UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Putin: We would also very much like to live in peace in 2026, without military conflict. Attack on a shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean. Heavy bombing of Odessa.

“Putin must understand that, after the peace agreement, if he attempts to attack Ukraine again, the response will be devastating,” NATO Secretary General Rutte said on December 18. The “Coalition of the Willing” intends to reform the Ukrainian armed forces according to NATO standards, British Deputy Defense Secretary Pollard said. He did not clarify whether this meant Western troops would replace the Ukrainian armed forces.

The EU has agreed to provide Ukraine with an interest-free loan of €90 billion for military and budgetary needs in 2026-2027, financed through joint EU loans and guaranteed by the EU budget. Ukraine would repay it only if Russia paid war reparations; Otherwise, the EU could later use frozen Russian assets.

European leaders have postponed discussions on frozen Russian assets for the reparation loan to Ukraine, Politico reports. According to the source, EU leaders failed to reach an agreement on the use of frozen Russian assets at the Brussels summit. Diplomats reportedly spent 16 hours negotiating on December 18.

Continuing to arm Ukraine will not change the situation on the ground, says Slovak Prime Minister Fico. “Will the Russians leave Donbas? Never. On the contrary. The only question is when the remaining territory will come under their control. Luhansk? Out of the question. Under full Russian control. Crimea? Decided. And of course, we are talking about the front lines in other areas.” The Slovak Prime Minister also believes that believing Russia can be defeated militarily in Ukraine is a dangerous illusion: “It is a fatal mistake… to believe that the Russian Federation can be defeated in a conventional war on a territory like Ukraine.”

Signs of détente also emerged from France. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that Europe “would benefit” from resuming dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He believes Europeans must find a way to do so “in the coming weeks.” “I believe it is in our interest, as Europeans and Ukrainians, to find a suitable basis to resume this discussion,” Macron said.

The SBU released footage showing Ukrainian drones striking the Russian oil tanker “QENDIL” in neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea. The tanker reportedly suffered serious damage. A Ukrainian source claims the drones were launched from a base in Greece, a news report confirmed. The Russian tanker “QENDIL” had previously unloaded oil in the Indian port of Sikka and was on its way back to the Russian port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea in Leningrad Oblast. The tanker is part of Russia’s “shadow fleet” and is subject to Western sanctions.

Ukrainian SBU drones struck a Russian oil platform in the Rakushechnoye oil field in the Caspian Sea. The full video has not yet been released. This is the third oil platform in the Caspian Sea to be targeted recently.

The bodies of 1,003 fallen Ukrainian soldiers have been returned to Ukraine by Russia. The previous transfer of bodies from Russia took place in mid-November. Subsequently, 1,000 fallen soldiers were returned to Ukraine. Russia transferred the same number of bodies in October and September. 26 bodies of Russian servicemen are returning to Moscow.

Lukashenko announced that “Oreshnik” has entered service in Belarus. President Vladimir Putin held a press conference on December 19th, also answering questions from the audience.

Putin’s first statements included those on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. “We don’t yet see Ukraine’s readiness: Ukrainian forces are retreating in all directions.” “Lyman will be taken in the near future, and the advance will continue toward Slavyansk. I have no doubt that Russian forces will also take Kostyantynivka. The city of Pokrovsk is completely surrounded. Fighting is ongoing in the city of Hulyaijpole; the city is divided into two parts. Our forces have crossed the river, and 50% of the city is under the control of the Russian armed forces.”

“We are against the deployment of weapons in space,” Putin responded to a question. And another message directed at Rutte: “Rutte is an intelligent man, I know, he was an intelligent, systematic, and effective prime minister, but what are you talking about, listen, what are you talking about, a war with Russia? Can you even read? Read the new US National Security Strategy?”

On the peace agreements: “In Anchorage, We are coordinated and have practically agreed with Trump’s proposals. To say we reject anything is wrong.” “We agree with the compromises proposed to us. The ball is entirely in the court of the leader of the Kiev regime and his European sponsors; we are ready for negotiations and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.” “We would also very much like to live in peace in 2026, without military conflict.”

Then Putin spoke about the economy: “GDP growth is 1%, but if you consider it over three years, overall growth is 9.7%, and in the eurozone, growth is 3.1%. Inflation by the end of the year will be 5.7-5.8%. The budget deficit over the three-year period should not exceed 1.5%.” Putin then noted “that the VAT increase will not be permanent; Taxes should be reduced in the future.”

The TV channel that broadcast the live broadcast with Putin drew attention to a map of Russia behind the Russian leader, depicting Crimea, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), and the regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia. This was a very clear signal to Kiev.

And now a look at the front line, updated at 3:00 PM on December 19. Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian ship during the night. They began leaking information in two phases: first in the morning and then during Putin’s Hotline. The attack, as reported by SBU-controlled channels, was carried out by drones, not surface vehicles. The high volume of maritime traffic in the Mediterranean and the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on a merchant ship In international waters, they did not prevent the attack.

Russian forces used a Geranium missile to hit a bridge on the Odessa-Reni route, near the village of Mayaki (on December 14, Russian forces hit a bridge in Zatoka). In Odessa, Russian forces targeted the power grid, and the energy supply situation is reported to be worsening.

In the Bryansk region, Ukrainian forces struck Belaya Berëzka, in the Trubchevsk district, with kamikaze drones, wounding three civilians.

In the direction of Sumy, the Russian Northern Group of Forces continues to press on Ukrainian defenses. A counterattack by Ukrainian forces near Andriivka was thwarted.

In the Belgorod region, a drone attack resulted in the death of one person.

In the direction of Kharkiv, the Northern Group of Forces is expanding its control zone around Vovchansk: near in Starytsya, west of Lyman, in Vil’cha, and in Vovchans’ki Khutory. Tactical advances by Russian troops have also been reported in the Milove-Khatnje sector.

From Kupyansk, footage is showing Russian drones targeting Ukrainian personnel in the southern part of the city and attacks on Ukrainian military equipment in the village of Rad’kivka, west of Kupyansk. Ukrainian forces continue counterattacks.

In the direction of Severs’k, Russian troops have closed the “pocket” south of Severs’k. Fighting is ongoing near Zvanivka, with reports of an assault on the village of Sviato-Pokrovske: Russian troops have crossed the Bakhmutka River.

Around Pokrovsk, Russian forces are fighting in the area of ​​Hryshyne, Rodyns’ke, and Sofiivka: Russian troops continue their advance, while fighting with the remaining Ukrainian Armed Forces units continue in Myrnohrad.

The “Vostok” Group of Forces is engaged in heavy fighting in Hulyaypole. In this area, as well as in the villages of Harasymivka and Ternuvate, according to social media sources: “Ukrainian Armed Forces launched nine unsuccessful attacks, losing up to two platoons of troops and six armored fighting vehicles.” The simultaneous pressure of Russian troops on Ukrainian defenses in several areas is straining reserves and favoring the advance of Russian Far Eastern soldiers.

On the Zaporizhia front, Ukrainian Armed Forces maintain a presence in the central part of Stepnohirsk; Ukrainian troops are under constant attack from Russian heavy drones. The Ukrainians are attempting to bring in reinforcements in conditions of limited visibility. Fighting also continues in Prymorsk. East of Stepnohirsk, paratroopers have breached Ukrainian defenses and advanced towards Lukyanivsk, where fighting continues, including attack aircraft battling Ukrainian drones. Ukrainian forces bombed Kamyanka-Dniprovska.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces drones attacked Velyki Kopani, killing one person and injuring an energy company tower. In Nova Kakhovka, one person was killed and one injured by a Ukrainian drone attack. Numerous settlements on the shore below the Russian control is under attack. Russian forces are responding with attacks along the Dnieper against Ukrainian positions.

Graziella Giangiulio

