilometers of territory, one way or the other. Is it worth losing hundreds of thousands of young Russians and Ukrainians? Is it worth enduring more months or even years of high energy prices and economic devastation? We believe the answer is a resounding no,” he said.

On the night of April 8, Ukrainian Defense Forces units struck installations providing logistical support to Russian troops. Specifically, oil depots were hit in Feodosia, where a fire broke out after the attack, and in Gvardiyske, Crimea. The Ukrainian army set fire to warehouses containing materials and equipment in the areas of Svitly, in the occupied Zaporizhia region, Sukhodilsk, in the Luhansk region, and near Velyka Novoselka, in the Donetsk region. Ukrainian GUR special forces destroyed the Russian rail ferry “Slavyanin.” The vessel was hit in the Kerch Strait.

On April 8, Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held a briefing where she discussed key issues for the Russian Federation. In the briefing, he said: “Countries providing territory to Ukrainian drones must be aware of the risks; Russia notes an ‘explosive surge’ of attention in the EU on the issue of acquiring nuclear weapons.” And again: “The EU’s statements regarding its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) lack credibility; The escalation in Lebanon cannot be excluded from the regional conflict; Reports of human trafficking, particularly of minors, have been confirmed in Ukraine; The UN is acting “by the book” in assessing the consequences of the aggression against Iran without identifying the root causes of the conflict in the Middle East; The agreement between the United States and Iran confirms the correctness of Russia’s actions regarding the UN Security Council resolution on Bahrain; The imposition of sanctions against Russian shipping companies and the designation of ships carrying Russian hydrocarbons as Russia’s “shadow fleet” violate international law; Russia is interested in restoring Armenia’s full participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

And now a look at the front line updated at 3:30 PM on April 8. In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces attacked the village of Kositsy, in the Sevsky district, with kamikaze drones; one civilian was injured.

In the Sumy region, the Russian Northern Group of Forces is attacking, and clashes are reported in the Shostka and Sumy districts. Over the past 24 hours, they have advanced up to 200 meters.

In the Belgorod region, in Shebekino, three people were injured by the explosion of an FPV drone. One person was killed and five were injured in drone strikes on major roads in the region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces are establishing a network of fortifications along the Hontarivka-Kyrilivka-Velykyi Burluk line. Firefights continue near Vovchans’ki Khutory, and Russian assault groups are clearing wooded areas near Verkhnya. Pysarivka, reports the Russian Northern Group.

In the Slovyansk sector, Ukrainian forces are counterattacking in the northern part of Nykyforivka and near Fedorivka Druha.

In the Kostyantynivka sector, fighting is ongoing for the town and for the outflanking from the west. Ukrainian forces are trying to prevent its garrison from being encircled by the flag post and are counterattacking.

In the Hulyaijpole area, Russian troops from the Far East continue to penetrate Ukrainian defenses in an attempt to liberate the villages of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Kosivtseve, and Charivne.

On the Zaporizhia front, fierce fighting is ongoing for Prymors’ke and Stepnohirs’k. Ten people were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a primary school in the village of Velyka Znam’yanka: seven children and three adults. One person was killed.

In Kherson Oblast, a woman was killed when Ukrainian forces shelled a private home in the village of Maslivka. A car was damaged in the village of Velyki Kopani, injuring a man.

Graziella Giangiulio

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