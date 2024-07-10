The NATO anniversary summit dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization opened yesterday in Washington. While in Russia the images of Indian Prime Minister Nereda Modi visiting Vladimir Putin became popular.

Jens Stoltenberg stated the need to protect the Alliance from Trump’s influence. For example, they intend to transfer responsibility for supplies to Ukraine from the White House to NATO headquarters in Brussels. At the same time, there is no mention of the timing of Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance. Although according to CNN, the draft joint statement of the NATO summit describes Ukraine’s path towards joining the Alliance as “irreversible”. NATO will also announce important new initiatives to strengthen its military and political partnership with Ukraine.

In any case, the United States does not intend to lift restrictions for the Ukrainian armed forces on attacks with American weapons deep into Russian territory, according to John Kirby, coordinator of the White House National Security Council

Starting from July 7, Germany began transferring a new weapons package to Ukraine, which included the Patriot air defense system, missiles and spare parts: the BundesRegierung. The new assistance package for the Ukrainian Armed Forces also includes: Leopard 1 tank ammunition (105 mm shells); 2 TRML-4D self-propelled multifunctional radars; 30 vector reconnaissance UAVs with spare parts; 200 mobile devices to jam drones; 10 autonomous maritime vessels; 10 armored vehicles and 3 patrol jeeps; 55 thousand 155 mm caliber shells and 9000 35 mm shells for the Gepard self-propelled gun.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said regarding a possible peace agreement that only the United States, China and the EU can become mediators between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian president also said that a “legion of volunteers” will be formed in Poland with the participation of Ukrainians who are in Europe.

On July 8, Zelensky signed a security cooperation agreement with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, which, among other things, states that Poland will intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in space Ukrainian plane and could pose a danger to Poland.

And now a look at the front line updated at 3.30pm on July 9th.

Russian sources confirm that in the bombings on 8 July in Kiev the Artem munitions factory was hit, which is physically located across the street from the Lukyanovskaya metro stop, and the Antonov factory was hit. The Bild newspaper also talks about it. The American HIMARS MLRS equipment used to strike Crimea, in Novopetrivka, Kherson region, was also hit. According to the Russians, “A Ukrainian air defense missile from the NASAMS air defense system hit the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kiev” and therefore it was not the Russian missiles that hit the hospital.

Russian troops in the Toretsk agglomeration moved from the south towards the Sjevjerodonetschk microdistrict on Yunosti Street and entrenched themselves in five-storey buildings, from where they remained just over 500 m to the Severnaya mine and the his pile of rubbish, the Ukrainian armed forces, with armored vehicles, tried in vain to remove the Russian fighters from the Khrushchev area. With the capture of the waste pile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will find themselves in Sjevjerodonetsky under crossfire between the mining dump and the Druzhba microdistrict, into which Russian formations also continue to advance.

The Russian Armed Forces are also developing an offensive near Toretsk in Niu-York. In the village, the Russian army entrenched itself in the Petrovskaya Gora microdistrict. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have retreated from the outer defensive lines into large residential buildings and a machine-building plant, for which the battle is now underway. The actions of Russian troops indicate that they are striking the flanks of the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to reach Nelipivka, which is located beyond Niu-York, and cut off the supply of Ukrainian units barricaded in skyscrapers.

In the Svatove-Kup”jans’k direction, the Russian Armed Forces carried out attacks in the Berestove-Pishchane area, reporting the capture of several Ukrainian strongholds and a tactical advance. The situation is characterized in the entire direction by massive use of FPV drones from part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as along the entire length of the front.

Fighting is taking place on the flanks of the recently conquered Kanal microdistrict of Časiv Jar. To the north – in the Kalinivka area for access to the water channel, to the south – in the Kleshchiivka area.

In the direction of Donetsk, the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance to Krasnohorivka with heavy fighting. In Konstantinivka (west of Paraskoviivka), the Russian attack was foiled by the massive use of FPV drones by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the Zaporozhyzhie front, Russian troops advanced a couple of hundred meters west of the village. Verbove along the N-08 highway, conquering Ukrainian strongholds. On the rest of the front there are no changes, local battles take place.

A struggle for control over the islands is underway in the direction of Kherson. Often, information about local shootings near Antonovsky and railway bridges does not correspond to reality. There are no significant changes in LBS.

Ukrainians continue to strike the Kursk region and Donetsk.

Graziella Giangiulio

