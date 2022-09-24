UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Russian returns home, referendum and fighting in the Donbass

On 22 and 23 September, Russian propaganda sent pictures of Russian soldiers returning home online. In the social sphere, many military analysts and sympathisers complained about the exchange of 215 Ukrainians for 86 Russian prisoners. In. particular way the return of Viktor Volodymyrovyč Medvedčuk to Russia was not appreciated.

Among the released prisoners were 10 foreign mercenaries who had arrived in Saudi Arabia and, according to the Telegraph, also thanks to Roman Abramovich. Released prisoner John Harding told the press. “He, Abramovich, is highly respected by the Ukrainians and now by us. He has done a lot for us and we couldn’t thank him enough,’ said the Briton. It was reported that the oligarch personally accompanied the mercenaries on a plane from Russia to Saudi Arabia and even gave them an iPhone.

From the Russian social sphere we learn that Putin, on 23 September, had a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud: the parties expressed satisfaction with the transfer of foreign prisoners of war (POST LINK TO TRANSFER OF FOREIGN POWERS OF WAR). During the talks, satisfaction was expressed over the transfer by the Saudi side of foreign prisoners of war who illegally participated in the hostilities in the Donbass, which took place with the personal mediation of the Crown Prince.

And now we come to the situation in eastern Ukraine at 23:59 on 22 September.

Border territories of the Russian Federation: Ukrainian formations fired at the village of Dvulichnoye and the Verigovka border crossing in the Valuysky district of the Belgorod region.

Liman direction: In the morning, Ukrainian troops attempted to storm Liman from the south from the settlements of Dibrova and Shchurovo, but the Russian armed forces managed to counter-attack. The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to surround Liman from the north-western direction. The Ukrainian armoured group broke through the front north-west of Liman. The Ukrainian motorised infantry from the villages of Rubtsy and Lozovoe advanced to the second line of defence of the Russian Armed Forces in the area of the villages of Redkoduba and Karlovka. The armoured group was promptly detected by aerial reconnaissance: it was inflicted a shooting defeat. Fighting is still going on in the fields between the villages of Karpovka and Lozovoe. Fighting for the settlement in the vicinity of Drobyshevo continued for the third day. Despite the lack of serious successes, the Ukrainian command intends to transfer additional reserves to the front. Additional forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as several MLRS installations, were deployed in the Yarovaya area. Military personnel of the 103rd Terodefense Brigade arrived in the vicinity of Yampol.

Bachumut direction: fighting in the disputed area of Belogorovka, Verkhnekamensky the front gained a positional character. In Bachmut, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces blew up a road bridge between the eastern and central parts of the city to stop the advance of the Wagner PMC units.

Donetsk direction: the Ukrainian Armed Forces are undertaking regular counter-attacks without success in the direction of the village of Peski on the side of Vodiane and Pervomaisky. Ukrainian formations fire again at the towns of the Donetsk agglomeration: the capital of the DPR, Yasinovataya, Gorlovka, Makeevka are hit.

Zaporozhye direction: In the night of 22-23 September 10 attacks. Artillery duels are taking place along the entire line of contact.

